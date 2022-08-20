The New Hydro Flask and Vans Collection Has Us Moments Away From a Permanent Move to the Beach

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Hydro Flask makes some of the best water bottles in the game, with top-notch vacuum-insulation, interchangeable tops and rugged yet colorful exteriors that avoid scratches and scuffs. They don’t collaborate very often, so we always take notice when they do. And the Hydro Flash collab with Vans has us itching for a day of surfing, skating and oceanside life.

It releases on Sept. 1, and we’re counting the days until we can get our hands on one of these special edition bottles.

Check Out The Entire Hydro Flask x Vans Collection

Special Edition Hydro Flask x Vans Collection

The collection includes 12, 24 and 32-ounce wide-mouth water bottles. All are adorned with the Vans logo, and the two largest bottles come with their signature strap across the top for easy carrying, this time with the Vans checkered pattern.

Each bottle also comes with a waffle bottle boot inspired by the Vans sole for further protection against bumps, scuffs and scrapes. They also have the standard features and technology that accompany every Hydro Flask bottle, including TempShield vacuum-insulation, a Honeycomb-insulated cap for a tight seal and temperature retention, and a color last powder coat for a lasting design.

Hydro Flask Vans Collection 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle

Vans Collection 24 Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle

Vans Collection 12 Ounce Kids Wide Mouth with Straw Lid