Amazon’s #1 Best-Selling Pickleball Racket Sets Are Just $39 This Weekend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

America is falling in love with pickleball, and so are we. If you haven’t already discovered this game, which is quickly becoming one of the most popular recreational sports in the country, then you’re seriously missing out.

Pickleball can be enjoyed by athletes of all ages and skill levels, and it can be a fun weekend hobby or a fiercely competitive sport. It all depends on how you’d like to play.

Due to is fast-growing popularity, pickleball courts and tournaments are popping up all over the country, but this game can also be played on basketball and tennis courts, or any flat, hard surface where you can set up a net.

This weekend, the #1 best-selling pickleball racket set on Amazon, the Panel Sound USAPA Approved Pickleball Paddle Set, is discounted by 56%, bringing the price down to under $40. Head to Amazon to shop this limited-time deal while it’s still available, or keep reading to learn more about this popular pickleball set.

Courtesy of Amazon

We recently featured this exact pickleball racket set in our guide to the Best Christmas Gifts of 2022, and we’ve named pickleball sets one of the top trending gifts of the year.

This paddle set comes with two USAPA-approved pickleball rackets, a carrying case, four pickleball balls and two cooling towels. These rackets can be used for tournament play, but they’re also a great choice for beginners and kids just getting into this new sport.

The price of pickleball rackets can vary widely, and elite pickleball rackets can cost as much as $215 for a set of one. However, the average player doesn’t need to spend more than $50-$70 on a typical two-racket set. This option from Panel Sound is not only of the most highly reviewed options on Amazon, but it’s consistently one of the top-selling sets.

For a limited time, this racket set is discounted by an incredible 56%, letting shoppers save up to $50 on their purchase. The rackets come in a few different designs, so pick a style that speaks to you.

Game on!