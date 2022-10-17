The Best Men’s Snow Boots to Wear All Winter Long

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

When you were a kid, you prayed for a snow day so you could toss on your snow boots and go sledding. As an adult, you pray there isn’t a snowmageddon heading your way as you try to make it to work. Clunking around in snow boots while commuting or shoveling the walk isn’t fun, but it’s far preferable to freezing your toes off. If you live somewhere that sees a lot of snow, the best snow boots for men should be high on your shopping list this season.

It’s possible to find snow boots that are stylish, and we’ve picked out a solid selection of good-looking boots below. But the first priority when shopping for snow boots has to be function. You don’t want to sacrifice insulation and water resistance in the name of getting a ‘fit off.

What To Look For When Shopping For Snow Boots

When shopping for snow boots, you’ll want an option that can handle rain, snow and mud. Because as much as we all like to imagine a winter wonderland, snow days often entail gross brown snow and slick concrete streets. That’s why having boots with good traction is a must, and many of our top picks have a thick tread and lug soles for conquering harsh terrain.

To keep your toes toasty, you might also opt for a snow boot with a shearling or flannel lining. Otherwise, you can save room inside your shoes by going for an unlined boot that you wear with wool boot socks. Features like GORE-TEX will keep your feet dry, but allow air to escape. This is an essential feature, as it prevents moisture from accumulating in your shoes.

The warmest winter boots might be essential if you live in a brutally cold climate, whereas you might opt for stylish men’s winter boots if you’re trudging through the city on paved streets. In short, there’s no one winter boot that’ll suit every person, which is why we’ve rounded up a wide variety of options. Some brands list the cold rating for the shoes, too, so you can shop based on the climate you live in.

The shaft, or height of the boot, also makes a difference. You can go for a lower-cut boot if you’re just walking to the train station, but you might want something taller if you’re trudging through unshoveled snow. That’s why we’ve included a range of styles, including ankle boots and calf boots. In fact, there’s value in having a few pairs to conquer different conditions, and some of our boot picks are best for a winter day in the city, while others will see you through outdoor adventures.

While these boots won’t make you as nimble as a mountain goat leaping across alpine crevasses, they do provide grip so that you won’t fall on your butt if it’s icy out. And these snow boots for men are ruggedly stylish; they’ll look awesome when worn with cords or jeans. We’ve rounded up our favorite men’s snow boots that’ll last from this winter to the next one. Scroll on through to find the warmest snow boots and the most stylish men’s snow boots for any winter terrain, based on research, reviews and personal experience from our team members with the brands.

1. Sorel Caribou Snow Boots

Sorel’s Caribou snow boots have been a classic snowshoe for ages for a reason: they’re some of the warmest and coolest-looking snow boots around. The interior liners are made for extreme weather conditions to probvide warmth and are removable should they get too wet. The fleece shearling uppers are more than just a trendy bit of polish, they actively keep the snow from entering the interior of the boot itself. The exterior sole is made from completely waterproof leather that sits atop a tough lugged sole that provides sturdy traction no matter where you step.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Kamik Greenbay 4 Snow Boot

Temperature rated to -40F, this snow boot from Kamik is basically a winter version of their rain boot. Made from a lightweight and durable nylon outer shell, the drawstring at the top helps to trap heat inside the boot and keep cold air from getting in. The interior removable felt liner helps to provide that superior warmth rating that makes this such a compelling snow boot offering.

Courtesy of DSW

3. UGG Metal Butte Boots

UGG is one of those brands that you can turn to for comfort all-year-round and for winter, the Metal Butte boots will help you remain standing firmly on the ground. This boot, features waterproof leather and sheepskin, a sherpa lining, and a Vibram outsole which provide grip for the iciest terrains. Also, as it comes in solid black, you’ll be able to wear it with any outfit no matter the occasion.

Courtesy of Bloomingdales

4. Sorel Men’s Caribou Street Casual Boots

If your winter only brings a light snow or rain, you might not need to go all out with your winter boots. These casual, street-ready boots from Sorel are designed to handle rain and light snow, and they’re crafted with a waterproof nubuck upper. The lug sole helps create traction on slippery streets, and the boots have a mesh lining for breathability while walking around.

Courtesy of Dicks

5. Muck Boots Men’s Apex Mid-Zip Winter Boots

The name says it all. Muck Boots are designed to handle the muck. These shoes are waterproof and have a rugged lug sole to keep you dry and safe. The footbed has memory foam for comfort and support. These may not be the warmest options on this list, but they’ll work well in snow when worn with warm socks.

Courtesy of Dicks

6. Kamik Tyson

If you want a more low cut style for everyday winter wear, then Kamik’s Tyson boot is worth considering. The boots are made from leather and seam-sealed to keep water out. The sturdy lug soles add support ant traction as well. The shoes have a removable insole and they have a padded collar for comfort.

Courtesy of Zappos

7. LL Bean Bean Boots

Bean boots are a classic option for rain, and the brand also makes warmer options for winter weather. These boots have a shearling lining for extra warmth, and the rubber bottom and waterproof leather upper will keep you dry all day. Bean boots are notorious when it comes to sizing, but the brand offers a virtual assistant to make buying the boots easier.

Courtesy of LL Bean

8. The North Face Chilkat V 400 Waterproof Boots

When a company known for clothes makes footwear, the results are often mixed, but The North Face has a solid, well-made collection of footwear for conquering the outdoors. They’re made from waterproof leather and are insulated to keep you warm. The EVA midsole also provides comfort for long days on the go, and the shoes are also snow-shoe compatible.

Courtesy of The North Face

9. Columbia Fairbanks Omni-Heat Snow Boot

If you’d prefer a shorter boot that’s less bulky and easier to slip on, this option from Columbia substitutes leather and rubber for a waterproof nylon outer. The snow boot has a thick tread for stability, and the lace hooks and ankle-cut style draw inspiration from hiking boots. The heat-retaining lining helps keep your feet warm, while the cushioned insole and EVA midsole make these boots comfortable to walk in for extended periods. The olive green, tan, and cream colorway give this boot a stylish edge over standard black and brown boots.

Courtesy of Columbia

10. Bogs Ultra High Waterproof Winter Boot

Based in Oregon, Bogs’ cold weather boots have been worn through the massive snows of Alaska and as far up as Banff, Canada. They’re made to be lightweight, flexible, waterproof, and comfortable. Their ultra-high waterproof boot is cold rated to -40F. They have a four-way stretch inner bootie, a comfy midsole, and use DuraFresh bio-tech so feet will never smell stinky. The boots’ non-slip rubber outsole will keep you upright on slippery surfaces.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Merrell Coldpack Ice+ Zip Snow Boots

With their monochrome color and striking membrane outer, Merrell’s Coldpack Ice+ Zip snow boots look like something out of a sci-fi movie. It’s fitting, then, that their warmth is out of this world: lined with fleece on the interior, they’re also coated with a treatment that helps to reduce odor (so no concerns if you’re stuck wearing them all day long). Plus, the soles are made from Vibram’s special “Arctic Grip” to ensure the most traction possible.

Courtesy of Amazon

12. Columbia Bugaboot III Snow Boot

If you were to describe the ultimate snow boot, the Bugaboot Celsius III from Columbia would be it. This boot looks sturdy, reliable, and is definitely not here to play. When you slip into this one, be ready to feel comfortable, secure, and stable as it features Omni-Heat infinity reflective lining, uses waterproof leather and has Omni-Grip to provide exceptional traction during wet and dry terrains.

Courtesy of DSW

13. Hunter Original Insulated Recycled Polyester Snow Boots

Hunter boots have a sterling reputation. Worn by farmers, festival-goers, and royalty, Hunter boots have kept feet dry for years. Their short snow boot could make your commute much easier, as it’s easy to kick off if you want to switch to shoes once you get to your destination. The quilted boot is lined in thermal fleece and has a toggle drawcord on the top. When the wind and snow are blowing, pull the drawcord tight and snow won’t slip in between the boot and your leg. Cold rated to -8F, these medium-height men’s snow boots have a rugged outsole to prevent slippage. Plus, they’re certified vegan and made using recycled polyester.

Courtesy of Hunter

14. L. L. Bean Snow Boots

Essentially a winterized version of the brand’s famed — and beloved — duck boots, these snow boots from L. L. Bean are some of the warmest boots offered by the company. A removable felt and fleece liner gives these boots a -45F temperature rating, which is more than enough to handle the majority of snowy conditions, while the totally waterproof rubber shell and molded mid-sole will keep any winter mess away from your feet. A quick glance at the bottom of the soles shows a rugged and tough sole that’ll provide great slip resistance while you’re trudging around. Plus, the versatile green color of these will make you look nice and cool while making sure you’re plenty warm.

Courtesy of L.L. Beans

