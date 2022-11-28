Keep the Power Flowing With Up To 40% Off Cyber Monday Deals on Bluetti Portable Power Stations

You never know what tomorrow brings. One day it could be fine and dandy, but the next, you could potentially find yourself without power and all the modern conveniences you’ve come to rely on. That’s why we’re stoked about the Cyber Monday deals that Amazon’s offering on Bluetti portable power stations at up to 40% off.

Why These Bluetti Portable Power Stations Are Great Deals

Even though there are a handful of Bluetti portable power stations to consider further below, these are just a few of our favorite deals:

What We Love About These Bluetti Portable Power Stations

Let’s start off with the one we’ve been checking out of late, the Bluetti Portable Power Station AC200P. It’s the kind of thing that can get you through extended periods of power outages thanks to its 2000Wh capacity. There are plenty of outlets, USB ports, and even a car charger fashioned into this beefy portable power station, but we also love how it features two 15W wireless charging pads for your smartphones and other small accessories.

John Velasco | SPY

There are portable power stations that have trouble supplying enough juice to power appliances like microwaves, but the Bluetti Portable Power Station AC200P handled it like a champ when we connected one to it. Additionally, we were able to connect several smartphones, a tablet, and a laptop all simultaneously. We also love that there’s little worry about what we connect to it because it features over-charging protection.

Looking for something a bit more travel friendly? That’s where the Bluetti Portable Power Station EB3A makes a case for itself with its lighter 10.1-pound weight. It’s honestly the kind of thing we’d recommend if you’ll be camping or hiking outdoors, while still offering enough outlets and USB ports to charge whatever you’re carrying with you. In fact, this 268Wh LiFePO4 battery pack still manages to pack a total of 9 outlets — ranging from USB-A, USB-C, your standard outlets, and even a DC output. We’re also thrilled that there’s no bulky power brick required to recharge it, opting instead for a single power cable.

And lastly, if you crave a nearly limitless supply of power, then consider upgrading to the Bluetti Solar Generator EB3A with the PV200 Solar Panel. It’s the same lightweight and travel friendly portable power station we’ve detailed above, but this solar generator kit throws in a 200W solar panel that folds up. On a really good sunny day, it can take between two to four hours to recharge the Bluetti Solar Generator EB3A with the included solar panel — so it’s a perk for that off-the-grid lifestyle.

We can go on about the usefulness of these Bluetti portable power stations, but these Cyber Monday deals are here for a limited time, so you’ll want to take advantage of them while you can.