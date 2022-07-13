These 67% Discounts on Coleman Tents and Camping Gear Might Be Prime Day’s Best Deals

By the time Prime Day is over, SPY editors will have reviewed more than 50,000 deals to make sure we’re bringing SPY readers the best of the best. And right now, one deal in particular is catching our eye: savings up t0 65% on Coleman tents and camping supplies.

Do you know how to make the most of Prime Day? We’ve already written a guide for maximizing your savings during this annual shopping event, as well as collecting the very Best Prime Day Deals of 2022.

Prime Day Savings %title% List Price:%original_price% Price:%price% You Save:%discount_amount% (%discount_percent%) Buy NowCoupon Code: %coupon_code% SPY may receive a commission.

However, there’s a simpler way to stay on top of all things Prime Day — simply stay tuned to the latest stories from SPY. In addition to updating all of our Prime Day shopping guides, we’re sharing the latest discounts with SPY readers, like this incredible deal on Coleman camping and hiking gear.

If you only buy one thing…

…then make it this Coleman Cabin Tent, which offers super-fast 60-second instant setup, so no fumbling for tent poles and stakes in the dark. This particular tent has 17,000+ ratings from Amazon shoppers, and it’s 46% off during Prime Day 2022.

Courtesy of Amazon

We’ve gathered more great deals on Coleman camping equipment below. Remember: Prime Day 2022 ends at midnight on July 13, so you’re running out of time to save!

Coleman Montana Elite 8-Person Tent for Camping

SAVE 65%

Courtesy of Amazon

Coleman Evanston Dome Tent With Screen Room

SAVE 67%

Courtesy of Amazon

Coleman LED Camping Lantern

SAVE 40%

Courtesy of Amazon

Coleman Steel Creek Fast Pitch Dome Tent

SAVE 56%

Courtesy of Amazon

Coleman Coolers With Wheels

SAVE UP TO 52%

Courtesy of Amazon

Coleman Cold Weather Sleeping Bag

UNDER $27

Courtesy of Amazon

See All Coleman Prime Day Deals

Courtesy of Amazon

Looking for more deals? Then be sure to check out SPY’s guide to the Best Prime Day TV Deals of 2022 and save big on smart TVs from Sony, Samsung, TCL and Amazon.