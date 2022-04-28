Hydro Flask’s Outdoor Kitchen Collection Is Perfect for Summer Cookouts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Hydro Flask makes some of the highest quality vacuum-insulated water bottles in the game, but did you know they also make dinnerware perfect for the outdoors? You’re probably familiar with their best-selling vacuum-insulated bottles emblazoned with their signature logo, but this summer we’ve got our eye on their plates, bowls, cups and cutlery as well.

Hydro Flask’s Outdoor Kitchen collection includes tumbler cups, bowls, plates, serving platters, utensils and bundles you can purchase for individuals, pairs, hosting and convenient food storage. Hydro Flask designed the collection to be multipurpose, so it can be used for tailgating, summer cookouts and camping trips as well. We should note that because these products aren’t collapsible, they’re probably better suited for casual camping rather than backpacking trips.

The collection includes a wide selection of products, all of which are currently available on the Hydro Flask website for purchase. Whether you’re a festival fiend or just want a more durable option for outdoor picnics, head to the Hydro Flask website to see the full collection.

We’ve highlighted a few of our favorite pieces for summer adventuring below.

Outdoor Kitchen 12 oz. Outdoor Tumbler

This Outdoor Tumbler is made with their TempShield technology that helps their water bottles keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot for hours, no matter the outside temperature. This cup has a narrow design that’ll work with most camping chairs and measurement markers inside that’ll make campfire cocktail mixing easier.

Courtesy of Hydro Flask

Outdoor Kitchen Flatware Set

Hydro Flask also has a portable flatware set designed for the rugged outdoors. It’s made of 18/8 pro stainless steel and comes in a convenient carrying sleeve so you can be ready for dinner time almost anywhere. The set comes with a fork, knife and spoon and they’re all dishwasher safe. They also all come with a small Hydro Flask logo on the handle for added flair.

Courtesy of Hydro Flask

Outdoor Kitchen Table For Two Bundle

Hydro Flask also sells the Outdoor Kitchen gear in convenient bundles so you can purchase multiple products from the collection in one go. This one is designed for two people and comes with two of the collection’s 10 inch plates and two 1 quart bowls with lids for storage. The bundle comes in three different colors including pineapple, pictured below, and is perfect for adventurous couples looking for quality dishware.

Courtesy of Hydro Flask

Outdoor Kitchen Personal Bundle

They’re also offering another bundle designed for one person, complete with one of each product mentioned above: a cutlery set, tumbler mug, bowl and plate. The dinner plate is designed to be “never-hot-to-the-touch” even after cooking over a fire or stove, and the 1-quart-size bowl is perfect for one person.