Channel Your Inner Child With the Best Electric Tricycles for Adults

Sales of electric bikes are rapidly accelerating, no pun intended — they’re expected to top 40 million this year — thanks to improvements in lithium-ion battery tech and lifestyle changes brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. Those same factors have also juiced the market for electric tricycles — which, while lagging behind their two-wheeled brethren in sales, are actually a better choice for many people. Why? Thanks to that third wheel, they’re much more stable, which makes a huge difference for people who find traditional bikes difficult to ride. They’re also particularly well-suited for older adults or those with disabilities or injuries. But overall, they can be an immense lifestyle improvement for everyone from single city-dwellers to suburban families.

As far as price, electric tricycles tend to be a few hundred bucks pricier than comparable e-bikes from the same brand — as a benchmark, an entry-level e-bike will set you back around $1,000 — but it’s a fair upcharge for the extra ease of use.

Courtesy of Sixthreezero BEST OVERALL $1,540.00 The EVRYJourney electric tricycle from LA-based Sixthreezero does everything an e-trike should do, and it does it well. Its 250-watt battery lasts 18 to 40 miles in full electric mode and 20 to 60 in pedal assist mode. Its step-through frame is easy to mount and dismount. While riding, the frame facilitates a relaxed but upright riding position that’s comfortable over the long-term because it keeps all major joints in tension-free positions. The heavily padded seat, synthetic leather grips, and shock-absorbent tires also ensure a smooth, comfortable ride.



Looks-wise, its cruiser-style frame elicits a beachy vibe with its pastel colorways, but Sixthreezero offers more neutral colors, like navy and matte black, that look just as sharp. Bonus: its rear basket is spacious enough to carry multiple bags of groceries without feeling bulky.

Courtesy of AddMotor BEST FOR LONG RIDES $2,999.00 $3,899.00 Coolest Feature: Advancements in battery technology are behind much of the growth in adult electric tricycles, and this model is a prime example. The Samsung battery in this GRANDTAN model has a range of more than 85 miles per charge, putting it at the high end of what’s possible with the current generation of e-trikes.



Hot Take: The support added by the adjustable padded seat back is more than worth making this e-trike look a bit like the electric wheelchair at the supermarket. Wasn’t it every kid’s dream to cruise down the bread aisle in one of those bad boys anyways?

Courtesy of Amazon BEST VALUE $869.99 Made For: Those who want to give e-trikes a shot but are hesitant to drop four figures. This electric tricycle for adults from Viribus gives riders the full e-trike experience for just $900 — a relative bargain for a trike that still comes with a cargo basket, bright headlight, and multiple riding modes.



Coolest Feature: The right handlebar control makes it easy to switch between throttle, manual, and pedal assist operation, and it’s located right next to the battery gauge that will help inform the rider’s decision on which mode to use.

Courtesy of sixthreezero BEST FOR PASSENGERS $3,499.99 Made For: Taking the kids, grandkids, or friends to those places that are too far to walk but close enough that driving feels wasteful. And if you end up getting some cargo for the ride home? That’s what laps are for.



Coolest Feature: This e-trike swaps out the cargo basket and 250-watt motor of Sixthreezero’s base-model electric tricycle for a double seat and a 750-watt motor that makes it a fantastic solution for riders who want to haul passengers, not stuff.

Courtesy of Rad Power Bikes BEST FOR HEAVY LOADS $2,499.00 Made For: People who need their electric tricycle to carry a lot of stuff. Rad Bikes says the 415-pound payload capacity (inclusive of a rider up to 325 pounds) on this e-trike is industry-leading, and it’s certainly enough to pack grilling equipment, beach gear, groceries, and whatever else can fit in its sizeable rear and front cargo baskets.



Coolest Feature: The RadTrike comes with reverse mode and a parking brake — features that are rare for this category but make sense given the cargo capacity. Backing up to unload stuff can definitely make life easier, and ensuring that it won’t roll away even when fully loaded and parked on an incline is pretty important for peace of mind.

Courtesy of Lectric Bikes best folding e-trike $1,499.00 Made For: Those who want to take their e-trike far from home. The XP Trike from Lectric, one of the bigger brands in electric cycling, is the first fully-foldable and fully-assembled electric tricycle. When folded down, it’s just over 3 feet long and about 30 inches tall and wide — a size that can fit in a standard car trunk. And at 69.5 pounds (including its battery), it’s one of the lightest e-bikes on the market, making it less of a chore to lift it into the back of the car than the competition.



Coolest Feature: Given their limited range (relative to cars), electric tricycles for adults are great tools for exploring the community. An e-trike that packs into a trunk can go anywhere is a great tool for exploring everywhere else — a dramatic expansion of its utility that’s hard to overstate.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST WORKSHORSE $2,899.00 Made For: Folks with a lot of stuff to haul. This heavy-duty e-trike has an oversized rear cargo basket, another basket in the front, and a 500-watt motor that’s strong enough to transport riders up to 35 miles per charge.



Coolest Feature: The oversized tires both add to the beast aesthetics of this electric tricycle and allow riders to take this thing over bumpy terrain. It might not be able to go up and down mountains, but it can handle trails and beaches with ease.