The Best Outdoor Christmas Lights for Bringing Holiday Cheer to Your Yard

When it comes to recognizable differences signaling the onset of the festive season, there’s undoubtedly no better indicator than the appearance of outdoor Christmas lights. Think about it. Few occasions bring on the festive feeling better than returning home in the dark to a street filled with the best outdoor Christmas lights, whether eave-mounted, multicolored lights, a twinkling reindeer or even a lit-up Santa making his way to the chimney.

There’s a lot of scope when choosing the best outdoor Christmas lights for your home. While some believe the more, the merrier, others prefer a more tailored feel with strategically placed lights. Here are some key factors to consider when picking the right Christmas lights.

Color: One of the biggest decisions is choosing between white, warm white and colored lights. However, not every light set requires you to make this decision, as some smart lights are capable of producing both white and colored light.

One of the biggest decisions is choosing between white, warm white and colored lights. However, not every light set requires you to make this decision, as some smart lights are capable of producing both white and colored light.

The Type: Your chosen arrangement will depend greatly on where you want to display your lights.

It’s never too early to start planning for Christmas, especially with discounts and sales such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday pop up throughout the year.

Sourcing the best outdoor Christmas lighting is arguably one of the most important festive to-do’s. However, finding the best Christmas gifts for your family and friends is up there, too. If you’re short on time or need a creative boost to keep you on the nice list this holiday season, check out our gift guides covering the best gifts for her and the best gifts for him for some inspiration.

Once you have sorted your gift shopping and considered which lights will best fulfill your needs, look through this selection of our 38 best outdoor string lights for Christmas. We’ve included a range of options to suit all styles, house sizes and budget levels, too.

1. 612 Vermont Clear Christmas Lights on White Wire

BEST OVERALL

With a generous length and a warm white hue on a white wire, these clear Christmas lights are great for minimalists and decor fanatics. Suitable for indoor and outdoor usage, they’re sold at an affordable price. Despite being one of the best outdoor Christmas lights on Amazon, their low-key design means that you don’t have to use them exclusively during the holidays – they’re also great for patio or party decor year-round.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Prextex White Christmas Lights on White Wire

RUNNER UP

These white plug-in Christmas lights emit a warm light and can be connected with up to five sets for a total of 500 lights. A no-frills option with over 10,000 glowing reviews, these lights may not be ideal for huge houses and wraparound designs but are a sufficient light to line an entryway display, pergola or fence. Giving off a warm glow that provides a cozy ambiance, these string lights are waterproof, making them suitable for any climate.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Sanjicha Warm White String Lights

BEST WARM WHITE

Cool light can feel a little harsh and clinical to some people, so warm white Christmas lights are one of the best choices to infuse a sense of ambiance that’s easier on the eyes. With eight modes, this extra-long coil of waterproof LED lights is great for creating a festive vibe during Christmas. Whether you want a slow glow or a steady twinkle, the modes can help set the mood for a range of events. They’re also available in a cool version.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Quwin Waterproof LED Christmas Lights

BEST CLASSIC PICK

There’s nothing more classic or nostalgic than the clear Christmas lights on a green wire. While we’re used to seeing these wrapped around a tree, these waterproof lights are suitable for outdoor usage. Unlike popular incandescent versions, these lights are LED and solar-powered, using less energy and making them a low-maintenance option. Still, they provide bright illumination. One buyer notes that they don’t come on a roller, so be wary of tangles!

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Louis Choice LED String Lights

BEST MEDIUM BRIGHTNESS

Although some of the reviews on these outdoor Christmas lights seem to signify that the lights were dimmer than expected, this is a pro for some people. Powered by LED, these weatherproof lights have a delicate light that provides a classic, elegant look rather than the tacky result some holiday string lights can provide. They’re not the brightest on the market, and this is a bonus for anyone who gets a headache from too-luminous lights. Easy to install, and multiple customers comment on how durable they are.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. RaThun Globe String Lights

BEST GLOBE-SHAPED

If you don’t like the straight Christmas lights to drape around your patio, fence or front yard, consider these modern globe-shaped lights as an alternative. These plug-in lights create a more magical look, and you might want to purchase an extra set for indoor usage. The plastic containing the bulbs is durable (one buyer explains that it withstood impact from a hammer) and never feels hot to the touch, making it a safe and family-friendly outdoor decor essential.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Dazzle Bright 2-Pack Solar String Lights

MOST FLEXIBLE PICK

Sitting on a copper wire rather than a traditional plastic one, these are the best outdoor Christmas lights for a delicate and customizable look. The thin wire can be wrapped around fences, posts, decks and more with these warm white lights that allow you to get a perfect fit every time. If you’re looking for a nearly invisible wire with tiny lights that still pack a punch in terms of brightness, these are your best bet. They also look stunning wrapped up in a garden or placed in mason jars for pathway lighting during the holidays.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Hezbjiti Christmas Color Changing Lights

MOST VERSATILE

These warm white lights can look like regular Christmas lights but can also be easily switched to a multi-color mode, making them a versatile choice no matter what season. With 11 modes, a timer and several length options, these crystal-clear LED lights give off a dreamy, bright hue and have all the features you’re looking for. They can blend in with other decorations or act as a more festive centerpiece when you switch the multi-colored mode on.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Jmexsuss LED Christmas Lights

LONGEST PICK

Never deal with running out of string lights before your decorations are complete. Having enough length in your outdoor Christmas lights is essential if you have a bigger house or want a more elaborate setup. They come on an ergonomic roller wheel, preventing tangles and making installation a breeze. Even if there’s heavy rain and snow outside, LED lights won’t fail. Just beware that there are no end-to-end connectors, so opt for the longest option if you’re unsure.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Hezbjiti Cold White Christmas Lights

BEST COLD-WHITE PICK

Cool white lights have more of a snowy, icicle-inspired feel than warmer lights, which mimic the glow of a fireplace. If you want that icy aesthetic, opt for these perfectly wintry decorations, which ship in a bundle. While it has many different modes, it doesn’t have a memory setting, which means it defaults to the first pattern every time the power is cut and turned back on. Lights are also sold in more vibrant colors that pair well with the cool white if you’re looking for multiple strands.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Magictec LED Curtain String Light

BEST CURTAIN

The Magictec LED Curtain String Light makes it possible to create a beautiful curtain of warm white light. Whether you choose to wrap it around a tree, drape it on your fence or hang it from a wall in your home, you’ll love the Christmassy glow it produces. The top string measures 6.6 feet and hangs 300 LED lights in the curtain, which can be set to your choice of eight lighting modes using the built-in controller.

Courtesy of Amazon

12. Hayata Christmas String Lights

MOST FESTIVE

For decorators who love mounting brightly colored bulbs around their eaves, there’s no better choice than these Hayata Christmas String Lights. The 22-foot string includes 35 individual lights, which can be multicolored or orange and purple, depending on your preference. To accommodate all home sizes, it’s easy to combine multiple strings to create a behemoth of Christmas string lights. In addition to eaves, these versatile lights can be used in many other around-the-yard locations, including over trees, fences, walls and bushes.

Courtesy of Amazon

13. Home Accents Holiday Multi-Color Net Lights

BEST BUDGET

These Home Accents Holiday Multi-Color Net Lights make it easy to turn drab bushes, fences and shrubbery into light-filled focal points. Each of the 150 UL-approved, multicolor mini lights is mounted on a net measuring 48 by 72 inches, which makes installation quick and simple. You can also use these weather-resistant lights indoors should you want to, and because of the smart design, if one bulb goes out, the others will remain lit.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

14. Home Accents Holiday Lighted Candy Cane

BEST PATH LIGHTS

Light up the pathway to your Christmas grotto with these Home Accents Holiday Light Candy Canes. Each pack includes three individual candy canes, meaning you may want multiple packs to sufficiently cover your walkway, depending on its size. Alternatively, you can line them up along the edge of your lawn to brighten up any sidewalk in front of your house. These candy canes stand 27 inches high, making them plenty tall enough to catch the notice of passersby. Additionally, each cane is filled with 36 mini LEDs to ensure they shine brightly into the night.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

15. Eeekit Butterfly Curtain Lights

RANDOM PICK

If you’re a fan of a mix-and-match approach to Christmas decorating, then the Eeekit Butterfly Curtain Lights might be right up your alley. Although butterflies aren’t one of the most traditional festive animals, these lights add a cheery feel to any outside space. In addition, you can control the lights using the included remote control, which lets you choose from a range of colors and lighting modes.

Courtesy of Walmart

16. Twinkle Star Meteor Shower Rain Lights

BEST SHOWER EFFECT

There are few better options for that attractive snow-falling effect than these Twinkle Star Meteor Shower Rain Lights. These well-reviewed, IP44-waterproof lights come in a choice of blue, purple, multicolor and white and are made of eight 11.8-inch long tubes, each separated by 14 inches of wire. These lights are an ideal choice for decorating eaves, fences and trees, and should one set not be enough, you can connect multiple lengths to increase their reach.

Courtesy of Amazon

17. Holiday Time Jumbo C7 Christmas Lights

JUMBO PICK

These Holiday Time Jumbo C7 Christmas Lights boast jumbo bulbs to deliver a larger-than-average impact when hung. Each string of lights has eight traditional fixtures attached, and connecting up to 10 sets together is possible to create a longer length when required. These lights can also be used inside or outside and are ideal for hanging around larger trees to ensure light is visible. So if you believe that bigger is better, this could be the outdoor Christmas light made for you.

Courtesy of Walmart

18. Twinkle Star Fairy String Lights

TWINKLY PICK

If you love that twinkly look, the Twinkle Star Fairy String Lights could be the right choice for you for outdoor Christmas lights. These lights are available in a range of colors, including blue, orange and white, and a rather Christmassy, multicolored option. As the 200 LED lights span 66 feet, there’s plenty of flexibility to cover trees, fences and bushes. These versatile lights can also be used indoors or outdoors and offer eight different lighting modes for you to choose using the built-in button. Options include slow glow, chasing flash and steady on.

Courtesy of Amazon

19. Lomotech LED Connectable Christmas Net Lights

BEST FOR HEDGES

The Lomotech LED Connectable Christmas Net Lights are an easy way to cover your yard with a hard-to-miss festive glow. This 360-LED light net measures 12 by 5 feet and can be connected with up to two other sets for an impressively large blanket to cover hedges, treetops, walls and other parts of your yard. It’s also available in various colors, including blue, warm white and multicolored. Furthermore, the net includes a built-in timer and memory functions for greater convenience during use.

Courtesy of Amazon

20. Eeekit Window Curtain Lights

BEST STAR LIGHTS

Star-shaped outdoor Christmas lights, like this Eeekit Window Curtain Light Set, are a little different and an eye-catching option to display in your home at Christmas. They instantly increase any space’s festive feel and brighten outdoor areas. This set gives you a mixture of small and large stars hanging from the main string. These main star lights are also broken up by smaller fairy lights to further increase their dazzling effect. Plus, as all the LED lights glow white, these outdoor Christmas lights are particularly well suited to modern, monochrome decor spaces.

Courtesy of Walmart

21. Star Shower Motion Laser Projector Light

BEST PROJECTOR

The Star Shower Motion Laser Projector Light utilizes a mixture of green and red lights to create a mesmerizing festive display. Using the attached pointed base, you can stake this compact projector into the ground up to 100 yards away from the surface you’re projecting onto. Projectors are one of the best ways to decorate a large surface area without spending hours hanging lights. Plus, at under $25, this outdoor Christmas lighting hack is a modest investment for an impressive array of dazzling dots.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

22. Twinkle Star C9 Christmas String Lights

BEST FOR TREES

Ideal for decorating trees, fences and eaves, these Twinkle Star C9 Christmas String Lights scream Christmas. Each 33-feet string sports 50 individual LED lights. When on, the lights are also cool to touch, and should one string fall short length-wise, it’s safe and easy to connect up to four sets together to get the job done. Additionally, as well as multi-colored, the lights come in warm white, bright white and purple.

Courtesy of Amazon

23. Outylts Christmas String Lights

HONORABLE MENTION

The Outylts Christmas String Lights are a traditional and solid choice for your home. They’re available in cold white, traditional white and multicolor, allowing you to choose the right style for your Christmas display. Each string includes 300 lights, all IP55 rated, meaning they can deal with rain and harsh weather conditions and are safe for indoor and outdoor use. This 108-foot string of lights is also capable of eight lighting modes that include twinkle, slow fade, steady on and flash.

Courtesy of Amazon

24. The Holiday Aisle 100 Light Icicle Lighting

BEST MULTICOLORED

The Holiday Aisle 100 Light Icicle Lighting is what you need to brighten your yard. They’re ideal for hanging from eaves, gutters or railing during the holiday and any other time you’re celebrating! You can connect up to five sets of these lights, producing a maximum length of 25 feet. Plus, they are available in blue, clear or green, so if this joyous multi-colored set is too much for you, you may prefer to stick with one of the single-colored options instead.

Courtesy of Wayfair

25. Poinsettia Wire Silhouette Lighted Window Décor Piece

FLORAL PICK

Many people love red flowers over the festive period, and we love this red Poinsettia Wire Silhouette Lighted Window Décor Piece. It’s suitable for either indoor or outdoor, meaning you can place it inside your window or attach it to the outside of your house without a problem. Each flower-shaped frame has 35 small LED lights attached to it to create an attractive decor piece. For easier mounting, the decoration has several suction cups attached to its back, making window or flat surface mounting particularly simple.

Courtesy of Wayfair

26. Lyhope LED Net Decorative Lights

BEST MESH

At 12 by 5 feet, these Lyhope LED Net Decorative Lights provide plenty of cover for your yard’s bushes, fences and other items. They offer eight different lighting modes and a memory function that remembers your choice, even when the lights are switched off and on again. Your choice includes multiple colors and combinations, including multi-colored, plain red, plain white and even a white, red and blue combination. You can also choose to use this waterproof net inside your home.

Ccourtesy of Amazon

27. Shooting Star Christmas Icicle String Lights

BEST FOR EAVES

Although these Shooting Star Christmas Icicle String Lights are available in plain white, we love them in blue. Each set runs for a generous 48 feet. But if that is not enough for your needs, it’s possible to connect up to 17 sets to create a longer display. They’re particularly effective and eye-catching when they are hung from eaves or awnings where icicles would hang naturally. In these lights, the uniform spacing allows the light to shine through each bulb and emphasize their attractive icy glow.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

28. Philips Warm White Hanging Spheres

MOST DECORATIVE

Philips Warm White Hanging Spheres are a classy alternative to traditional (and sometimes tacky) outdoor Christmas lights. Each box contains four spheres with 50 LED lights packed inside to create a gorgeous winter glow. You can even hang these spheres lower than you would other Christmas lighting, allowing guests to get a closer appreciation of the attractive ornate detailing. Furthermore, if four isn’t enough to cover your outdoor space, ordering multiple sets and connecting up to a maximum of 10 together for greater coverage is easy.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

29. Northlight Multi-Color Retro Christmas Bubble Lights

RETRO PICK

Time travel to a Christmas from a funkier past with these Northlight Multi-Color Retro Christmas Bubble Lights. They may not be your everyday standard choice of outdoor Christmas light, but that’s why they may appeal to some people. The lights are brightly colored and uniquely shaped, giving you beautiful statement pieces to hang around your home. Seven globe bases with candle-like bulbs are attached in a string, making them ideal for mounting along a wall or wrapping around a tree. Each light also features a clip for the option of more precise placement if you prefer.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

30. Home Accents Holiday Outdoor Christmas Tree Set

BEST 3D LIGHTING

The best outdoor Christmas lights aren’t always about sets of string lights, they can sometimes be about unique, free-standing pieces, like this Home Accents Holiday Outdoor Christmas Tree Set. This matching pair of two light-up spiral Christmas trees include one six-foot-tall tree and one four-foot-tall tree. They can provide a modern twist on outdoor Christmas lighting for a different yet eye-catching look. Both feature twinkling stars at the top of the central metal pole, giving each tree its sturdy, secure feel.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

31. Alpine Corporation Tall Hanging Snowflake

BEST SNOWFLAKE

Decorating the outside of your house with one or more of these Alpine Corporation Tall Hanging Snowflakes is a highly effective way to spread Christmas cheer to your neighbors and beyond. Each snowflake measures 24 inches across, making them much larger than most Christmas lights and more effective at grabbing the attention of visitors or passersby. If you want to make more of a statement with these snowflakes, we suggest hanging multiple pieces from your front porch at a range of different heights.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

32. The Holiday Aisle Christmas Snowflake Net Light

BEST STATEMENT PIECE

Measuring 16 inches in all directions, The Holiday Aisle Christmas Snowflake Net Light is a statement piece you can be proud to hang. It’s crafted from heavy-duty iron with fine detailing and sports an all-over metallic finish. Each brand tip is topped with an LED light so you can select between having a white, green, red or multicolor snowflake. Furthermore, the strong and durable construction means there’s less need to worry if the wind picks up or it accidentally bumps into something.

Courtesy of Wayfair

33. KiflyTooin Led Icicle Lights

BEST ICICLE

With either multicolored or warm white color options, over 400 lights and 75 drops per string, the KiflyTooin Led Icicle Lights are a fun and eye-catching way to decorate the outside of your home this Christmas. For convenience, the IP44-rated lights include a built-in timer and also offer eight different lighting modes, allowing you to match your lights to your mood of the moment. Plus, at 32 feet long, the lights will cover plenty of space. However, it is possible to join the lights to additional strings should you need to.

Courtesy of Amazon

34. Brightown LED Christmas Snowflake Projector Lights

BEST FOR BIG HOMES

This Brightown LED Christmas Snowflake Projector Light is one of the best and easiest ways to make the most of a big home when decorating for Christmas. The projector’s smart design allows it to adapt to the size of your house depending on how near or far away you position it. Once in place at the optimum distance away, you’ll be able to enjoy a festive display made up of falling snowflakes, so you’re guaranteed a white Christmas even if it doesn’t snow.

Courtesy of Amazon

35. The Holiday Aisle Outdoor String Lights

BEST SOLAR

These handy Holiday Aisle Outdoor String Lights store solar power during the day and automatically switch on at night. Their warm, vintage-style glow makes them a great choice of lighting for backyards in and around cozy seating or outdoor dining areas. Unlike most outdoor Christmas lights, this solar-powered set does not require plugging into an outlet, so you’re able to place them anywhere you like, just make sure the solar panel is directed towards the sun for the majority of the day.

Courtesy of Wayfair

36. XMCOSY+ Outdoor String Lights

BEST APP CONTROLLED

If your home is already full of smart gadgets, it’s time to add another to the list. These advanced XMCOSY+ Outdoor String Lights can be controlled using your smartphone through the XMcosy app or even using your voice with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. This control allows you to customize your lights and choose between one color or multicolor displays. The lights are also wind, snow and rain-proof and made from a PVC material which is both safer and more durable than glass.

Courtesy of Amazon

37. Bayou Breeze Pre-Lit Palm Tree

BEST NOVELTY

If you prefer to keep things tropical at Christmas, then the Bayou Breeze Pre-Lit Palm Tree might be more your thing. Despite lacking the bushy branches and extra height you’d usually expect from a Christmas fir, this beach-themed alternative is covered with white LEDs, which, combined with the tree’s seven-foot height, create an attractive festive glow that covers a large space. If you’re lucky enough to have a pool in your backyard and tropical temperatures year-round, this is a fun option to mix things up a little.

Courtesy of Wayfair

38. The Holiday Aisle Lighted Trees

MOST ELEGANT

Turn your front yard into a winter wonderland with The Holiday Aisle Lighted Trees. This set of three minimalist yet striking trees comes in heights ranging from four feet to eight feet tall. All trees share the same stylish design. Their sturdy trunks are topped with spindly branches covered in twinkling fairy lights, creating a warm glow over the surrounding area. As a bonus, these trees have been hand-painted rather than wrapped in printed tape like many lower-quality alternatives.

Courtesy of Wayfair

The Best LED Christmas Trees for a Cheery & Bright Christmas Season