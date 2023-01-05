Step Aside Canada Goose, This American-Made Down Parka Is Built For Extreme Cold

Forloh, a 100% American-made technical outdoor brand has just released a down parka made entirely with materials sourced here in the U.S.A., a first of its kind on the market that’s available for purchase now on their website.

The Expedition Series, created in collaboration with Downlite Outdoor, is a collection of fully seam-sealed, 3-layer garments that are waterproof and filled with 800+ fill down sourced from farms in Indiana and Pennsylvania. Their team constructed them for maximum warmth for the toughest conditions using materials entirely sourced in America, paying homage to American manufacturing without sacrificing on comfort, quality and performance.

Read More: The Best Heated Jackets of 2023

$1,195.00 The jacket is fully seam-sealed, waterproof and made with a patriot outer shell that’s three layers and breathable. It’s got a ventilation zipper design for adequate temperature regulation and the micro-fit hood is expandable for ski helmets or beanies. It’s got roomy hand and chest pockets and well as reflective logos for visibility.

The Forloh team really thought of everything in creating this Canada Goose competitor, including who would be wearing it and under what conditions. Their team created it while doing climate science research in Greenland, and made it for rugged outdoor conditions and comfortable enough for everyday use.

Rapidly changing weather conditions and precipitation levels led them to create the ultimate waterproof down apparel which ultimately became the 800+ fill power 90/10 baffle lined Expedition jacket.

Each one comes from a completely traceable supply chain that supports USA farming and American jobs, and comes with a lifetime warranty and satisfaction guarantee.