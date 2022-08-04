6 Cheap Pool Float Deals On Amazon You NEED to Know About Before Summer’s Over

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

What have you been up to this summer? Barbecuing in the backyard? Relaxing under the sun? Swimming in a body of water? Hopefully, you’ve gotten to do at least one of the three. When it comes to summer, spending time outdoors is the way to do it, and though we love all of the previously mentioned summer-centric activities, there’s nothing we love more than chilling out in one of the best pool floats in a swimming pool.

There’s simply nothing better than lounging back with your sunnies on, a hard seltzer in hand and floating atop slightly rocking water. Here’s the issue: While we love adult pool floats and giant pool floats from brands such as FUNBOY and Frontgate, most pool floats are a bit out of our budget. That’s why we’re seriously crushing on cheap pool float deals we recently found on Amazon.

We can’t promise these are the kind of pool floats that will last you year after year, but these cheap pool floats are so affordable that it honestly doesn’t even matter. Even though we have only a few solid weeks left of summer 2022, affordable pool float deals are rampant on Amazon right now. Read on for all the cheap pool float deals we’re catching before we close the pool for fall, and save big yourself.

1. JUXIAO 3-Pack Inflatable Pool Floats Hammock

It’s hard to say no when the deal at play is three for the price of one. These hammock pool floats from JUXIAO on Amazon are currently 39% off right now, making each float just about $7 apiece. Each float has a leakproof design that makes floating the day away (with two buddies, of course) as effortless as can be.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Aqua 4-in-1 Monterey Hammock Pool Float

If you don’t need a trio of pool floats, then try the popular Aqua Monterey Hammock, which is one of the most popular cheap pool floats on Amazon year after year. Perfect for taking a nap in the pool, this is a pool product backed by 20,000+ reviews.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. INTEX Sit ‘n Float Classic Inflatable Raft Swimming Pool Lounge

Two floats, two cupholders each and two handlebars each for hooking onto your boat? Sign us up. You can currently catch these affordable pool floats at 19% off for around $10 apiece. Colors will vary with this deal, so don’t expect blue and orange. It’s going to be a surprise!

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Inflatable Flamingo and Unicorn Pool Float 2 Pack

Flamingo and unicorn pool floats are essential in every modern-day swimming pool. Sorry, we don’t make the rules. Although these are smaller than your classic oversized swan float, these cheap floats still make do and can easily hold the weight of your average adult. This two-pack will cost you around $13.50 each while this deal lasts.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Intex King Kool Lounge Swimming Pool Lounger

If you own or have ever been inside a swimming pool, there’s a solid chance you’ve had the luxurious experience of lounging on one of these. The footbath, the headrest, the armrests — consider it as close to heaven as you can get on a hot summer’s day. Snag two for $11 each right now during this end-of-summer pool float deal on Amazon.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. LÔTELI Classic Cassette Tape Pool Float

Looking for something a little more oversized? You’ll have to spend a a bit more than you might want, but this cassette tape pool float makes an excellent affordable option for larger floats. At 72″ long x 46″ wide, this pool float can easily hold a full-sized adult long-ways and probably up to three if you’re laying horizontally with your legs in the water. You can now catch 15% off this float with the coupon provided on Amazon’s product page for this item. Just make sure to click it before you check out!