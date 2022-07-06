The Greenworks 60V 21-Inch Self-Propelled Mower Makes Big Claims, But Does It Deliver?

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

I’ve always believed that battery-operated power tools are inferior to their gas-powered counterparts. But after having some cordless snow blower success, I’m coming around to battery-powered equipment. It’s just hard to argue with modern battery and brushless motor technology.

When I got the chance to review the Greenworks 60V Self-Propelled Lawn Mower, I couldn’t pass it up. This is a mower from a brand that I know specializes in battery-operated lawn tools, and the company’s claims seemed outlandish. Long-lasting, powerful and tough, with blade speed controlled by electronic feedback, all while being substantially quieter than a traditional gas-powered mower — who wouldn’t want to try that out?

I remained hopefully pessimistic. These were big, bold claims, and I couldn’t wait to try them out. Keep reading to learn more about what I found during testing this battery-powered lawn mower.

About the Greenworks 60V Self-Propelled Mower

Tom Scalisi | SPY

Pros:

Comes with two batteries and a high-lift blade

Automatically switches over between batteries

Smart folding design

Steel body for long-term durability

Excellent self-propelled motor with simple speed control

Easily adjustable height

Cons:

Heavier than most cordless battery mowers

Handles can be a little confusing

Louder than most other battery mowers

Specifications

Deck size: 21 inches

Power: 60V battery

Cutting heights: 7 heights, 1.38 through 4 inches

Run time: Up to 60 minutes on two batteries

Acreage: Up to 1 acre

What’s in the Box?

The mower

2 4.0ah batteries

Charger

Grass collection bag

Additional high-lift blade for mulching

Detachable chute

Owner’s manual

Assembling the Greenworks 60V Mower

For the most part, assembly of the Greenworks 60V mower was a breeze. It came out of the box with the push handle folded and the blade already attached. Most mowers require the user to attach the push handle themselves, so this is a significant improvement over the competition.

The control panel was attached by wire and needs to be installed on the push handle. To do so, all that’s required is locking each of the handles in the upright position and sliding the control panel into the handles. The left side had a rubber grommet that appeared as if it was supposed to stay in place during assembly, but after reading the (very clear) instructions, I realized the grommet was only to protect the wires during shipping. Once removed, the control panel slid into the handles and I was able to install the two bolts to keep it in place.

Switching between the bagger, mulcher and chute functions is very simple. The bag installs easily, as does the chute. The spring-loaded flap for mulching comes pre-assembled.

The batteries came completely drained, so they needed to sit on the dual-battery charger for a while before I could use them. From dead, they appeared to be totally charged within an hour and ready to go. It was easy to install both batteries into the machine at once, as well.

Tom Scalisi | SPY

Mowing With the Greenworks 60V Mower

Mowing with the Greenworks 60V lawn mower is generally enjoyable. To start the mower, all that’s necessary is to press the power button and squeeze the green handles. To start the self-propulsion, squeeze one of the gray handles. With that, the mower is off to the races. With a set of ear muffs on, it’s barely audible, though it is slightly louder than other cordless mowers.

A little heavier than other cordless machines, it’s still significantly lighter than a gas mower (I believe the majority of the weight comes from the heavy-duty steel body). The self-propelled function makes it easy to maneuver the 60V Greenworks around the yard. There is a smooth, easily-adjusted speed control that allows the user to pick the exact pace they want to keep while mowing. And for areas where self-propulsion may be an issue, releasing the correct handle is all it takes, as the mower will stop immediately. However, I did find that I had to get used to which handle activated the blade and which activated the wheels.

Adjusting the height is simple: one lever at the rear right of the machine adjusts all four wheels at once. I found the middle setting to be the sweet spot for my yard, as it wasn’t too short but didn’t leave my grass looking unkempt.

This mower uses one battery at a time, and when the first battery drains down, the mower automatically switches to the other battery. There may have been a slight lag at this moment because I did notice that the machine had switched, but it was very minimal. It also kept a very steady speed, adjusting the power output anytime I hit a thick patch or tall patch of grass. It didn’t stall a single time, which is not universally true for all cordless mowers I’ve used.

I was able to cut my quarter-acre-sized slice of heaven two times without charging. It may have gone longer had I not used the self-propelled function, and this is always an option as it easily pushes without the drive wheels pulling it along.

Tom Scalisi | SPY

The Verdict

The Greenworks 60V is a seriously impressive machine. Does it provide gas-like power? In some cases. It won’t outpower all mowers, but it’s definitely more powerful than a basic gas mower. The self-propelled function, dual batteries with automatic switch over and electronic feedback made it a breeze to use. It cuts well and battery life was not an issue. Overall, I’m a fan.

Should You Buy the Greenworks 60V Mower?

If you’re hunting for a durable, powerful and easy-to-assemble lawn mower, it’s hard to beat the Greenworks 60V mower. Between its steel body, powerful brushless motor with feedback tech and large batteries, it is a winner. However, folks with truly small properties may find that this is more mower than they need — I think that says something for this battery-powered workhorse.

Tom Scalisi | SPY

