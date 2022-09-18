Discover America’s New Favorite Sport With These Weekend Pickleball Deals on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If you haven’t yet played pickleball, you’ve probably heard of it by now.

This game has become so popular in such a short period of time for two simple reasons:

First, anyone can learn how to play.

Two, it’s a heck of a lot of fun.

Pickleball contains elements of tennis, ping-pong and badminton, and pickleball leagues are starting up in every corner of the country. Because people of all ages and athletic abilities can play, it’s a family-friendly and crowd-pleasing sport. Whether you’ve got a serious competitive streak or just want to get the kids away from their screens for an afternoon, this is the perfect time to discover America’s game.

Another reason we love pickleball? You don’t need a lot of expensive gear to get started. Affordable pickleball paddle sets are easy to find on sites like Amazon, and if you don’t have access to a tennis or pickleball court, you can simply bring a net to a basketball court or park. Due to the popularity of this game, you can find lots of great deals on equipment for players of all levels.

For beginners who want to experience this sport for themselves, we’ve rounded up some of the week’s best deals on pickleball equipment for you below.

Helium Pickleball Paddle Set

This pickleball starter set comes with two or four handles, but we recommend going with the 4-person set, as that’s how the game is most often played. Each set comes with all of the paddles and balls you’ll need to start practicing and playing. Currently, this “Amazon’s Choice” pickleball starter set is 25% off, and there’s an additional on-page coupon that knocks an extra $10 off the price.

Boulder Pickleball Nets

Boulder is a sports equipment company that makes affordable badminton and pickleball nets that are easy to set up, break down and store when you’re done playing. These nets come in a few different sizes, and thanks to recent discounts via Amazon Prime, they’re extremely affordable. Depending on the size you select, you can find discounts as high as 56% this weekend.

Niupipo Pickleball Set

Perfect for duos, this 2-person pickleball starter set is currently discounted by 32%, which brings the price down to just $50. In addition to two handles, this product comes with pickleball balls and a carrying case.

Franklin Sports X40 Outdoor Pickleball Balls

This multi-pack of balls is discounted by 34% via Amazon Prime, bringing the price down to just $8. These competition-grade pickleballs were recently selected as the official game ball in the U.S. Open Pickleball Championships, and they come approved by the official U.S. Pickleball Association. While the 12-pack isn’t currently discounted, the balls are available for just $2.63/each, which is still a bargain.

Wondering How To Play Pickleball?

We recommend heading to Youtube to learn the basics of play and the rules.