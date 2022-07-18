Wrist Readiness: The Best Paracord Bracelets for Stylish Survivalists

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re doing some outdoor adventuring (or just looking to cop some of that outdoor adventurer style), you’re going to want one of the best paracord bracelets to go with your hiking pack, socks and boots. Made from military-grade nylon, a paracord bracelet offers hikers, adventurers and travelers an easy way to keep a compact survival emergency kit right on their wrists.

We love a good bracelet for men here at SPY, but a paracord bracelet makes for especially great fashion accessories. Urban trendsetters have made these everyday carry (EDC) accessories something of a cross between streetwear and fashion statement.

Keep scrolling to see our favorite paracord bracelets for sale right now, plus everything you need to know about this EDC essential.

Why Is a Paracord Bracelet So Useful?

The usefulness of a great paracord bracelet comes from the tightly wound rope. In an emergency, you can break the bracelet and use the rope to help make a shelter, a tourniquet, a rope for a sled, a trap or a fishing line, attach a knife to a stick, string a bow, hang food in the air away from animals or pretty much do any survival task that might require a sturdy rope. Seriously, the list goes on and on.

Some of the best paracord bracelets go even farther and include other survival tools, such as compasses, fishing hooks, fire starters, emergency knives, whistles and more.

For all the other times when you’re hopefully not having a survival emergency, you can use your paracord bracelet for style points or simply as an upgraded, comparably sturdy, more spacious carabiner to hang things from packs, tents and trees.

Ultimately, whether you have a plain paracord bracelet or one with more bells and whistles, the fact you can easily carry an essential survival tool just by slipping it over your wrist makes paracord bracelets an extremely convenient tool to bring outdoors.

Most paracord bracelets more or less follow the same blueprint. They typically use a simple hook and rope setup or a buckle to close the bracelet around your wrist. The paracord rope itself ranges from thick to thin, depending on how much weight you want the rope to accommodate (bracelets will often use paracord certified to a certain weight, e.g. a 550-pound paracord rope, which could support weight up to 550 pounds).

That’s pretty much all you need to know to pick out a great paracord bracelet, so check out our top picks below.

1. A2S Protection Paracord Bracelet

BEST OVERALL

This two-pack of paracord bracelets by A2S Protection is a great middle-of-the-line option, as it offers a few tools such as a flint and fire starter and a whistle and compass, but remains simple and compact.

Just be aware that any paracord bracelet with a flint and fire starter could mess with the compass due to the iron in the starter. Unbuckle the bracelet before reading the compass to be certain you’re getting accurate readings.

2. Boysouls Hawk Paracord Bracelet

BEST DESIGN

Is it jewelry, a paracord bracelet or both? The Boysouls Hawk Paracord Bracelet is both, with a chunky paracord bracelet and an ornate, stylish brass hawk for the clasp.

3. ParatusSurvival Ultimus Survival Kit Paracord Bracelet

BEST FOR SURVIVAL

Ultimately, a paracord bracelet is supposed to be useful, the sort of thing that saves the day or your life. The ParatusSurvival Ultimus Survival Kit Paracord Bracelet on Etsy takes that assignment seriously. A waterproof tube containing multiple life-saving tools is woven into the center of the bracelet, so you’ll never even think about it until, heaven forbid, you need it. And in an emergency, any one of the emergency items can help keep you alive, including a fire starter kit, a needle and safety pin, compass, scalpel blade, fishing hooks and fishing line, aquatabs for clean water, a kevlar line, aluminum and a mirror for signaling and so many more.

4. The Friendly Swede Extra Beefy Bracelet

MOST DURABLE

If you’re into the chunky look, need extra rope or just have large wrists, the extra beefy version of The Friendly Swede paracord bracelet is a great choice.

5. Outdoor Edge ParaClaw Paracord Survival Bracelet

BEST WITH A KNIFE

Lots of bells and whistles are great, but sometimes it’s better to include just one great feature in addition to the paracord rope itself. That’s what Outdoor Edge did with its ParaClaw Paracord Survival Bracelet. In addition to the heavy-duty 550-pound paracord rope, you get a 1-inch, razor-sharp, stainless steel hawkbill utility knife.

If you’re less concerned about getting lost in the wilderness and more concerned about forgetting your pocket knife when you go camping, this paracord bracelet will guarantee you’re never without a knife for your basic outdoor needs. To safely put this on, just sheathe the blade on the one end, then use the T-bar on the other end of the sheath to hook on to the other end of the bracelet. If you need to use the knife to defend yourself, you can quickly unsheathe it and use the bracelet as the handle. Overall, if some of these other paracord bracelets are great for true wilderness emergencies, this one is one of the best for everyday carry.

6. Atomic Bear Paracord Bracelet

GREAT FOR CAMPING

While some paracord bracelets are worn more for style, the Atomic Bear Paracord Bracelet is meant for action. Each bracelet of this two-pack has five essential tools, including a compass, a flint for starting a fire, an emergency whistle and, of course, 12 feet of military-grade paracord. The bracelet is also adjustable, so it’ll fit most wrist sizes with no problem. If you’re worried about not having basic survival essentials when hiking or camping, this paracord bracelet won’t let you down.

7. Savior Survival Gear Paracord Watch Band

BEST FOR APPLE WATCH

There’s no reason you can’t be outdoorsy and techy. Bring your Apple Watch with you on your next hike with the Savior Survival Gear Paracord Watch Band. Suitable for Apple Watch Series 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 (42mm, 44mm, 45 mm), this paracord bracelet will let you count your steps while offering a lot more utility than a regular watch band.

8. Engineered Black Rope Paracord Bracelet

QUALITY PICK

If you’re looking for something a little simpler, check out the Engineered Black Rope Paracord Bracelet. The bracelets are made by a guy who just loves adventure and the outdoors and wanted to make quality paracord bracelets.

This bracelet is easy to slip on and tighten and the snake knot weave with 550-pound paracord is simpler and more modern-looking than the traditional paracord bracelet weave. For the more fashion-oriented, this is one of the most stylish and best paracord bracelets we found.

9. X-Plore Emergency Paracord Bracelets

POPULAR ON AMAZON

This paracord bracelet set from X-Plore Gear comes with two bracelets in each pack, and a 3-in-1 survival kit built into each one. Each bracelet has a flint fire starter, a whistle, a knife/scraper and a compass to guide you. The bracelet sports a smart, compact, efficient design and is easy to snap on and off. This bracelet also comes in a wide range of colors and can be used in many ways in the outdoors from setting a trap to navigating your way through the backcountry.

10. Engineered Red, White and Blue Paracord Bracelet

MOST PATRIOTIC

Nothing is quite so American as adventuring in the great outdoors, so show your pride with the Engineered Red, White and Blue Paracord Bracelet. It uses the same 550-pound nylon paracord as the rest of Engineered’s bracelets and it looks like a traditional paracord bracelet, only more patriotic.

11. Frog Sac Paracord Bracelets

GREAT VALUE

Until you have a bona fide emergency, your paracord bracelet is just going to be a nice accessory that makes you feel good. When you do ultimately have to use it (fingers crossed not any time soon), you’ll have to break the bracelet to use the rope. That’s why if you’re an active hiker or adventurer, you might just want this 12-pack of Frog Sac Paracord Bracelets so you never have to worry about restocking. You could also throw a paracord bracelet in every place you might need one, like in your favorite camping pack or the glove box of the car you take to get to sites.

Though these paracord bracelets are bargain-priced, they’re not just decorative. They all use 550-pound paracord rope, so you’ll be able to use them if you need them. The only thing to be aware of is these bracelets are big and won’t stay comfortable on smaller wrists or kids’ wrists. That aside, for the value alone, these are some of the best paracord bracelets out there.

12. Wind Passion Paracord Bracelet

MOST STYLISH

This stylish, sleek paracord bracelet is as heavy-duty or survival-oriented as some of the other options, but it’s made of high-quality rope and comes with a stainless steel metal clasp that’ll polish your look. These bracelets are double-wrapped and handmade in Europe, and perfect for folks who are active but don’t need a bracelet survival kit. The clasp is magnetic and waterproof, and the bracelet comes in two dozen different colors.

13. Paracord Planet Paracord 550 Kit

BEST KIT

Why buy someone else’s paracord bracelet when you can just make your own?

This Paracord Planet Paracord 550 Kit helps you do just that by giving you five colors of 550-pound paracord rope, 10 buckles and five key rings. Each rope is 20-feet long, so you’re getting 100 feet of paracord for the price of one good bracelet, not to mention the helpful survival knowledge of how to weave and make a paracord bracelet of your own. Plus if you learn different weaves besides the traditional weave or the trilobite weave and/or purchase your own buckles, you can make a truly unique paracord bracelet that suits your needs and style. And if you don’t want to weave your own bracelet, you can always just throw the raw paracord into your pack. It’s basically weatherproof, so it’ll last for whatever you need it for.

Just be aware that some users reported receiving a lump of unseparated paracords, so you might have to do a little untangling on your end.

14. Hero Company Never Forgotten Paracord Bracelet

SUPPORT VETERANS

Given their military utility, paracord bracelets are a popular business for veterans. You can support veteran causes and a veteran-owned business when you buy the Hero Company Never Forgotten Paracord Bracelet. It’s a well-made paracord bracelet and proudly displays an American flag, but the real benefit is that 20% of the proceeds go to help pair veterans with shelter or service dogs.

15. Good Worker Survival Rainbow Paracord Bracelet

SHOW A LITTLE PRIDE

June is Pride Month, and the Good Worker Survival Rainbow Paracord Bracelet offers a subtle way to show your pride or allyship. Pride-colored paracord is woven into the bracelet, making this the easiest and most utilitarian way ever to show pride.

