It’s Officially Outdoor Workout Season: Shop lululemon’s New Summer Looks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The forecast reads 70 degrees and sunny for the first time in months across the country which can only mean one thing: spring is here and summer is on the way. Nicer weather means more hours of sunlight, less shoveling and it’s time to take your workout outside.

Whether you prefer riding, running, hiking or paddling your way through summer, lululemon’s brand new summer collection has the gear you need to stay comfortable. Hitting the pavement with a HIIT class is great until you’re boiling in the summer heat. Thankfully, lululemon can help.

No one makes stylish high-performance gear that’s both durable and breathable like lululemon does. Working out outside is a great way to seize the season and invest in your mental and physical health, but you need the right gear. If your long run day or 20-mile ride happens to fall on a day that’s 80 degrees and muggy, that thick cotton and scratchy polyester isn’t going to cut it.

They’ve got seasonal workout looks for men that are soft, moisture-wicking, and designed to help you train your best while staying as cool and comfortable as possible. We’ve pulled some of our favorite pieces from the collection, so you can get a jumpstart on this season’s hottest fitness apparel.

lululemon’s New Summer Collection: Shorts

When short-shorts for men first started making a comeback a few seasons ago, we weren’t sure what to think. Now? We’re obsessed.

Whether you prefer a more traditional inseam or the uber-stylish 5-inch inseam shorts that are popular right now, you’ll look great in the newest gym shorts from lululemon.

Pace Breaker 5-Inch Linerless Shorts

Working out outside in the summer means shorts, and these Pace Breakers are perfect for running, training and a variety of movements. They’re made of lightweight Swift fabric that’s got four-way stretch, dries quickly and wicks away sweat, and the 5-inch length gives your glutes and thighs plenty of room to breathe. They come in a wide range of colors and patterns, including Gravel Pastel pictured below.

License to Train Linerless Short 7-Inch

Another fresh look from lululemon’s summer collection is this License to Train short, designed with abrasion-resistant fabric to avoid tears and damage from barbells, branches, pavement and gravel. The fabric includes Lycra for shape retention and stretch, and the 7-Inch length is freeing and flattering for legs of all lengths.

T.H.E Linerless Short 7-Inch

These linerless workout shorts have a split hem so you can run, jump, squat and lunge with agility and without restriction. They’re designed to help you train hard without bunching up or weighing you down. They have a tapered look that gives your thighs room to breathe with a flattering shape, and the extra breathable fabric in the gusset keeps you cool.

Pace Breaker Lined Short 7-Inch

These lightweight shorts are made for lightning-quick speeds on the track, trail and treadmill, and have a breathable construction perfect for endurance training. Zippered pocket storage is made to keep your essentials close at hand, and they have a streamlined fit for coverage. The Out of Mind liner inside has quick-drying mesh fabric as well as built-in pouch for extra support, and there’s a no-bounce phone pocket for comfort.

Pool Short 5″

On days when the heat is unbeatable, these pool shorts are designed for swim, with water-repellant fabric and a 5″ length that’s tan-friendly. They’re made with a mesh fabric liner with Lycra for chlorine resistance and bonded perforations for adequate water drainage. There’s also silicone detailing on the drawcord that gives you extra grip in the water, and a zippered pocket.

lululemon Summer Collection: Pants

Summer beach pants are one of our favorite under-the-radar summertime trends, but that’s just one reason you might need pants this summer. If you’re tired of sweating in your jeans until you feel like you’re going to faint, then you need breathable jeans for the warmer months. lululemon has a bunch of pants for the gym, office and beach, and all of them are comfortable and well ventilated to keep you cool in the heat.

License to Train Pant

These training pants are also a part of lululemon’s new summer line, and are made with the same abrasion-resistant fabric as the shorts above. They’re also water-repellant and made with four-way stretch, and the tapered 29″ length gives your thighs plenty of room while hugging your calves for a flattering look.

Surge Jogger

These joggers are also new to lululemon this summer season, and are designed for colder running days when you want extra coverage. They have zips at the cuffs for easy on and off and have Lycra for stretch and shape retention. They also have a tapered fit and are designed to sit just above the ankle, so they’ll pair nicely with your favorite pair of cross trainers.

lululemon Summer Collection: Shirts and Outerwear

We’ve covered your glutes and thighs, but what about the rest of you? the 2022 lululemon Summer Collection includes new high-performance shirts made with moisture-wicking fabrics. We’ve gathered options for the gym, the golf course, the tennis court, and anywhere else you might get your sweat on this summer.

Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0

This upgraded version of their classic workout shirt has minimal seams to reduce chafing, as well as elastane for shape retention and stretch. 100% of the polyester in the materials is recycled, and the shirt is designed for a slim, flattering fit from waist to chest. It’s also built with X-STATIC and Silverescent technology that controls the growth of odor-causing bacteria.

Metal Vent Tech Polo Shirt 2.0

For some venues, a regular workout shirt won’t cut it, and a polo is necessary. There’s no reason to be uncomfortable in those situations, especially if you’re wearing this Vent Tech Polo from lululemon. They’ve taken their high-performance shirt and added a collar for a more formal look that’s no less moisture-wicking. It’s designed for running, training and all matters of racket sports, and has the same chafe-resistant technology so you stay cool through each set.

Drysense Training Hoodie

This performance hoodie was also introduced in the lululemon summer collection, and is designed with sweat-wicking fabric for cold, windy days when you want protection and temperature regulation at the same time. 100% of the polyester is recycled, it’s quick-drying, sweat-wicking and has a classic fit with plenty of room through the chest and waist.

lululemon Summer Collection: Accessories

Finally, it’s time to accessorize, guys. From on-trend bucket hats to more practical accessories like backpacks, the new summer collection comes through.

Keep reading to see some of our favorite lululemon accessories for men to rock this season.

Both Ways Reversible Bucket Hat

You probably haven’t heard it here first, but bucket hats are in. This reversible one from lululemon comes with two patterns and a wide brim to protect you from the sun. It’s made with swift fabric that’s lightweight and sweat-wicking, and it comes in six different color combinations.

New Crew Backpack 22L

lululemon also released this large everyday backpack as part of their summer collection, with dedicated compartments for your workout gear, laptop and water bottle. It’s designed for movement with water-repellant fabric. It has an exterior pocket for securing valuables and comes in four neutral colors.

Everywhere Belt Bag Extended Strap

lululemon just released an upgraded version of their belt bag with a versatile strap you can wear around your waist, over your shoulder or crossbody. It has interior and exterior pockets for all your valuables and is made of water repellant fabric.