Save $100+ on the Toughest, Best-Looking Igloo Cooler Out There

It’s the crying shame of July and there are record-high temperatures everywhere. That’s not going to stop you from hitting the beach or going camping, though – the way to get through it is a steady supply of cold drinks throughout the expedition, or in dire situations, an NFL-style gatorade bath. 

A cooler is the way to do that. This model from Igloo retails for $350, but is nearly a third off today on Amazon. That’s a great price considering how long it keeps your goods cold for, the UV inhibitors that prevent sun damage, and a drain plug that provides the option to hook up to a water hose for easy draining. Reviewers say that ice can last for days, vital for keeping food safe on a multi-day trek. Igloo says this one can do up to seven days of ice retention. It also holds up to 70 quarts, with the company claiming that the cooler itself weighs 40% less than products with similar performance. 

Given other coolers in this class can cost upwards of $400, the Igloo model is a good option for your outdoor needs this summer, especially if those needs involve keeping your hot dogs on ice and staving off salmonella.

