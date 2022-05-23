Magical Flames Color-Changing Fire Packets Are on Sale Just in Time for Bonfire Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re just a few days away from Memorial Day Weekend — and that means we’ll all be spending more time outdoors and in our backyards. The coming of summer means more of everything there is to love about being outside — more pool time with your favorite floats and inflatable pools, more grilling with the best grills, and more time hanging around the fire pit and stargazing by night. With all of that said, we can’t think of a better way to kick off summer than having a colorful bonfire to entertain family and friends.

This week, you can stock up on Magical Flames colorful flame packets at a fraction of the cost, getting up to 36% off your order. Right now, you can also save an additional 20% off select options with an on-page coupon before checkout. Add these packets to your fire pit and different color flames as you celebrate the coming of summer this holiday this week.

These unique flame colors will certainly wow all who gather to take them in — and, at these prices, this sale is definitely hard to pass up. So, if you’re ready to entertain in the backyard this summer, this is the chance to save big on something that will create an experience like no other.

If you’re starting from scratch with your bonfire game this year, be sure to check out our round-ups of best fire pits and best portable fire pits for inspiration. We’ve even got a list of the best chairs for fire pits so you’ll have somewhere cozy to sit and take it all in.

Again, you can save up to 36% (plus an additional 20% with an on-page coupon) on packets to create colorful flames for your next bonfire. It’s unclear how long this deal will last, so be sure to act quickly.

Magical Flames Create Colorful & Vibrant Flames for Fire Pit, 25 Pack

ON SALE

Courtesy of Amazon

Magical Flames Cosmic Fire Color Packets, 12 Pack

20% OFF COUPON

Courtesy of Amazon

Magical Flames Ultimate Fire Color Changing Packets Fire Pit, 12 Pack

20% OFF COUPON

Courtesy of Amazon

Magical Flames Holiday Flames, 25 Pack

Courtesy of Amazon

