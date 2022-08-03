The $14 Energizer Headlamp Comes With Its Own Batteries and a Nearly Perfect Rating

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re an avid nighttime runner, camping enthusiast or DIY expert who needs to light up dark spaces, this is one deal you will want to hear about. Today, shoppers can get an Energizer LED Headlamp — with batteries included — for just $14.71.

This Energizer LED Headlamp has a near-perfect 4.7-star rating from over 2,900 Amazon users, who call it an “insanely good idea” and say they love it so much that they wish they had gotten it sooner.

“OMG what an excellent idea!!” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I’ve installed the wiring on dozens of computers in the dim and dark of a cabinet space that was way too small. I did it ** HOLDING AN AWKWARD FLASHLIGHT IN MY TEETH **! Never again! Thank you for this headlight! Wow! It’s small, adjustable (strap), and bright. Progress can be good but this light is more than good. It’s brilliant!”

As we said, the Energizer LED Headlamp is 36% off, making it less than $15. This is one of the best headlamps for the price, so be sure to act quickly if you’re interested.

Energizer LED Headlamp

The Energizer LED headlamp easily lights up any pathway, room or campsite, and it’s got some great features:

Capable of illuminating up to 85 meters

3 Energizer Max AAA batteries included with purchase

360-lumen beam of LED light

IPX4 water-resistant, making it perfect for both indoor and outdoor use

7 light modes: high, low, wide, wide low, red, flashing red and green

Free shipping and returns for Prime members

Because of the flashing light modes, this is also a great item to throw into your emergency kit.

Convenient and reliable, it can offer 50 hours of LED light in the low setting, so you’ll always have the light when you need it — even during power outages. Tuck it away in your emergency survival kit to stay prepared in case of an emergency. It runs on three AAA batteries (included), so it’s ready to use as soon as it arrives.

