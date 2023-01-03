No Gas Needed: Pocket Chainsaws & Elbow Grease Will Chew Through Tree Limbs

A pocket chainsaw might sound a little Inspector Gadget, but it’s actually a surprisingly handy tool for camping and other outdoor pursuits. It’s also a useful tool to keep in an emergency bug out or survival bag. Unlike the power tool that inspired it, a pocket chainsaw is a lightweight, manual tool that doesn’t rely on gas or electricity.
Pocket chainsaws have handles and chains that essentially look like bike chains with spiky teeth. To use them, you simply wrap the chain around a piece of wood and work back and forth to cut it. Yes, a hand saw can also do this job. But a pocket chainsaw is an incredibly compact and lightweight tool, making it easier to take in your hiking bag. Like pocket knives, Many pocket chainsaws also have handy carrying pouches for safe storage.
A pocket chainsaw can be used to cut pieces of wood to create a campfire or to clear larger branches that are obstructing a path. And in a true emergency situation, a pocket chainsaw can be used to create a makeshift shelter.
Pocket chainsaws can also be useful in the great outdoors close to home, AKA, your yard. A rope chainsaw can be used to cut high branches that might be otherwise difficult to reach. A pocket chainsaw can also be a less noisy alternative to power tools for yard maintenance.
Eat your Wheaties, get your elbow grease ready, and check out our picks for the best manual chain saws.
Nordic Pocket Saw Pocket Chainsaw
Nordic Pocket Saw is an award-winning design, and it includes a handy, secure carrying pouch for safe transportation. It’s available in two different sizes and three handle colors. The sturdy nylon handles have large loops for comfortable holding while wearing work gloves.