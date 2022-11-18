These Electric Hand Warmers Will Keep Your Mitts Toasty All Winter Long

With outside temperatures falling, it’s time to switch over from your summer wardrobe. Say goodbye to the best t-shirts and shorts and grab your favorite winter warmers, like the best gloves, scarves and blankets. When it comes to staying warm, layering up is feasible for your central core. However, try this approach with your hands and you quickly lose functionality, especially if using a smartphone or holding a steering wheel is required. That’s why keeping one of the best electric hand warmers nearby to deliver a battery-powered boost of heat is a smart idea.

Given the wintery weather and the fact that Christmas in on the horizon, there’s no better time to conclude that you’d be better off with your own electric hand warmer. And, in addition to being a great self-gift, these compact and budget-friendly devices make great stocking stuffers or secret Santa gifts, especially for your co-worker who always seems to have cold hands. But before we look at the best electric hand warmers available online, let’s look at how they work and why you would actually want one.

How Do Electric Hand Warmers Work?

Unlike the best hand warmers, which use chemical reactions to generate heat, the best electric hand warmers use electricity. But how is this electricity, which is usually stored in a rechargeable battery, turned into the heat you feel when you switch it on and hold it in your hands?

When an electric hand warmer is turned on, power from the battery travels into an electrically resistive heating device. As it moves through this device, resistance causes some of the electrical energy to be converted into heat energy. This is how an electric heat warmer generates heat when it’s switched on. Furthermore, while this level of heating may be fixed in many devices, some allow users to adjust the amount of power, giving users greater control over the level of heat being given off.

BEST OVERALL $23.99 $29.99 20% off We’re pretty much obsessed with these orastone Rechargeable Hand Warmers. Not only are these highly portable electric hand warmers easy to slip into your purse, pocket or backpack, but they also feature a built-in LED light so they can be used as a mini flashlight. We named orastone one of the best Christmas gifts of the year recently, and these hand warmers were one of the most popular products featured in our annual holiday gift guide. Best of all, they’re some of the cheapest hand warmers featured on this list. We’ve personally tested these hand warmers, and we think you’ll love them, too.



You can also read our full review of Orastone Electric Hand Warmers.

RUNNER UP $27.99 $36.99 24% off This OCOOPA Rechargeable Hand Warmer is a premium-quality device that comes backed by more than 10,000 five-star Amazon ratings. It includes temperature control technology to ensure the touchable surface heats evenly on both sides, providing a more comfortable user experience. The rechargeable electric hand warmer also features a one-button control system for powering it on and off, as well as selecting your desired temperature. Furthermore, its lightweight and compact design makes it easier to slide into pockets or bags.

CONTENDER $47.92 $54.95 13% off Zippo is famous for its cool refillable lighters, and the company also makes some of the best electric hand warmers. We’re big fans of the brand’s popular HeatBank hand warmers, which have proven to be extremely popular among SPY readers. Simply charge up this device, which is designed to fit easily into the palm of your hands, and enjoy hours of lasting warmth.

BEST BATTERY PACK $24.99 Get two functions for the price of one with this Karecel Rechargeable Hand Warmer in your hands. This well-designed, electric hand warmer doubles as a battery pack. This makes it ideal for warming your hands and charging your phone on the move. It’s also available in a range of colors, one of which is more than likely to match your smartphone case. Plus, it comes with a matching carry case and wrist strap so you can keep it close without having to keep your hands on it the whole time.

TEMPERATURE CONTROL $25.99 The Ama Forest Rechargeable Hand Warmer makes a fantastic camping buddy at all times of the year. When camping out, you’re unlikely to make it all the way through the night without wishing you had packed one of these devices. Its all-black exterior gives it a sleek appearance while the warmer’s digital temperature display lets you see the exact temperature it’s at, whether that’s 104, 122 or 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

BEST MUFF $109.00 This Savior Heat Heated Hand Muff is an easy way to keep both of your hands warm and covered when you’re at home, at the game, in the office or even playing sports. The tube-shaped warmer is made from a water-repellent fabric and incorporates a handy pocket which can be used to adjust the heat settings and store small items. It also includes a built-in waist belt and comes in either black or camo. To power the warmer, you can either charge the batteries using the included USB plug or use a power bank with a USB port.

FASTEST $24.99 $39.99 38% off In around three seconds, the BESKAR Rechargeable Hard Warmer can reach its lowest temperature setting of 95 degrees Fahrenheit. It has a further two temperature levels to choose from, as well as a warming plate on both sides of the device to provide plenty of heated surface area. The smart technology makes it possible to fully charge the device in under five hours while the large-capacity battery can provide power for up to 12 hours, depending on your chosen temperature level.

BEST FOR KIDS $34.99 Encourage the kids to keep their hands warm with the FVSA Rechargeable Hand Warmer. The device features a light-up rim that can be set to either multi-colored or just one of seven available colors. It also has a circular display that shows the warmer’s current temperature setting. For greater appeal, you can choose between a black, a green or a rose gold hand warmer. And, to top it off, this device can also double as a battery pack.

BEST POUCH $49.98 In addition to giving you a place to keep your hands warm, this VanSmaGo Hand Warmer Bag gives you a place to store a smartphone, keys, money or cards at the same time. The stylish bag also includes an attached shoulder strap which allows users to keep their hands free or inside the warmer when it’s on. The bag also comes with a 10,000 mAh power bank to power the heater and allows users to choose from three different levels of heat.

BEST FOR OUTDOORSMAN $54.00 Thanks to its compact, canister-like design, the Celestron Elements ThermoCharge 10 Hand Warmer is easily packed into pockets or bags and doesn’t waste space. This makes it a great option for travelers, campers and outdoors-people whose space is at a premium. The two-in-one hand warmer and 10,000 mAh power bank is also supplied with a drawstring bag and carabiner keyring to give you more options when it comes to carrying or storing the device. Additionally, the warmer is IP65-rated, meaning it’s resistant to both water and dust.

BEST GLOVES $119.99 For the best electric hand warming experience, you want the Day Wolf Heated Gloves. These oversized, leather mittens have integrated heating technology which can last up to eight hours on its lowest temperature or up to 2.5 hours on the highest. Despite their chunky size, which can limit dexterity, these gloves still feel secure when on and have an adjustable wristband that helps keep warmth in and cold out. Additionally, the thumbs feature i-Touch functioning so you can still operate your phone and accept calls while wearing them.



Read More: The Best Heated Gloves for Warming Those Mitts

BEST FOR EXTREME CONDITIONS $29.95 $34.95 14% off The BoneView Electric Hand Warmer has a rugged aluminum exterior, making it more durable and better suited to extreme conditions than hand warmers made from plastic. It’s capable of maintaining a temperature of 115 degrees Fahertien for up to eight hours and is operated using a one-touch button system. The instructions for controlling this gadget are cleverly printed onto the case, so if you’re ever unsure of how to power it on or switch between temperatures, there’s no need to worry as you can refer to the warmer itself.

BEST FOR UPPER BODY HEATING $149.99 $169.99 12% off If you want to warm your arms, chest, stomach and the rest of your upper body at the same time as your hands, this DEWBU Heated Jacket can do the job. The water and wind-resistant garment features five carbon fiber heating zones which are placed throughout to provide plenty of warming coverage when the temperatures fall. The supplied 12-volt power bank can deliver heat up to 140℉ within a few seconds of being switched on and last up to nine hours on the lowest of the three available settings. The machine-washable jacket is also available in a range of different colors, including black, navy and camo, and has the backing of more than 3,500 five-star ratings from Amazon users.

BEST POCKET HEATER $28.86 Similar to the FVSA Rechargeable Hand Warmers available at Amason, the Madala electric hand warmers include a multicolor light. This light, which can transition between seven different colors, gives your eyes something to watch as your hands are warming up around the fast-heating device. The heater is also easy to carry thanks to the attached lanyard and allows users to choose between three different temperatures, ranging from 104°F to 140°F.

BEAUTY PICK $19.99 $36.99 46% off Say goodbye to cracked skin and dry hands this winter with the Conair Heated Beauty Hand Mitts. If moisturizing your hands isn’t currently part of your beauty routine, it will be once you have these mitts to help enhance the process. First, massage your moisturizer choice onto your hands and then cover them in plastic wrap. Finally, slip them into the heated mitts. This is an effective way to give yourself a spa-like experience at home.

Alternative Hand Warmers to Consider

Not finding an electric hand warmer that seems right to you? There are plenty of alternative hand warmers to consider. In particular, we like the Zippo and Hot Hands warmers, which are affordable and dependable options.

ALSO CONSIDER $21.80 $24.95 13% off This Zippo hand warmer isn’t technically an electric option, but it’s stylish, convenient and portable, and so we couldn’t resist including it as well. Great quality comes at a budget-friendly price when you invest in this Zippo Refillable Hand Warmer. The popular lighter manufacturer has branched out into producing electric hand warmers. This particular device incorporates an innovative catalytic burner in the design. Its flameless heating system can provide warmth for up to 12 hours when starting from a fully fueled level. Simply ignite the burner and slide it into the warming pouch for a comfortable heat source.

ALSO CONSIDER $25.60 $27.27 6% off For some people, keeping batteries full of juice can be a challenge. If you fall into this category, you may want to keep electricity-independent hand warmers in stock for those times when your batteries are dead. These outstandingly reviewed warmers can provide heat for your hands for up to 10 hours. Each pair of these USA-made hand warmers is also TSA-approved, ready-to-use and easily activated, requiring only a quick shake and 15 to 30 minutes to warm up.

What Are the Benefits of Using an Electric Hand Warmer?

So what are the benefits of choosing an electric hand warmer over other heating devices? Well, whether you realize it or not, there’s likely a time when everyone could do with having a handy electric hand warmer in their pocket. Here are some of the key reasons to keep one of these user-friendly devices on hand during the winter:

Heat Generation – It is obvious, but that doesn’t change the fact that it’s true. The biggest benefit of an electric hand warmer is its ability to provide warmth. In just a matter of two or three seconds, these compact devices can reach temperatures up to 90 degrees Fahrenheit and remain that way for up to 12 hours, depending on the model. And while the higher the temperature you have them on, the quicker the battery will drain, these devices will likely be enough until you reach a warmer environment.

– It is obvious, but that doesn’t change the fact that it’s true. The biggest benefit of an electric hand warmer is its ability to provide warmth. In just a matter of two or three seconds, these compact devices can reach temperatures up to 90 degrees Fahrenheit and remain that way for up to 12 hours, depending on the model. And while the higher the temperature you have them on, the quicker the battery will drain, these devices will likely be enough until you reach a warmer environment. Portability – The majority of devices have been designed to fit comfortably in the palm of your hand. Many hand warmers also feature a curved surface to mimic the natural arch of the palm. Furthermore, compact designs makes it easier to slide them into a pocket or backpack so they’re always nearby when your hands need warming up.

– The majority of devices have been designed to fit comfortably in the palm of your hand. Many hand warmers also feature a curved surface to mimic the natural arch of the palm. Furthermore, compact designs makes it easier to slide them into a pocket or backpack so they’re always nearby when your hands need warming up. Rechargeable – While electric hand warmers do require a power source to recharge, usually in the form of an outlet or power bank, this is often more advantageous than not being able to recharge them at all. Not only is it more convenient than one-time-use devices, opting for one of the best rechargeable hand warmers is often better for the environment, too.

Are Electric Hand Warmers Any Good?

This is the most obvious and important question to ask before parting with your cash on a hand warmer. After all, you don’t want to invest in a device which says it will keep your hands warm, only to find out it’s ineffective. Luckily, you can be confident in any electric hand warmer which has made it onto our list as every device comes backed by plenty of positive ratings and reviews from customers who already own it.

In addition, not only are electric hand warmers a fantastic way to take care of warming your hands on the move, many function as a power bank, too. Furthermore, in some cases hand warmers can be used to boost the effects of beauty products, intensifying the results of your favorite moisturizer to leave the skin on your hands soft and crack-free.

Another common concern is safety, with many people asking the question — are electric hand warmers safe? As with a lot of electrical devices, the answer is yes, if used correctly and manufacturer guidelines and directions are followed.

