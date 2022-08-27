The Coziest Double Sleeping Bags for Camping Couples in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

A sleeping bag is a must for anyone who loves the outdoors and camping. But when traveling with more than one person, getting a double sleeping bag may be more space-efficient — not to mention warmer. Their larger size makes them perfect for car or van camping, and the extra space is also convenient for anyone camping with pets or kids.

Of course, if you’re not in a couple or just prefer sleeping separately, many of these two-person sleeping bags can be separated into two, and you can create more customizable insulation based on the season.

What to Look for in a Double Sleeping Bag

Temperature rating: Always check reviews, as the temperature rating might vary for hot and cold sleepers. A solid temperature rating is key for safety and comfort if you’re traveling during winter or in a place that gets chilly at night.

Hood closure: A large hood that cinches around the top of the sleeping bag holds pillows in place and keeps in the warm air. Hoods can be helpful with a larger bag, which circulates more air. However, some don’t like the construction nature of this and prefer a more open sleeping bag.

Material: Down sleeping bags offer unbeatable warmth but can be expensive. Synthetic options can also provide warmth but aren’t as luxurious. The material of the lining is also something to consider: Some have a more worn-in flannel feel, while others have an obvious polyester texture.

Features: Some bags have built-in sleeves for your sleeping pad or additional padding in the base. Others have temperature regulating features and foot vents, which can be helpful for sleepers with different temperature preferences.

Ultimately, buying a sleeping bag for two can help you maximize warmth and roominess while getting in some cozy cuddles. The right choice will depend on your camping style and preference, but don’t stress — we’ve done the homework for you. Here are the best double sleeping bag choices in 2022.

Read More: The Best Family Tents

1. L.L. Bean Adventure Sleeping Bag, 30° Double

BEST OVERALL

This L.L. Bean two-person sleeping bag is comfy on its own or with a sleeping pad for additional cushioning. There’s no annoying zipper down the middle, and foot zippers allow you to air out those sweaty toes, which is a big plus for hot sleepers. The integrated pad sleeve also ensures that your sleeping surface won’t slide around. It’s roomy and can accommodate sleepers up to 6’6″. The buttery soft lining is silk-like, and while it provides a soft and fluffy feel, it easily packs flat into its stuff sack.

Courtesy of L.L Bean

2. The North Face Eco Trail Bed Double 20 Sleeping Bag

RUNNER UP

With a temperature rating of 20 degrees Fahrenheit, this eco-friendly sleeping bag for two is made from recycled fabrics and has earned plenty of five-star reviews on REI. Brushed polyester makes for a softer, cozier feel, while a side zipper at the collar lets sleepers sit up comfortably. Thanks to the built-in pocket, you’ll never lose devices or ear plugs. Great for chilly fall nights, but some buyers do feel that the actual temperature rating doesn’t go as low as 20 degrees.

Courtesy of REI

3. Stoic Groundwork Double Sleeping Bag

BEST DESIGN

With its tri-color scheme and modern design, this is one of the best-looking sleeping bags for couples. Whether snuggling up with Fido or your partner, Groundwork’s 20F sleeping bag has a water-repellent finish that sheds rain and light dirt. Even when it gets a little damp, this sleeping bag stays warm. It even unzips into two separate sleeping bags in case the person you’re camping with doesn’t want to spoon.

Courtesy of Backcountry

4. REI Co-op HunkerDown 20 Double Sleeping Bag

BEST DOWN PICK

Prefer authentic down to a polyester filling? This double-wide sleeping bag from REI has 600-fill-power down and features an extra large hood that fits two regularly sized pillows. More affordable than similar down sleeping bags on the market, this lightweight yet cozy essential has a draft collar that keeps warm air in and cool air out. There’s also a center loop and toggle that allows sleepers to adjust their amount of hood coverage independently.

Courtesy of REI

5. Coleman Tandem 3-in-1 Double Adult Sleeping Bag

BUDGET PICK

For under $100.00, you can get your hands on one of the best double sleeping bags by trusted outdoor brand Coleman. With a quilted surface and a temperature rating of 45 degrees, this polyester-filled bedding option is great for camping in areas that don’t get too cold. It features a three-in-one design that zips apart into two separate sleeping bags, making it a versatile option for those camping with non-romantic partners. Buyers note that it’s truly oversized, making it perfect for couples with a pet.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. NEMO Jazz 30 Double Sleeping Bag

BEST PILLOWTOP

If you find it difficult to sleep on anything besides your bed at home Nemo’s Jazz sleeping bag for two is a no-brainer. One of the comfiest couples’ sleeping bags on the market, it has a built-in featherbed-style quilted layer for added softness. A cozy built-in bedsheet makes it perfect for year-round usage, while an integrated pad sleeve keeps your existing sleeping pad in place if you choose to use one.

Courtesy of REI

7. North Face Dolomite One Double Sleeping Bag 15f Synthetic

MOST VERSATILE

Like the best two-person sleeping bags, this one by North Face has 3-in-1 insulation that allows customized comfort in the changing temperatures. The top layer has a 50-degree rating, while the fleece mid-layer will warm you up to 30 degrees. Combined, the two should keep you insulated up to 15 degrees, making this an ideal accessory for year-round camping. Meanwhile, tiny zippered pockets stash your phone and keys while you sleep soundly through the night.

Courtesy of Backcountry

8. Teton Sports Mammoth Queen-Size Sleeping Bag

LARGEST

If a full-sized sleeping bag isn’t doing it for you, consider this mammoth queen-sized one by TETON sports. Available in several colors and two warmth levels (30 and 0 degrees, respectively), this is a fantastic option for small families, couples with dogs, or anyone with a tendency to kick and roll around in their sleep. Combined with an ultrasoft lining and shoulder draft tubes to keep the warm air in, it’s one of the most affordable extra-wide camping options you can buy online.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Kelty Tru Comfort Doublewide 20 Sleeping Bag

TEMPERATURE REGULATING

Hot and cold sleepers sharing a bed is always a recipe for disaster — unless you have a proper temperature-regulating sleeping bag. This one by Kelty Tru comes in a brick-red tone and has high ratings. Although it remains compact and lightweight, adding multiple built-in blankets, foot vents and a zip-off top accomplishes the tough feat of temperature regulation. The tailored hood keeps pillows in place, and an oversized fit on this double sleeping bag ensures that everyone has enough space to roll around.

Courtesy of Moosejaw

The Most Essential Camping Accessories, According to a National Park Ranger