The 9 Best E-Bikes to Buy Online, According to People Who Sell Them

The pandemic biking boom is still going strong, and a lot of the credit should go to e-bikes. The best e-bikes make it easy to exist without a car, once an impossible thought in many cities. They also make bike riding more accessible for folks who struggle with hills or distances, as well as commuters who want to bike to work without arriving a sweaty mess.

For decades, cycling in the U.S. has been most popular among two groups: hardcore, spandex-clad athletes and children. Compare that to much of Europe, where cycling is a popular means of transport for riders of all ages. Fortunately, the tides are turning in the U.S., and cycling is becoming more accessible to commuters and casual riders of different ages and abilities.

The trouble is that the best e-bikes can be expensive. Really expensive. And with three different classes to choose from and a glossary of terms that are new to even experienced cyclists, e-bikes are confusing. Like any major purchase, a little research goes a long way in finding the right e-bike for you. To help make the decision easier, we talked to e-bike experts from leading bike shops in different parts of the country to get advice for first-time e-bike beginners and recommendations for specific e-bikes for different riders. In the end, we selected the top bikes from the best e-bike brands.

We spoke to Shane Hall, a buyer at Bicycles NYC with decades of experience as a buyer across New York City bike shops, and Kitty Monsalud of Bike Attack, an award-winning bike shop that was the first shop to sell e-bikes in Los Angeles. We also spoke to Heather Henderson, Senior Product Manager of bicycles for REI Co-op Brands. Henderson has experience as the senior product manager at Cervélo and Trek.

Arguably, the first thing to know about e-bikes is that they’re not going anywhere. Hall explained that after the pandemic hit, “I literally went from carrying two e-bikes, and there are probably a good 20 different e-bikes on the floor [now].” He added that e-bikes have made biking more accessible; “Many of our customers are 50+, 55+” In short, e-bikes are for everyone. Here’s what you need to know about buying an e-bike before pulling the trigger (or rather, the throttle).

The Different Classes of E-Bikes

Whether riding a single-speed or a racing road bike, traditional bicycles work essentially the same. You push the pedals, and the bikes go. E-bikes are different. There are three classes of e-bikes in the U.S., and they’re substantially different in terms of speed and how they operate. Before you start thinking about what kind of e-bike you like, read up on the rules. Shane Hall of Bicycles NYC says, “Know your local municipality and what’s legal. In New York, Class 2 was legal upstate, not in the city,” though the law was changed in 2020 to allow all three e-bike classes in the city.

Courtesy of Cannondale

Henderson of REI agrees. “Shoppers should consider where and how they want to ride the bike, as some trails and paths restrict access to certain electric bike classes. PeopleForBikes.org is doing great work to help make electric bike legislation easier to understand with their Model Electric Bike Legislation.”

Once you’re clear on your area’s laws and regulations, you can start to consider which class of e-bike you’d like to buy. Henderson explained, “Class I is pedal-assisted; for the bike to move forward, the rider must pedal but can be assisted by the motor up to 20 mph. Class II bikes feature a throttle so that the bike can propel forward by either the motor with a twist/press of the throttle or the rider pedaling with pedal assist, up to 20 mph. Class III electric bicycles offer pedal assist up to 28 mph.”

Hub Motor vs. Mid Drive

In addition to the classes of e-bikes, motor placement is also a major factor. The two main styles are rear hub and mid-drive. Rear hub motors feature a motor placed near the cogset of the rear wheel. Mid-drive motors are located near the front derailleur. In the simplest possible terms, a rear hub motor is located on the rear wheel, and a mid-drive motor is located where the pedals are. The type of motor you have will affect which class it fits into. Hall explains that throttle-assisted Class 2 bikes have hub motors.

Mid-drive bikes tend to be more expensive, but in terms of ride quality, the experts we spoke to agreed that mid-drive offers a better riding experience. Kitty Monsalud of Bike Attack said, “Mid-drive motor systems are Shimano and Bosch, which are superior over rear hub drives because they feel more natural when pedaling and provide better traction. Mid-drive systems are more expensive than rear hubs, but also have a longer life span and fewer warranty issues than rear hubs.”

Courtesy of Gocycle

Hall of Bicycles NYC also emphasized the importance of torque, a factor often overlooked because buyers tend to focus on speed and range. Torque allows you to climb a steep hill and move from a stopped position more quickly. Hall explains that “Bikes with more torque tend to be mid-drive. When you’re in New York City, torque becomes more important.” If you’re using your bike as your primary vehicle and hauling a lot of stuff, torque is also an important factor, and Hall cites the emerging popularity of cargo bikes (both electric and non-electric) as a reason to take torque seriously.

Beyond looking at the brand of the bike, it’s also a good idea to look at the manufacturer of the motor. Hall singled out Bosch’s mid-drive motors for their excellent quality and noted that “Shimano’s best motors tend to be mid-drive.” When considering electric bike motors and batteries, it’s also a good idea to look at safety. There have been reports of bike batteries catching on fire, and Hall pointed me toward this article, which recommends that customers look for UL certification on their batteries.

Despite the general preference for mid-drive e-bikes, you shouldn’t write off hub motors, and all of the experts I spoke to recommended at least one hub motor bike. Hub motors can be handy for folding bikes, for example, and they’re suitable for budget-conscious shoppers.

E-Bike Service and Maintenance

All of our e-bike experts agreed that where you buy your bike matters. Talking with a representative will help you find a bike that’s right for your needs. Additionally, e-bikes are complicated machines that require maintenance, so having a shop you can take your bike to is important. Hall pointed out that when you buy an e-bike, “You literally almost have two bicycles. You have your shifter, your brake and an electronic part of the bicycle: a motor, a battery, a controller, and obviously the wiring.”

Courtesy of Tern

In short, it’s important to have a knowledgeable service center that can take care of both the mechanical part of the bike and the electronic part. Monsalud echoed this sentiment, noting that “a bike shop will also take care of all your assembly, service and warranty needs (and you will need them).”

Hall added, “There are some good online brands out there. But if you have an issue, who’s going to fix it? That’s really, really important.”

A local e-bike store or a bike shop with a good selection of e-bikes will give you somewhere to bring your bike for maintenance if you run into issues.

The Best E-Bikes To Buy Online in 2022

Even once you’re equipped with detailed information about motor types and e-bike classes, it’s still easy to be overwhelmed by the number of choices. The explosion in the popularity of e-bikes is good for shoppers who want one because more brands are making them, and they are all competitive with one another in terms of performance and price. Hall points out that all major bike brands are making e-bikes and “honestly, most of them are pretty good.” He adds, “These companies are competition; no one wants their bike to be a crappy one. The price ranges are very competitive.”

These are some of the suggestions our experts offered for the best e-bikes. We’ve included options for different kinds of riders and budgets, so you can find the e-bike that works best for you.

1. Tern GSD

BEST CARGO BIKE

Monsalud and Hall suggested looking at Tern for cargo bikes if you have the money for it. Hall explained, “They make the best e-cargo bikes in the business, not just in terms of the quality, but they have an entire ecosystem built around the bike.” The bike is the same length as a regular bike, but it has an extended rack in the back that can accommodate up to two children plus groceries. Tern’s larger bike is its GSD bike (Get Stuff Done), and if you want a smaller bike, you can go for the HSD line (Haul Stuff Daily).

Courtesy of Tern

2. Aventon: Pace 500 – Next-Gen

BEST VALUE

Aventon is one of the best e-bikes for a budget, and you get impressive performance for, in many cases, less than $2,000. Kitty Monsalud of Bike Attack suggested this bike specifically for riders on a budget. It offers 28 MPH Top Speed and an average range of 40 miles. It has built-in lights, too, which is another convenient feature for new riders.

Courtesy of Aventon

3. Schwinn Marshall Adult Electric Hybrid Bike

BEST HYBRID E-BIKE

Schwinn is probably the best-known name in cycling, and they sell a number of popular e-bikes for men and women. This hybrid e-bike has a 35-mile range and speeds of up 20 miles per hour. The bike has a 250-watt hub-drive pedal-assist motor, and as a hybrid option, it’s one of the best e-bikes for beginners.

Courtesy of Schwinn

3. GoCycle

BEST FOLDING BIKE

For a folding bike, Hall suggested GoCycle. “You can fold it in under 30 seconds with no tools required.” He also pointed out that they’re “one of the lightest weight” e-bikes, and they’ve won multiple tech awards.

Courtesy of GoCycle

4. ANCHEER Electric Bike for Commuting

BEST REVIEWED

The best e-bikes under $1,000 aren’t always a smart investment, but the ANCHEER electric mountain bike is one of the best-reviewed products in this guide among Amazon shoppers. The entry-level price point isn’t too much of an investment, but you still get 22-40 miles on a single charge. While this is described as a mountain bike, it’s best used for city commuting. Please note that some assembly is required, and we recommend investing in your own tire tubes.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Surface 604 Twist

EXPERT PICK

Monsalud recommended the Canadian brand Surface 604 for riders looking for a folding e-bike. Twist is a folding electric bike powered by a hub motor, and it’s a class 2 e-bike that is class 3 ready. It’s equipped with a torque sensor to supply the right power. Surface claims, “You’ll swear it’s as smooth as a mid-drive motor.”

Courtesy of Surface 604

6. Cannondale Topstone Neo Carbon 2

BEST SPLURGE

Many brands exclusively focus on e-bikes, but traditional bike brands are still an excellent option for the best e-bikes. Cannondale is a great brand for riders willing to spend more, and Monsalud recommended the Topstone for road riders. It’s a gravel bike, meaning it can handle different terrain, and the Class 3 e-bike is powered by a Bosch motor that can give you up to 28 MPH of speed.

Courtesy of Cannondale

7. Gazelle Medeo T9 City HMB

READY TO RIDE

Gazelle is a Dutch brand with 130 years of experience, and they’ve also been selling e-bikes for many years. The Medeo T9 City HMB has a low step frame that makes it easy to get on the bike, and a Bosch mid-drive motor powers it. Hall pointed out that “they come with bikes, fenders, racks, kickstands, lights out of the box. All you need is a helmet and maybe a lock.”

Courtesy of Gazelle

8. Co-op Cycles CTY e2.2 Electric Bike

BEST CITY BIKE

Co-op Cycles CTY e2.2 offer “affordable city fun,” according to REI’s Heather Henderson. It’s a class 1 bike, meaning it can reach speeds of up to 20 mph. A mid-drive Shimano motor and battery power it. In addition to its reasonable price, it comes equipped with handy features like an integrated rear rack for panniers, built-in front and rear lights, and even a kickstand.

Courtesy of REI

9. VELOWAVE Electric Bike Adults

CONTENDER

This VELOWAVE model is one of the best fat-tire e-bikes for adults, and unlike many popular e-bike brands, it’s available via Amazon. The removable battery powers a 750W motor, and this bike can reach speeds of 28 miles per hour with a range of 25-35 miles. While it lacks the precision engineering of bikes from Cannondale or Tern, it has a beginner-friendly price point.

Courtesy of Amazon

About the Experts: For this e-bike review, we spoke to experts at some of the most popular bike shops in the country. Our experts have decades of experience riding and selling bikes, including the best electric bicycles for adults. Not all of the e-bikes above were specifically recommended by one of our experts, and we noted which models were expert picks.

