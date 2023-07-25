The Best Baseball and Softball Gloves, According to Serious Players

While there will always be a certain kind of hitter who goes gloveless at the plate, everyone playing the field in baseball or softball, from the local beer league to the Majors, needs a fielding glove. On the right hand, a glove can be an instrument of real beauty, enabling the snaring of liners, running catches on fly balls, and grabbing pop-ups. Or just, you know, competently fielding a ground ball hit by Gary in accounting.

Even if it’s worn by someone who doesn’t possess highlight reel-level skills, the right glove can be the difference between competent (and fun) fielding and incompetent (and not fun) fielding. When shopping for one, it’s important to consider several factors: first and foremost, the sport at hand, then the fielding position, hand size, and skill level of the athlete.

The good news? There are a number of great options on the market at all price points, meaning there’s a glove out there for everyone who wants to play.

What the Experts Say

Sources within the baseball and softball industries say that buying a glove boils down to a series of decisions that narrow down the possibilities. David Herlich, founder of The Sports Tutor and longtime baseball and softball player, says that the classic distinction between glove sizes (bigger for outfielders catching flies, smaller for infielders fielding grounders) is only important at high levels of play. “Recreational players should buy a general purpose glove that feels comfortable on the hand and fits within their budget,” he says. “Any specialization beyond that is probably unnecessary.”

Lindsey Naber, senior director of brand marketing at Rawlings, says that the breakage factor — how “broken in” the glove is on the shelf — is another important consideration. According to her, more experienced players will want stiffer gloves. “You want it to form to your hand and you want to do that process [yourself],” she says. More casual players will likely be fine with something that’s more game-ready without feeling flimsy or shapeless.

Courtesy of Rawlings BEST OVERALL $46.95 Players who are new to softball or haven’t played since Little League generally don’t have strong opinions or specific needs the way that a more experienced player does. This glove from Rawlings, expressly marketed as an infield-outfield model, is a great choice for the generalist amateur who will likely play a few different positions and doesn’t really want to own a glove for each one.



This glove is reasonably priced despite the fact that it comes with an all-leather palm and built-in cushioning under the palm and lining the fingers. It’s moderately sized, at 13 inches, and comes with a pocket that’s deep enough to play the outfield without being so deep that it’s hard to get the ball out quickly. There’s very little break-in required (Rawlings says it’s already 90 percent broken in when purchased), thanks to the synthetic material on the back part of the glove, as well as the webbing. Naber says using both materials is “the best of both worlds” because, in addition to the reduced break-in time, the synthetic makes for a lighter glove than an all-leather model.

Courtesy of Dicks Sporting Goods best all-purpose $119.99 For baseball players, the Mizuno 12 MVP Prime Series is a similarly versatile glove at a reasonable price point. The Japanese brand’s Bio-Soft leather is soft and durable, while the design — the pocket is located under the index finger — makes for a more natural break-in period and an easier securing of the ball.



“I like the Mizuno MVP Prime outfield glove,” says former baseball player and fitness blogger Josh Ahrens. “I’ve used this glove for a few years and see no reason to replace it any time soon.”

Courtesy of Academy Sports + Outdoors best infield $99.95 This glove from Louisiana-based Marucci sports has a leather palm lining with cushioning and a microfiber wrist lining with high-density memory foam. It’s adept at absorbing higher-velocity line drives and grounders, and its smaller, shallower profile helps players get to (and get rid of) the ball more quickly.

Courtesy of Rawlings best outfield $299.95 This glove features ultra-premium leather and lots of clever features that outfielders, in particular, will appreciate, from a spacious web (that swallows up fly balls) to a padded thumb sleeve (for a comfortable fit). The leather wrist closure is sturdier than hook-and-loop options, and it looks better to boot.

Courtesy of Dicks Sporting Goods BEST CATCHER’S MITT $99.99 “A glove has distinct fingers, just like a ‘normal’ glove,” says Herlich, pointing out a common misconception that the terms are interchangeable. “A mitt appears on the outside to hold all fingers in one place, like mittens.” He also points out that mitts are only worn by first basemen and catchers, often by rule. For dedicated backstops, this Wilson mitt is a great choice — it’s made from full-grain leather and has a low profile heel, which allows for more flexibility in reception, plus plenty of padding to cushion even the fiercest of fastballs.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST SYNTHETIC $19.99 This glove, which is made entirely of synthetic material, has the lower price point to match. It comes with a pre-formed pocket that plays nicely out of the box and it’s also easier to break in than a leather model, even if it won’t last as long. Franklin advertises this glove as suitable for both baseball and softball, and it’s available in six different sizes, one of which will fit pretty much any hand.

Courtesy of Rawlings BEST SPLURGE $399.00+ Along with basketball shoes and hockey goaltender masks, major leaguers’ gloves often feature custom designs and colors that aren’t available to the masses. Rawlings decided to bring that level of personalization to everyone with an online tool that allows players to create their own glove from scratch — or, if it appeals, model it off of gloves used by players like Mike Trout and Bryce Harper. Along with colors, fonts, and designs, smaller details like lace length, padding, and liner material are also available for customization.

Frequently Asked Questions About Softball and Baseball Gloves What is the best material for baseball and softball gloves? Synthetics have their place, but leather has yet to be topped for its durability and performance. What are the differences between gloves for different positions? Generally speaking, infielder gloves are shorter and shallower to facilitate fielding and firing the ball to first base. Outfielder gloves are deeper and longer to help players catch hard-to-reach fly balls or slicing liners. Catcher’s mitts, and to an extent first baseman’s mitts, have non-articulated fingers and more padding. Amateurs just getting back into the game can opt for general purpose gloves, but dedicated players will appreciate having more specialized options. What is breaking in a glove, and is it really necessary? Breaking in a glove involves softening and shaping the leather to fit the hand of the player who’ll be wearing it. It’s certainly necessary for traditional gloves, but there are plenty of “game-ready” options that are pre-softened and pre-shaped so they’re ready to use out of the box. If I bring my glove to a professional game and catch a foul ball, what should I do with the ball? Give it to a kid and drink in their adulation, plus the appreciation of the adults in your section. It’ll be much more valuable than a $25 baseball.

