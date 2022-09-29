Temperatures Have Dropped: Train Outside Comfortably With The Latest Outwear From lululemon

Jackets and Vests

Once you have your warming base layer, add a jacket on top to give your torso even more protection from the frigid outdoors. lululemon makes great outerwear for winter, ranging from waterproof rain slickers to zip-up down jackets, and we’ve picked a few top-tier ones for investing in this fall.

Expeditionist Jacket

This jacket is made for performance, but possesses clean lines for a suave look paired with joggers for a flight or slacks for work. It’s made with WovenAir mesh fabric that’s breathable and water-repellent, and the four-way stretch makes it easy to layer on top.

Warp Light Packable Jacket

We love a piece that’s packable and this jacket was designed with training outdoors in mind. It has the same WovenAir mesh fabric for breathability and is water-repellent. But the biggest selling point for this jacket? You can pack it into its own back pocket, making storage as easy as possible.

Sojourn Jacket

This is another new addition to lululemon’s outerwear collection for fall, constructed as a sleek track jacket for running and training outdoors. It’s made with Warpstreme fabric for easy four-way stretch and movement, and has a zipper garage in the neck area to avoid chafing. The classic fit gives you plenty of coverage, and it comes in three neutral colors for easy pairing with shorts, joggers or leggings.

Down For It All Hoodie

This is a thicker down hoodie made with water-repellent fabric and is great for colder months and harsher conditions. The lightweight goose down keeps you warm while the Glyde fabric panels help you stretch and move without a lot of unnecessary bulk. It’s designed with a classic shape that falls away from the body for easier layering, and it’s made with a zippered phone sleeve pocket.

Water-Repellent and Waterproof

If you’re running, hiking, biking or training outside and a surprise shower comes? There’s no coming back from that. Once you’re wet, you’re wet, and it can be very hard to dry off in time to finish your workout comfortably. This is why having a waterproof, or at least water-resistant piece of outerwear is crucial. Here are a few from lululemon’s current collection we recommend.

Precipitation Jacket

This jacket lives up to its name, with a waterproof exterior and a crop designed for movement. It’s windproof as well with sealed seams for added protection, but is still breathable so don’t overheat. It has vents built into it for airflow, a cinchable hem for added warmth, and reflective detailing for safety training at night.

Fast and Free Windbreaker

Protecting yourself from windchill might be just as important as protection from rain, snow and other moisture while training outdoors. This windbreaker is a favorite piece of ours from lululemon’s outerwear, built with a sleek fit as well as a 360-degree ventilation system. It has SpeedWeave Fabric that stretches with you and bounces back to its shape so you feel as little resistance as possible.

Cross Chill Jacket

This heavy-duty jacket from lululemon is one of their best pieces of outerwear for cold-weather workouts, because it’s built for both comfort and tough conditions. It’s made with completely waterproof RepelShell fabric, has a plush fleece interior brushed for warmth and is designed for running with four-way stretch.

Water-Repellent Fleece Hiking Vest

This is another great piece of lululemon outerwear designed for comfort that’s also been treated to be water-repellent. The technical fleece fabric has four-way stretch as well as hand pockets for warmth. The collar is extra high for keeping your neck covered, and it’s made with extra room for layering.