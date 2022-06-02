10 Pool Floats for Adults That Will Have You Lounging All Summer Long

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

A pool float for adults is a great way to do the best pool activity there is: absolutely nothing. Because while we love pool games and swimming laps, you can’t beat lounging on the water with a drink in hand.

So what makes it a pool float for adults, rather than just a regular pool float? For one thing, it must be big enough to accommodate at least one fully grown human — and some of our favorite picks can hold two. Then there’s the matter of comfort. While plastic vinyl is classic and cheap, breathable mesh fabrics won’t stick to you every time you shift. These fabric floats may be more expensive, but they’re way also more comfortable.

Other handy features include cupholders, so you can safely stash your insulated wine glasses, hard seltzers or juices.

If you’re considering grabbing a new pool float for adults, there are a few questions to keep in mind.

What Is the Pool Float Made From?

Material is everything when we’re talking about adult pool floats. Thin material rips easier than heavy-duty material and can leave you deflated before you even hit the water. Mesh is usually a good bet in terms of draining and drying, and these days many luxury loungers are made from comfortable, buoyant beads. Then there’s vinyl, a tried-and-true staple of pool floats everywhere. Good quality vinyl stands up to lots of usage, but it can have a sticky feeling.

How Big Should a Pool Float Be?

Do you want to be submerged in the water or is floating and baking more your style? Check the weight specifications on the product to gauge whether the lounger will hold you up high or leave you down low. Plus, check the dimensions to ensure you can sit comfortably. Or go big and get a pool float for two.

Does It Suit Your Purpose?

Consider your space and surroundings. If you have a smaller pool or expect a crowded summer, minimalist floats that don’t take up a lot of space are the way to go. But if there are just a few of you or you plan on sprawling out and taking up as much space as possible, why not go for oversized luxury? You do you.

1. Floating Mesh Pool Chair

MOST COMFORTABLE

Take your living room right to the pool with this mesh lounge chair from Frontgate. The floating ottoman features oversized armrests and a sturdy, cushioned back, which makes it perfect for those times you feel like chilling in the water in a more upright position. The inside is stuffed with buoyant polystyrene beads and the outside is comprised of easy-to-drain mesh, making this a sturdy pick that should last for years.

ON SALE!

Courtesy of Frontgate

2. Intex Sit ‘n Lounge Inflatable Pool Float

BEST VALUE

Intex makes some of the best inflatable pool accessories, and this pool float is a great option for solo lounging. It has a classic donut shape with a cupholder for beer, wine or even water (just because you’re in water, doesn’t mean you’re hydrated). It has hard plastic handles that make it easier to get in and out of.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Funboy Giant Inflatable Yacht

BEST FOR TWO

There’s no need to be a part of the 1% to enjoy a yachting day. Just get this luxurious yacht, which can accommodate two people. Plus, the front has a recessed cavity that’s ideal for holding ice and drinks.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Big Joe Fruit Slice Float

COMFORTABLE FABRIC

Instead of a stiff, sticky vinyl-like plastic, this pool float from Big Joe is made from an upholstered polyester fabric that’s waterproof. It’s 48 inches in diameter, making it a comfortable option for adults. It’s a more expensive option, but it’ll upgrade every pool hang.

Courtesy of Macys

5. Lazy Day Pool Chair

BEST CHAIR

Because sometimes you just want to park your butt in the water, here is a simple but effective floating chair. It supports up to 300 pounds and is stain and fade-resistant, even in saltwater. Grab a few if you plan on hosting pool parties or gatherings; they aren’t as bulky as traditional loungers, so they’re a great bet for summertime hangs.

ON SALE!

Courtesy of Frontgate

6. Floating Recliner Inflatable Lounge

BEST FOR READING

If you want to hit the water and soak up a good book or magazine, this inflatable lounger is here for you. The chair comes with two cup holders and two air chambers for added safety, plus an always-handy repair patch. Intex makes some of the best pool floats for grown-ups and kids alike, and the company says this floating pool chair will hold up to 250 pounds. The thick vinyl will hold you up well out of the water where you can catch some rays.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. FUNBOY Drink Holder

BEST ACCESSORY

If you’re throwing a party, you’ve got to keep drinks close by. This inflatable drink holder comes from Funboy, one of our favorite brands for stylish yet kitschy pool accessories. This drink holder has a rainbow design with four cupholders, plus a cavity for ice.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Big Joe Pool Noodle Float

BEST NOODLE

Sure you could invest in tons of dollar store noodles, but after a while, the foam starts to chip, the inside stinks and you can never quite get that comfortable angle. If you want a good-sized, sturdy noodle that will help you float but bend to your will, this mesh noodle is the way to go. It’s filled with buoyant beads and dries quickly, plus it comes with its own handy carrying case.

Courtesy of Wayfair

9. SwimWays Spring Float

BEST FOR TRAVEL

If you’re looking to float near someone else’s boat, you’ll want a device that’s portable and practical. That doesn’t mean you have to compromise on comfort. This compact float features spring technology that allows it to quickly open and close, making it perfect for travel and storage. It’s also super comfy thanks to the mesh material and a built-in pillow, which combine to keep you cool and composed no matter what kind of water you find yourself in.

Courtesy of Cabela's

10.Drift Chaise Float

BEST FOR RELAXING

If all you want to do is sink into a luxury chair with a drink in hand, Frontgate has you covered with this cushioned chaise float. It’s made from quick-drying fabric and stuffed with beads so that you can comfortably float those stresses away. The chair comes in three colors and supports up to 250 pounds, plus it’s stain and mildew resistant — even in saltwater.

ON SALE!