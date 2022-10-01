These S’Mores Kits Have Everything You Need To Enjoy Fall the Way It Was Meant To

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The weather lately has been like a car that’s just seen a speed trap: It’s gone from 95 to 55 instantly. The good news? That means it’s bonfire season, and bonfire season means it’s s’mores season.

Even if your fall gatherings degenerate into loud NFL or college football debates, the one thing virtually everybody agrees on is that a good properly toasted s’more is a divine treat on a chilly night, and what kid doesn’t love making and eating s’mores?

If you’re starting from scratch, you can find everything you need for a great season of s’mores toasting and eating right here, from the fire to the roasting sticks. Gooey fingers and all, you’ll thank us later!

Sunjoy 30-Inch Outdoor Wood-Burning Fire Pit, Jack-o-Lantern Motif

MOST SEASONAL

If you’re living in a cooler climate, rolling a firepit out into the front yard or driveway is a great way to keep yourself toasty while doling out Halloween treats. It goes without saying that you’ll probably have some s’mores going at the same time. This spooky 30-inch outdoor wood-burning fire pit by Sunjoy will give you extra credit for keeping with the spirit of the season. This jack-o-lantern patterned fire pit isn’t just for looks either. It’s made of copper-coated rust-resistant powder-coated steel and finished with a high-temperature coating for heat and rust resistance. At just over 23 pounds it’s easily portable, and comes with a fire poker and a removable mesh cover to catch flying embers and sparks. The 22-inch depth allows you to add enough wood to get a good hot fire going to melt those marshmallows. Right now this cool-looking and highly rated fire pit is 43% off on Amazon.

SINGLYFIRE 22-Inch Outdoor Fire Pit MOST PORTABLE You may want your s’mores on the patio or deck, out in the yard, or even out in the driveway for a block party. So unless you plan on starting a free burn in one of those places (highly inadvisable), you will need a fire pit that’s easy to pick up and move. SINGLYFIRE’s 22-inch fire pit weighs in at a mere 11 pounds, making it the ideal heat source for your ever-changing plans. Rust-resistant and made with a durable heavy-duty steel frame, it will stand up to both heat and the elements for years to come, and it assembles in minutes. This 4.5-star-rated fire pit may be light to move, but it also holds up to 100 pounds of wood, so you won’t have any issues getting a large enough fire going for everyone to dip in their s’mores sticks. Courtesy of Amazon

Outland Living Firebowl 883 Mega Outdoor Propane Fire Pit

BEST PROPANE

So you live somewhere without ready access to firewood, or you failed the fire-making test in Cub Scouts? Or you’re just not into building a fire yourself and having to continuously feed it with new wood? That doesn’t cast you out of the s’mores making club, because propane fire pits are most definitely a thing, and this five-star-rated Amazon’s Choice model from Outland Living is a great buy. It connects easily to a standard propane tank, has a one-button start, and a control valve knob to give you an adjustable flame that wood fire pits can’t achieve. The included natural lava rocks are a great substrate for radiating heat and giving you a nice hot 58,000 BTU blaze to sit next to or cook over, and also frees you from dealing with ash disposal. And rather than dealing with putting out your wood fire or waiting for it to die down, this one can be turned off instantly. It’s a great addition to your RV or camper, or just your garage for when you get a hankering for chocolate and toasted marshmallows.

ROZATO Tabletop Fire Pit BEST INDOOR Not everybody loves to gather around a smoky outdoor fire pit. Or maybe you’re expecting rain or snow, or you just want a more intimate setting for s’mores for two. Indoor fire pits, while considerably smaller than their outdoor counterparts, run on ethanol or bioethanol fuel for a safe smoke-free flame. It adds all the ambiance of candlelight, but good luck roasting a marshmallow or s’more over a candle. This tabletop indoor/outdoor fire pit from ROZATO weighs around 4 pounds, so it’s easily moved anywhere you want to set up your indoor s’mores station. The flames reach 8 to 12 inches high, so there is plenty of toasting room, and the flames will last 45 to 60 minutes on one fill of ethanol or bioethanol fuel (not included). A safe, smoke- and soot-free indoor fire away from the elements could be your ideal location for a little s’more-making session. Courtesy of Amazon

Aoocan Marshmallow Roasting Sticks (Set of 12)

BEST ROASTING STICKS

Be our guest if you’re such a stickler for authenticity that you’re breaking branches off of trees to spear your marshmallows on, but we prefer to skewer our s’mores fixings on clean things without bark or a tendency to break or catch fire. Stop stripping your trees: A set of 12 telescoping rotating skewers from Aoocan will give you years of outdoor roasting of s’mores, hot dogs, or anything else you want to spear and turn over an open flame. These telescope from their standard 11.5 inches all the way out to 45 inches, and the two prongs are 3 inches apart so you can toast 2 marshmallows at a time, or spear something significantly larger without fear of losing it to the flames. The spikes come with protective plastic tips and the handles are non-slip thermoplastic rubber, so the little ones can grab one without fear of getting burned.

Authentic Bamboo Marshmallow Roasting Sticks (40 Pack) OLD-SCHOOL SKEWERS If you’re not down with the thoroughly modern approach to marshmallow roasting, at least compromise with us and try this 40-pack of 30-inch bamboo skewers. These are 5 millimeters thick so they won’t snap in half while you’re roasting, and the bamboo is 100% biodegradable and safe to cook with, whether you’re making s’mores or hot dogs outdoors or shish kebabs indoors. Bamboo also does not conduct heat nearly as much as other types of wood, so your hands won’t get scorched. The tips are blunted for safety’s sake, and you can probably get 1 or 2 uses out of each before simply disposing of them in the fire. At $16.99 for a 40-pack, you don’t have to worry about tossing them once they’re done. Courtesy of Amazon

Hershey’s S’mores Kit

BEST S’MORES KIT

If you want good authentic s’mores, go straight to the source. Hershey’s delivers makings for 18 s’mores in this convenient all-in-one kit: 9 full-size Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bars, 1 bag of marshmallows, and 2 packs of graham crackers in one box. It’s almost impossible to think of s’mores without genuine Hershey’s chocolate bars. You can use this kit to make your s’mores in the microwave, but that fire pit or campfire is calling you…

112 Piece FireStix S’Mores Kit BEST BUDGET S’MORES KIT This is a fantastic all-inclusive s’mores kit, with enough ingredients for 24 s’mores and a set of 30-inch birchwood roasting sticks. The chocolate bars are the standard-bearer Hershey’s Milk Chocolate bars, and the bag of marshmallows comes with 64 sticky treats, more than enough to have leftovers for a future gathering. Courtesy of Amazon

