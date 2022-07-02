Hey, Water Lovers: Save $150 on This Inflatable Floating Dock During This Early Prime Day Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day is just around the corner, but some of the best Prime Day deals have already begun. And one we’re crushing on right now is this $150 off deal on the Happybuy Inflatable Floating Dock.

Giant inflatable cabanas and floating docks are really popular this summer, and you may have seen some of these vessels on social media. The Happybuy Inflatable Floating Dock is a must-have for all lake-goers, boat-owners and general fun-loving folks who spend most of their time by the water in the warmer months. Essentially, it’s the ultimate pool float for adults and kids alike.

As part of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering a coupon that lets you save $150 on this product. Just “clip” the virtual coupon and the discount will be applied during checkou, bringing the price down to $449.99.

Courtesy of Amazon

This is a massive 8 x 5-foot floating inflatable platform that stands as a dock where docks aren’t. Because it’s made out to be a mock wooden dock, it’s built with a 6-inch thick drip-stitched material so swimmers can stand sturdily right on top. It’s so thick that you can even bring coolers, chairs and umbrellas for a beach day right in the middle of the lake. Worried about floating away? Don’t be, the dock is equipped with stainless steel rings for clipping right onto your boat or anchor. Talk about innovation!

The material is also non-slip so swimmers won’t have to worry about slipping off the dock and hurting themselves. In total, it’s 29 pounds but can hold 4 to 6 folks weighing 397 pounds to help carry all that extra weight.

Courtesy of Amazon

Because the dock comes with an electric air pump and a manual hand pump, expect a quick set-up and an even quicker dismantling process for an easy fun and done day. Speaking of finishing up, the dock rolls right down to just 24.4″ x 13.7″ x 4.3″ so you can easily store it in the garage each winter.

In addition to this size, there are three more available. One is at 6 x 5 feet at 15% off, another at 10 x 8 feet with no discount and the last at 10 x 10 feet for $150 off your purchase.

We’re sure that this will make for one of the most exciting summer floats you can use year in and year out, so save now while you still can below.