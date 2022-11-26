Let’s Get Outside: Save Up to 40% During Huckberry’s Weekend Sale

Black Friday sales are still going strong. That means one thing and one thing only: you’ve got some shopping to do.

We've been searching far and wide for the best Black Friday deals all month long so our readers can be up to date with all of the very best deals going on right now. From the best Black Friday deals on tech to Black Friday deals on fashion, we've found tons of deals going on so far.

You might be looking for the best Black Friday deals on Amazon because, well, it’s Amazon. Why wouldn’t you? But you might also be looking for all of the best Black Friday deals going on elsewhere such as Nordstrom, Walmart and more.

But, if you’re the outdoorsy type, there’s a serious chance you might want deals on items you can use on your next adventure. That’s why we’re here to tell you that today, outdoor supplier Huckberry is hosting a weekend sale with up to 40% off sitewide. Yep, you read that right. 40% off.

Whether you’re looking for outdoorsy clothing, hike-worthy footwear, outdoor cooking gear, survival tools, camping gear, home goods and the list goes on, shop Huckberry’s deals now (with some of our favorites below) and see what the store has to offer.

$193.00 $258.00 25% off The Flint and Tinder Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket is an essential from Huckberry. Throw this cozy jacket on and brace the elements for 25% off right now.

$150.00 $188.00 20% off Ah, the duckboot. If you’re looking for the boot of the season that can seriously take whatever comes to it, you’ve officially found it — and at 20% off.

$82.50 $110.00 25% off Yes, there’s an axe on sale at Huckberry right now. It’s time to live out your lumberjack fantasy at 25% off.

$174.00 $249.00 30% off In the need of a new hiking backpack? Well, this option from Mystery Ranch includes all of the bells and whistles you need for your next journey. Plus, this is the best price you can find online for it.