The Best Baseball and Softball Bats, According to Serious Players

The conventional wisdom is that there’s no harder feat in sports than hitting a baseball. So it’s in the best interest of budding players to make sure they’re using the right bat — one that suits both them and the competition, whether it’s baseball, slow-pitch softball, or fastpitch softball. In addition to improving batting average and confidence, bats are also just fun. Carrying one into the batter’s box feels like carrying a weapon into battle — a sword to wield against a pitcher. (If those kinds of competitive, dramatic fantasies aren’t part of adult recreational sports, then what’s the point of playing?)

While there are some mega-expensive bats out there for (aspiring) professionals, amateur players in casual leagues can find solid options for more reasonable prices. However, finding the right bat is a more difficult task than one might expect, with many options for materials, construction, length, and weight available.

What the Experts Say

When selecting a bat, first consider where you’re going to swing it. “Baseball, fastpitch softball, and slow-pitch softball all use different bats that are almost never interchangeable,” says David Herlich, founder of TheSportsTutor.com and a baseball and softball player for 50 years.

Beyond those particulars, there are certain things a beginner player should look for in a bat. “Newer players should opt for a lighter bat, which they can easily control and swing hard,” Herlich says. “Only consider a heavier bat when [the player] is making consistent, solid contact.” He says a bat is too heavy if the hitter can’t hold it steady in one outstretched hand, parallel to the ground, for 30 seconds. Any wavering or dropping in that timeframe means opting for a lighter bat is advisable.

Lindsey Naber, a senior director of brand marketing for Rawlings, says it’s also important to consider how the bat is weighted — whether it’s balanced or end-weighted. “I tend to correlate the balance point or loaded aspect to the size of the player and how much power they naturally have on their own.” For example, smaller athletes might prefer an evenly balanced bat that allows them to move it into the zone quickly while larger, stronger athletes could benefit from an end-weighted bat that transfers more energy to the ball when it hits the barrel.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST OVERALL $85.00 $99.99 The Easton Rival has a price tag that’s south of more serious bats — something that pairs nicely with its status as one of the few bats designed for the kind of casual softball experience most adults are looking for. Its lightweight aluminum alloy is easy to move quickly through the zone, with large sweet spots so there’s more of an opportunity for the “trampoline effect” — the additional “pop” of hollow aluminum bats compared to solid wooden bats — to get the ball out of the infield.



The Rival isn’t guaranteed to turn dribblers into line drives, but it is designed to maximize bat speed and hitting distance. For amateurs who just want something to happen — strikeouts are the most boring way to make an out in softball — the Rival is a good bat to get the game going and avoid the dreaded whiff.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST BASEBALL BAT $349.95 The handle and the barrel of this bat are separate pieces that meet at a point surrounded by shock-absorbing foam. It’s a design choice that, along with the soft knob, reduces the potentially painful vibrations that can come from making solid contact. And along with being comfortable to use, Easton promises that the Launch Comp technology gives it a bigger barrel contour and a “massive sweet spot.”

Courtesy of Dicks Sporting Goods BEST SLOW-PITCH SOFTBALL BAT $299.99 This balanced bat is easy for smaller players to pick up, but it’s also available in three different weights for hitters who want a bit more heft at the plate. The real standout feature is Miken’s Tetra-Core+ technology, which utilizes an inner tube, increasing compression, and an outer core that increases flex. Together, they’re meant to maximize the trampoline effect, meaning less energy is lost in the contact between bat and ball so there’s more pop, to use a technical term.

Courtesy of Baseball Monkey best fast-pitch softball bat $499.99 Easton says that this bat offers “the lowest barrel compression on the market” — which, in theory, means more power in each swing. The newly designed soft knob means more leverage and a more comfortable swing. The barrel size of two and a quarter inches is smaller than lots of other options, but Naber says that a bigger barrel doesn’t necessarily equate to more or better contact — the tech inside is actually more of a difference-maker.



Former baseball player and blogger Josh Ahrens says that this bat is his “favorite without question,” even though it’s technically marketed as a softball bat. “Playing on a baseball team, you’ll find that even though everyone has their own bat, the team only uses around three or four,” he says. “People try out other people’s bats and use what they like best. One summer, one of my teammates repped a new white Easton Ghost bat, which everyone on my team loved. Six or seven of the guys in our lineup used the same bat that year and later, some of us went on to buy our own.”

Courtesy of Slugger BEST WOODEN BAT $34.99 As anyone who’s ever seen the shards of a broken bat flying across a Major League infield can attest, wooden bats are much less durable than metal bats. Still, the crack of a wooden bat hitting a ball is the defining noise of American sports, and the ping of metal bats is a very different animal. Those interested in trying a wooden bat would do well to give Louisville Slugger’s Series 3 a shot. Plus, this bat is priced reasonably enough that cracking one at a beer league game won’t be the end of the world.

Courtesy of Amazon best wiffle bat $12.81 $13.95 There is at least one wiffle ball league out there — and, accordingly, a surprising number of brands are making plastic bats and balls. But as a sport, wiffle ball will always be less serious, which is why there’s no need to overthink the equipment. A plastic bat and a ball from the brand that gave the sport its name? That’s a home run.

Frequently Asked Questions About Baseball and Softball Bats What materials are baseball and softball bats made of? There are wooden (usually maple, ash, or birch) and metal bats, which come in aluminum alloy and composite (similar to carbon fiber) varieties. There are also hybrids of the two. What’s a reasonable amount to pay for a new bat? A good bat can go for $500 or more, but casual players can get a durable metal option that’ll last for years for a few hundred dollars.

Can the right bat make one a better hitter? Incredibly, yes. Identical contact made with a heavy composite bat versus a light aluminum bat will produce very different results, so having a bat that’s suited to one’s physical abilities and preferences can mean better hitting all around.

