This Mosquito-Proof Clothing Puts a Barrier Between Your Skin and Pests

Few things ruin a beautiful moment like mosquitoes. No matter how stunning the view is, even one persistent bloodsucker attempting to get its fill of your blood is enough to make a person go inside. But there’s no need to fret with the right preparation in place — and not just using the best bug sprays on hand. Consider donning the best mosquito-proof clothing.

Mosquito-proof clothing isn’t just effective at keeping one kind of bug at bay, either. Wearing these specially made hats, jackets, pants, gloves and socks can protect your whole body, even in the most bug-infested areas. The right insect-proof clothing can protect you against several types of insects, including ticks, fleas and fruit flies

SPY has tracked down the best mosquito-proof clothing to protect yourself head to toe from unconsented blood donation. Each item here is well-reviewed, lightweight and a reliable way to keep those annoying bugs at bay.

1. Coghlan’s Bug Jacket

BEST OVERALL

When we say best overall, we mean truly over all. Probably not the best option for a low-key hang around a fire pit, Coghlan’s Bug Jacket will definitely keep you protected for more intensive outdoor activity. Made from a fine, 100% polyester mesh that is both lightweight and flame retardant, the design includes drawstring closures around the waist and in the wrists to ensure a secure barrier. This comprehensive cover includes a zipper in the lower neck to allow for quick and easy access to your face if needed. In addition, the jacket is backed by over 1,500 five-star ratings and comes in sizes ranging from small to extra-large.

2. BodyForge & InsectGuard Ball Cap

BEST HAT

This plain ball cap comes in a variety of colors, each one pre-treated with a powerful insect repellent that instantly kills bugs they come in contact with it. And it’s guaranteed to last for 50 washes, so don’t worry about stink or stains. And no — a hat will not cause hair loss.

3. Hammacher Schlemmer Mosquito-Blocking Shirt

BEST SHIRT

The Hammacher Schlemmer Mosquito Blocking Shirt is a versatile clothing addition that can be worn as an undergarment or on its own. It’s available in white, green or black and constructed from super-fine mesh which is capable of keeping ticks, mosquitoes and other pests at bay. As further proof of this shirt’s effectiveness, tests conducted by North Carolina State University showed that 98% of bites were prevented when it was being worn. Additionally, the shirt includes double-layered elbows and shoulders for greater protection and is both machine washable and dryable.

4. Royal Robbins Bug Barrier Vista Dry

BEST BUTTON-DOWN

The Royal Robbins Bug Barrier Vista Dry takes you straight from a day on the lake to dinner on the dock, no wardrobe change required. Offering both bug protection with Insect Shield and UPF 50+ fabric, this shirt is breathable and quick-drying.

5. RYNOSKIN Pants

BEST PANTS

This base layer from RYNOSKIN promises such a tight weave that no bug can penetrate. Ultra-lightweight, cool and comfortable, it comes in a variety of colors. Made in the USA, these lycra/spandex pants work great in any outdoor setting.

6. ExOfficio BugsAway Woven Bandana

BEST BANDANA

Stylish and bite-free? That’s what you get with this bandana pre-treated with insect repellant and will remain effective through 70 washes. Tie it around your neck, your wrist—or add it to your pup’s collar to keep him safe, too.

7. ExOfficio BugsAway Tarka Hoodie – Men’s

BEST HOODIE

This mosquito-proof hoodie from ExOfficio offers odorless protection, while the material also provides UPF 20 against UV rays. The hood means you can leave your hat at home, and the thumbholes even allow you to protect your hands.

8. Buff CoolNet UV+ Insect Shield Multifunctional Headwear

BEST MULTI-PURPOSE HEADWEAR

Sure, you can wear a hat — or you can buy this Buff CoolNet piece and get 12 different options, from balaclava to hair tie. Offering both Insect Shield and UPF 50+ protection, this handy guy dries quickly, wicks moisture and is made from 100% recycled material.

9. Tough Outdoors Mosquito Suit

BEST LAST-MINUTE PROTECTION

You don’t always know when you’re going to wander into peak mosquito territory — so stay prepared with Tough Outdoors Mosquito Suit, which comes with a handy carry and storage pouch that makes them easy to keep in your bag or pocket until needed. This jacket and pants set is made from fine mesh material with a drawstring closure around the waist and ankles, ideal for hiking, camping, fishing and other outdoor activities.

10. Hammacher Schlemmer Mosquito-Blocking Gloves

BEST GLOVES

You shouldn’t be touching your face anyway, but you definitely don’t want to be touching your face with hands coated in bug repellant. Opt for these Hammacher Schlemmer Mosquito Blocking Gloves instead, which provide full dexterity while putting two layers of super-fine mesh material between the pests and your skin.

11. Insect Shield Hiker Socks

BEST SOCKS

The area around your ankles is one of the most susceptible and annoying places to have mosquito bites. Wearing these Insect Shield Hiker Socks — with repellent built into the material — puts a layer of protection around your thin skin and takes a worry off your mind.

12. Hestya 4-Pack Mosquito Head Net

BEST FAMILY PACK

Whether you’re spending the day fishing or going on safari, this Hestya 4-Pack Mosquito Head Net is a great option for the whole family to keep pests at bay. Each of the head nets features a drawstring closure that creates a secure fit to keep out mosquitoes. The head nets are also available in multiple colors.

