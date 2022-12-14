Db Equipment Just Released a Killer New Backpack for Winter Warriors

Db Equipment, the favorite luggage brand amongst outdoor adventurers has just released a sleek AF new backpack just in time for ski and snowboard season that’s a ski bag, snowboard bag and work-appropriate backpack all in one.

The Fjäll backpack was designed alongside Chamonix freeskier Sam Favret and was made for the backcountry rat with dedicated attachments for skies and snowboards, as well as a quick-access avalanche compartment just in case.

Db The Fjäll 34L Backpack

Courtesy of Db

The minimalist black exterior makes it easy to transition from the mountains to the airport, office or cross-country trip, and the roll-top design not only protects your belongings from moisture and dust but helps compress the size as well. This bag was designed by a skier, which means it’s made to function efficiently in snowy conditions and hold everything you need for a safe, stoke-filled day on the slopes.

There’s a built-in ice axe carry that automatically cinches and even a detachable pouch for goggles that can be packed inside or attached externally.

If you’re a frequent skier, snowboarder or a backcountry explorer who spends all winter in search of untouched slopes, this backpack is a worthwhile investment. Sometimes it can be difficult to find outdoor gear that looks stylish and office-appropriate bags that function well in the outdoors. This backpack is a great hybrid between the two, for the early birds who hit the slopes before work and want a bag that can keep up.