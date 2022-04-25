These Powerful Pellet Stoves Are Great Additions No Matter the Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

A pellet stove is one of the most eco-friendly heating systems available. Pellet stoves heat designated spaces or entire homes using renewable fuel. All pellet stoves sold in the U.S. are EPA certified and rated in BTUs (British Thermal Units). The higher the BTU, the higher the heating capacity. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, a stove rated at 60,000 BTU can provide enough heat for a 2,000-square-foot house, and one rated at 42,000 BTU can supply sufficient heat for a room under 1,300 square feet. “Under normal usage, they consume about 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh) or about $9 worth of electricity per month.”

What’s a Pellet Stove?

Pellet stoves are freestanding heating systems to warm up homes or rooms. They are more energy-efficient than conventional heating systems that use gas, oil, or electricity as a fuel source. Pellets are made of compressed repurposed organic materials, making them a renewable fuel that emits low carbon amounts.

What Are Wood Pellets?

Wood pellets are small cylinder pieces of compressed wood that measure up to an inch. They comprise recycled wood such as wood dust, leftover wood used in lumber making, and any other type of wood that otherwise would have gone to waste.

How to Choose the Best Pellet Stove

Whether you are upgrading your heating system or you want to lower your carbon footprint and impact on the planet, choosing the right best pellet stove is critical. Some important factors to consider are the location and size of the space you’re trying to heat and the heater’s features, price, and hopper capacity.

Size of Your Space: When shopping for a pellet stove, choose one right for the designated space you will use. Following the above rule is recommended. Measure the room and buy one that will heat that zone. Bigger doesn’t mean better. If you buy one that heats more than you need to, it will lose energy and become less efficient.

When shopping for a pellet stove, choose one right for the designated space you will use. Following the above rule is recommended. Measure the room and buy one that will heat that zone. Bigger doesn’t mean better. If you buy one that heats more than you need to, it will lose energy and become less efficient. Features: Most pellet stove models feature a thermostat to regulate the temperature, an automatic pellet feeder, an electronic digital system, and some are even tech-friendly.

Most pellet stove models feature a thermostat to regulate the temperature, an automatic pellet feeder, an electronic digital system, and some are even tech-friendly. Price: Pellet stoves prices range from $1,300 to $3,000. It is good to know that pellet stoves require professional installation and often need a source of electricity for the pellet feeder and fan. When looking for a professional installation provider, find someone certified by the Chimney Safety Institute of America .

Pellet stoves prices range from $1,300 to $3,000. It is good to know that pellet stoves require professional installation and often need a source of electricity for the pellet feeder and fan. When looking for a professional installation provider, find someone certified by the Chimney Safety Institute of America Hopper Capacity: The hopper capacity is the total amount of pellets the stove can store. Depending on the stove size, this can range between 20 to 130 plus pounds.

The hopper capacity is the total amount of pellets the stove can store. Depending on the stove size, this can range between 20 to 130 plus pounds. Location: This is important because wherever you decide to place your pellet stove, you need to have access to install a pipe flue through the roof or a wall.

Now that you have a basic idea of what they do let’s dive into the best pellet stoves to buy right now.

ComfortBilt HP22N Certified Pellet Stove

BEST PELLET STOVE OVERALL

The HP22N Pellet Stove is a beast when it comes to delivering heat. It is efficient, easy to operate, and looks great. This stove is made of heavy gauge steel, delivers up to 50,000 BTU an hour, and has a hopper that holds 80 pounds of pellets. Furthermore, it is low maintenance and has a programmable thermostat that allows you to set up to five different heat levels, from 61 degrees Fahrenheit to 82 degrees.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

Pleasant Hearth Pellet Stove

RUNNER UP

This Pleasant Hearth Pellet Stove has a classic feel and is also compact and powerful. It offers a 120-pound hopper, 50,000 BTU an hour, and a five-year warranty. This unit is suitable for small homes and RVs as well. The stove has a sleek design with a quiet automatic blower, a heat level controller, and a big ceramic window so you can enjoy the fire.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

ComfortBilt HP22i Pellet Stove Insert

BEST FIREPLACE INSERT

If you already have an existing fireplace and want to move to a more economical and eco-friendly fuel, this ComfortBilt Pellet Stove Insert is the one to get. It delivers up to 50,000 BTUs per hour, disperses heat in three directions, has a 47-pound hopper, and has five different temperature settings. Keep in mind that this model requires a fireplace opening of 24.5 inches in height, 18 inches in depth, and 21 inches in width.

Courtesy of Lowe's

Ashley Hearth AP130 Pellet Stove with 130lbs. Hopper

MOST HEAT SETTINGS

The Ashley Hearth Pellet Stove has one of the biggest hoppers among pellet stoves and nine different temperature settings, giving you the most flexibility to set the room temperature you want. It is also fully automated with auto-ignition and circulation and an electronic control system for easy use. The stove runs up to 48,000 BTU, and you can use it in mobile homes and accessory dwelling units, aka ADUs.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

Cleveland Iron Works No.215 Mini Pellet Stove

BEST FOR SMALL SPACES

Compact, eco-friendly, and high-tech, the Cleveland Iron Work Mini Pellet Stove will be a hit in your living room or cabin. This small but powerful unit can provide enough heat for a space of up to 800 square feet. It has an 18-pound hopper capacity, built-in Wi-Fi, and a digital control panel. And if you want a large pellet stove, Cleveland Iron Work has more extensive options as well.

Courtesy of Amazon

US Stove GW1949 Wiseway Non-Electric Gravity Fed

NO ELECTRICITY REQUIRED

This US Stove model is a good option for remote cabins where electricity is not available — thanks to its gravity feed system eliminates the need for power, making it an excellent choice for those who live off the grid. This model has an output of 40,000 BTU, a 60-pound hopper, and arrives fully assembled. And it has a unique design that goes well with any decor.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

