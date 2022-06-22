Early Prime Day Deal of the Week: Save $100 on Top-Rated Inflatable Paddleboard

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s official: Amazon Prime Day 2022 is now less than a month away, and there are already a slew of amazing deals taking place. Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen prices drop on the best headphones, kitchen gear, Amazon devices, and Bowflex adjustable dumbbells. As we approach Amazon’s annual shopping extravaganza, the deals are only going to get better and better, and today we’ve found the perfect early Prime Day deal for outdoors lovers.

Right now, you can get the AKASO Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard for just $219. AKASO is an outdoors brand that sells watersports equipment, actioin cameras and pool floats on Amazon, and the brand’s paddleboards hold a 4.4-star rating. It also comes highly recommended by users who rave about how sturdy and simple it is to use.

This early Prime Day deal does require one extra-step, so make sure you aren’t accidentally overpaying for this product. Once you arrive on the product listing page, you’ll instantly save 11%. However, you can get an additional $68 off with an on-page coupon. These discounts drop the price from $319 to $219, giving you a $100 savings in total.

Courtesy of Amazon

About the AKASO Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard

This durable paddle board is made of double-layer PVC material, which gives it awesome support and cushioning. Users say it performs well compared to non-inflatable fiberglass paddleboards, which are much more difficult to store and transport. The wide-body design offers plenty of space to paddle and balance while fishing, sightseeing or performing yoga.

It has a capacity of 330 pounds and is perfect for boarders of all skill levels.

You’ll have a quick setup and breakdown while inflating and deflating this paddleboard. It’s very easy to pump with an included double action hand pump gauge that fills the board to 15 PSI in just 5 minutes. It deflates just as fast in 5-8 minutes and can be folded down for easy storage.

Keep in mind that you’ll need to click an on-page coupon to take advantage of this deal, so don’t miss out:

Courtesy of Amazon

Thanks to its low price, this is a great paddleboard for beginners. Customers will also get everything they need to get started with this exciting new watersport: The inflatable board comes with

Collapsible paddle

Double-action hand pump with gauge

Safety leash

Detachable center fin

Carrying backpack

10L waterproof bag

