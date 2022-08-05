These Inflatable Hot Tubs Are Portable, Temporary and Most Importantly, Relaxing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

What’s the best way to relax and de-stress? For some, it’s drinking an ice-cold beer. For others, it’s taking a long soak in a warm bath (followed by lounging in a luxury bathrobe). So by our logic, a really great way to maximize relaxation would be to enjoy an ice-cold beer in a warm bath. Throw in an outdoor setting, and the answer you’re looking for is one of the best inflatable hot tubs.

Hot tubs, specifically inflatable ones, are made for relaxation and good times. Get your friends together, grab some ice-cold beer, put on some music and let the good times roll. But should you opt for a permanent or an inflatable hot tub? Let’s take a look at the benefits of choosing an inflatable version.

Why Choose an Inflatable Hot Tub Over a Permanent One?

There are several reasons to invest in one of the best inflatable hot tubs instead of a fixed-in-place option. Of course, there’s the lower price tag (we’re getting to that), but there are several other benefits. These include:

Installation and Maintenance: Don't want to deal with professional installers or the need to schedule regular maintenance? Then a portable hot tub from a trusted brand like Intex or Coleman is a fantastic alternative.

Price: The biggest motivation for the average consumer is cost. Buying a temporary, inflatable hot tub instead of installing a permanent structure can save you thousands. If you're just looking for a fun way to enjoy warm water with bubbles without committing to a much bigger project, an inflatable hot tub is the way to go.

Temporary: Perhaps you're not 100% convinced your home is ready for a permanent hot tub, or you're a little tight for space. Either way, an inflatable hot tub's temporary nature puts you in control and allows you to put it up or take it down whenever the mood takes you. This is also why an inflatable hot tub is an excellent investment if you love hanging out with friends or hosting parties.

Portability: Whether it's simply a different position in your backyard or a different house completely, an inflatable hot tub's versatility means it's feasible to share your investment with friends or family.

Below you’ll find the best inflatable hot tubs available for sale online in 2022. Each hot tub is well-reviewed, portable and surprisingly easy to set up and take down. Read on to find the right hot tub for you.

1. Coleman 13804-BW SaluSpa Outdoor Hot Tub

BEST OVERALL

Coleman is the beloved maker of camping products and outdoor gear, and the brand’s coolers, lanterns, tents and stoves are a fixture in campgrounds around the country. However, even some of the brand’s most dedicated customers may not realize that the company also makes the best inflatable hot tub, the Coleman SaluSpa.

The Coleman 13804-BW SaluSpa Outdoor Hot Tub can accommodate up to four people and provide a relaxing experience thanks to its 60 built-in air jets. The hot tub’s TriTech three-ply inflated walls deliver impressive durability and greater insulation to maintain your water’s temperature. Additionally, you’ll find an integrated water filtration system and a rapid drain valve for faster emptying when your hot tub season comes to a close. SPY has personally tested and reviewed this portable hot tub, and as of this writing, it’s also the #1 best-selling outdoor hot tub on Amazon.

Why It’s the Best: For the price, you won’t find a better inflatable hot tub. Plus, if you’re short on time or don’t want to wait for longer, more economical ways to heat your hot tub, you can also utilize the rapid-heating function.

Full Review: I Tested the Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Intex PureSpa Plus Portable Hot Tubs

RUNNER UP

The Intex PureSpa Plus Portable Hot Tub is a comprehensive and well-reviewed answer to your hot tub needs. Not only is Intex one of the most trusted makers of pool floats and water toys, but this Intex hot tub comes backed by more than 3,100 five-star reviews from Amazon users. Right out of the box, it can be inflated and ready for water in as little as 15 minutes. It includes 140 water jets which, along with other settings, are easily customized using the tilt-adjustable control panel. The hot tub also comes with headrests, color-changing LED lights, a water testing set and built-in hard water treatment capabilities to ensure your tub water is gentler on your skin and clothing. Furthermore, the hot tub is available in larger models that accommodate up to six people.

Once your Intex inflatable hot tub arrives, you’ll have everything you need (except water) to start soaking. The hot tub comes with its own heater and water pump to make filling the tub easy, and an insulated cover lets you minimize heat loss in between soaks.

ON SALE

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Intex PureSpa Bubble Massage

BEST UPGRADE

This hot tub comes with a vast number of accessories to get set up. The kit includes a heating and filtration system, two filter cartridges, thermal ground cloth, inflation hose, carry bag, floating chlorine dispenser and even water test strips. The built-in water-treatment system reduces hard water, protecting your hot tub from calcium deposits. The control panel is also easy to access from inside the hot tub. The inner diameter of the hot tub is 65 inches, making it one of the roomier options on this list.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Bestway SaluSpa Miami Hot Tub

BEST BUDGET

At under $450, the Bestway SaluSpa Miami Hot Tub is your budget-friendly answer to joining the world of inflatable hot tubs. It includes several handy features to keep running costs low as well. These include a power-saving timer that allows you to control your water temperature up to 72 hours in advance and Freeze Shield technology that prevents the water in your spa from freezing and causing damage. For greater relaxation, you’ll find 120 built-in bubble jets. The modestly sized hot tub can accommodate two to four adults and is made from Duraplus material to ensure a longer lifespan and a better build quality.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Wave Spa 4-Person Hot Tub

BEST DESIGN

For an inflatable hot tub that doesn’t look like an inflatable hot tub, consider this option from Wave Spa, which has a faux-rattan print on the outside of the tub. It can seat up to four people. The internal dimensions are 44″ wide and 26″ tall. In terms of setup, the Wave Spa can be hot tub ready in five minutes without the use of any tools. There are 95 air jets in the hot tub for relaxation at every angle. The hot tub heats to 104 degrees Fahrenheit. A filter and cover are also included with the hot tub, and you can also add a thermally inflatable cover to reduce energy costs.

Courtesy of Wave Spas

6. Intex PureSpa Greywood Deluxe Round Hot Tub

LARGEST

AT 85 inches across, the Intex PureSpa Greywood Deluxe Round Hot Tub has more than enough space for you and five others. This hot tub is quick and easy to set up out of the box, taking around 20 minutes to inflate and be ready for water. The maximum available water temperature is 104 degrees Fahrenheit. The hot tub also includes a built-in water treatment system for cleaner and gentler water. Additionally, changing your hot tub settings is convenient and easy, thanks to the control panel’s wireless design.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Coleman Outdoor Portable Square Hot Tub

BEST SQUARE

The four-person Coleman Outdoor Portable Square Hot Tub is backed by over 1,600 five-star ratings and includes 114 surrounding air jets for greater in-bath comfort. Water-wise, you can enjoy temperatures up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit in next to no time, thanks to the device’s rapid-heating system. For durability, the hot tub sports TriTech three-ply walls, including a built-in air chamber for better water insulation. Furthermore, the set includes a pool cover, a spa pump, a chemical floater, an air pad protector and a repair patch.

SELLING FAST

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Bestway SaluSpa Vancouver AirJet Plus Hot Tub

MOST STYLISH

The Bestway SaluSpa Vancouver AirJet Plus Hot Tub measures 61 inches across and can hold 213 gallons of water, enough to accommodate between three and five adults. It’s also simple to operate thanks to the digital control panel, which lets you tailor your jet power and water temperature to a maximum of 104 degrees Fahrenheit. The walls are made from a tough, ultra-durable drop stitch material for greater durability. Additionally, you’ll find built-in handles for easier portability.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Bestway SaluSpa Helsinki AirJet Hot Tub

BEST SPLURGE

If you want to be able to accommodate more people or simply like to have a little more space to splash around in, check out the Bestway SaluSpa Helsinki AirJet Hot Tub. The tub measures an impressive 71 inches and can hold up to 297 gallons of water when filled to 80% of its capacity. It also includes a built-in water softening system to make your water kinder to your skin and clothing. Additionally, the tub’s wood-like appearance ensures it looks stylish while you’re inside enjoying the warm water, which can be up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

Courtesy of Amazon

Updates: This article was last updated on July 26, 2022. At that time, we selected a new “Best Overall” winner based on our own product testing, price comparisons, and customer reviews. We named the Coleman SaluSpa the best inflatable hot tub of 2022, and moved our previous top pick, the Intex Pure Spa Plus, to the “Runner Up” position. We also updated pricing information throughout the shopping guide.

