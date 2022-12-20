These Are the Coolest Gifts to Buy From Huckberry’s Holiday Outpost Sale

Is it possible to secure gifts for everyone on your list with just a few clicks and from one lauded retailer, no less? That judgment is ultimately up to you, but for our money’s worth, it’s tough to top the rather insane, seriously cool lineup of the best holiday gifts from Huckberry. Not familiar with Huckberry? Allow us to enlighten you.

Huckberry was founded more than a decade ago with a simple mission: Make and sell timeless, stylish, rugged gear for a life well-lived. The San Francisco-based company has certainly hit the mark, and they do a little bit of everything (OK, a lot of everything). They sell menswear (like handsome waxed trucker jackets and stylish blue jeans), sell home goods, camping gear, and pocket knives, and they generally just, well, excel at curating an entire lineup of some of the best gifts for men.

Shopping for the man who has everything, or the rugged outdoorsman, or a lover of Hemingway-esque sweaters and beanie caps? Huckberry has the best gifts for each of those guys… and then some. (no, seriously). In short: The best gifts from Huckberry this year make seasonal shopping a cinch, and they guarantee delivery by Christmas. Here are a few we’ve added to our wish list right now.

COOLEST GIFT OVERALL $125 Huckberry seems to have a knack for sourcing and selling gear that’s just downright cool, like a portable fireplace in a handsome, compact design. It’s the kind of piece that can add a cozy touch to literally anywhere, and we can all but guarantee it’s not a gift they’ve ever seen before.

BEST FOR THE STYLISH MAN $298 There’s a reason this rugged waxed trucker jacket is one of the best-selling items of all time at Huckberry. It looks great on every guy (especially those who prefer more rugged styles), it gets better with age, and it serves a highly useful purpose. thanks to the warm flannel lining and tough waxed canvas exterior. It’s such a dependable jacket; he just might wear it every single day.

BEST ACCESSORY FOR MEN $45 Those old sunglasses he picked up from the gas station on your last beach getaway aren’t cutting it anymore. In true Huckberry form, the retailer found a better way to make stylish shades in a classic design, and they did it at a ridiculously affordable price, too. Bonus points: This style flatters plenty of different head shapes, and they’re priced so nicely, you can buy more than one pair.

BEST FOR THE GOURMAND $70 There’s no hot sauce on the market quite like Truff, with rich, complex flavor and heat. This trio delivers luxurious truffle in a super-premium package, a worthwhile addition to any gourmand’s pantry. It’s pricey for hot sauce, sure, but it’s more than worth it.

BEST gift for the stylish dad $94 $118 20% off Perhaps Dad’s had a trusty flannel shirt in his rotation for years. Still, we can guarantee he’s never had anything quite like this remarkably well-built, heirloom-quality flannel shirt from Huckberry’s Flint and Tinder line. The range of unique pattern options offers something for every Dad’s stylistic leanings.

BEST GIFT FOR THE EXPLORER $95 Know someone who loves the great outdoors or who got into bird-watching during the pandemic? An upgraded, highly durable, and compact set of binoculars is enough to add visual interest (literally) to any outdoor excursion, and it helps that these are well-built for under $100.

BEST GIFT FOR THE WHISKEY LOVER $84 $130 35% off A bottle of whiskey makes a fine gift for the whiskey enthusiast, but what about the proper tools of the trade? Those are just as important, and this stylish, eye-catching decanter and rocks glass set features topographic interpretations of America’s most revered peaks. Think of it like a one-two punch for the outdoorsman and whiskey fan.

BEST GIFT FOR THE INDOORSMAN $76 $128 41% off You surely know plenty of guys who value the finer things in life, like the benefits of rest and relaxation (in a luxurious robe) after a hard day’s work. Upstate makes a premium bathrobe meant for lounging or enjoying a cigar or a dram of whiskey (or a little of all three), and it’s nicely discounted at the moment.

BEST GIFT FOR THE GRILLMASTER $349.95 Think of this like another hybrid gift, one that’s highly useful for the grillmaster who’s frequently on the go. Ideal for camping trips and days at the beach, this handy pack-and-carry set offers up everything you need, aside from delicious recipes and great company.

MOST UNEXPECTED GIFT $38 It’s hard to pass up the appeal of home-cooked waffles, particularly around the holidays, and this out-of-this-world maple syrup is an unexpected, insanely delectable complimentary treat. The key is aging in barrels once used to hold some of the finest bourbons on the planet from Pappy Van Winkle.

BEST FOR THE COFFEE LOVER $39.95 Perfecting the ideal cup of coffee is an art many chase, but frequently master. The pursuit for the perfect cup o’ joe just got a little more efficient, thanks to this groundbreaking, compact French Press, with all the necessary tools to craft a perfect morning brew.

BEST GIFT FOR THE OUTDOORSMAN $240 For as many miles as he’s put on his hiking boots over the years, we’re almost sure he’s never worn a pair of tough-as-nails hiking shoes like these. Made from a one-piece Kevlar upper, they’re flexible, lightweight, and supremely comfortable — everything he needs in a trail-ready hiker.

BEST HEIRLOOM GIFT $195 There’s a reason Filson gear has been trusted for generations: It’s hard-working, it’s timeless, and it holds up with each passing year. Whether shopping for the modern man on the go or the new dad who’s got plenty to haul in his everyday carry, this durable tote is a classic, extremely well-made option that only gets better over time.

BEST FOR THE BEER LOVER $30 Any beer lover will appreciate this innovative gift, and they’ll smell their favorite beer in a new way because of it. This bar tool seamlessly removes the lid from any can of bar, delivering an aromatic (and yes, delicious) beer-imbibing experience. We’ll toast to that.

BEST RETRO GIFT $22 You’ve heard stories from Dad’s classic camping trips and concerts, often accompanied by a cold Coors. Well, what’s old is new again with this retro-minded hat, boasting that iconic Coors logo and crafted in partnership with Huckberry (pair with the DraftTop 3.0 for best gifting results).