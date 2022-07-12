It’s Not Prime Day Without LifeStraw Water Filters for $11

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day 2022 is officially underway and, as usual, SPY is here to share all of the best deals the two-day event has to offer. In addition to the best Prime Day headphone deals, the best Prime day laptop deals and the best Prime Day TV deals, shoppers can also get an amazing Prime Day deal on LifeStraw Personal Water Filter. At 63% off, the price is down to just $11, making it one of the better Prime Day deals we’ve seen this year.

In case you aren’t familiar, the LifeStraw allows you to consume water from just about any water source using zero electricity and no batteries. This filtrating straw works by removing 99.999999% of waterborne parasites and bacteria and is the perfect tool to have on hand while camping, hiking or taking long trips. The LifeStraw is also a must-have for any emergency prep kit, offering peace of mind and safety in any situation.

In addition, this specific product is often one of the best-selling Prime Day products, according to Amazon.

Courtesy of Amazon

About the LifeStraw Prime Day Deal

With the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, you’ll be able to drink from any stream, pond or lake and get clean fresh water on demand. A hiking gear and emergency kit essential, it alleviates the need for a hydration backpack and allows you more lightweight and carefree travel.

Seventeen years after it was first introduced, the original version of the LifeStraw is still its most popular (LifeStraw now has an updated Peak series of its personal water filter, which we recently reviewed). This popular water filter has a 4.8-star rating with almost 96,000 reviews from Amazon users, which certainly speaks volumes about its quality. LifeStraw water filters have also been SPY tested and approved with accolades for their ease of use and clean results.

In addition to parasites and bacteria, LifeStraw also removes microplastics, sand and dirt and can instantly change your water from undrinkable to drinkable. These results are even visible to the naked eye, as it easily changes the water’s color from murky and tainted to crystal clear.

Designed to filter up to 4,000 liters of water, the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter will last you for many years to come and, at this new price point, there’s never been a better time to pick up a LifeStraw. The Prime Day LifeStraw deal means you can get one for just $11.

If you’re not already a Prime member, also be sure to sign up ASAP to advantage of all of the awesome deals this two-day event has to offer.

Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

Courtesy of Amazon

LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle

Courtesy of Amazon

Find the Latest Amazon Prime Day Deals Here