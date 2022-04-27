These Portable Fire Pits Bring The Heat No Matter Where You Go

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

While an at-home fire pit is certainly a way to warm up your patio setup, it would still be nice to have the ability to take that warmth on the go. Whether you’re hitting up an Airbnb, going camping or looking to make a low-maintenance bonfire at the beach, a portable fire pit is an all-season investment for anyone who loves the outdoors. Even if you decide to keep it on your property, owning one of the best portable fire pits makes the task of moving the pit around a lot easier.

Circle around the flame in the colder months to stay warm, and when it’s not chilly outside, metal fire pits one can bring on the go are great for roasting marshmallows. A fire pit is a center for socializing, sparking creativity and discussions — why not take that mesmerizing energy wherever you travel?

If you’re on the hunt for a portable fit pit but don’t want to purchase accessories separately, keep an eye out for models that include a poker, a screen to keep away embers and cooking grates. Thankfully, a lot of budget outdoor fire pits come with accessories that are exceptionally helpful for obtaining a big flame. Some even include their own marshmallow skewers.

We’ve collected some of the best portable fire pits to consider below. From futuristic smokeless fire pits that will leave you in awe to mini fire pits that are so cute, you’ll want to squeeze their cheeks, we’ve got every worth it option to consider for 2022.

No matter which choice you make, a portable fire pit is a practical way to liven up any low-key gathering or bigger party, no matter the location. Check out our favorite options below.

Courtesy of Solo Stove

1. Solo Stove Bonfire

BEST OVERALL

You may recognize this gorgeous minimalist fire pit from Instagram or TikTok. Solo Stove makes smokeless fire pits that seem to work like magic, but are actually based on a really clever design that maximizes heat output while minimizing campfire smoke, which is chock full of harmful particulates (not to rain on your fun, but it’s true). These metal fire pits are a great addition to any backyard. But, be warned that they get really hot, so you’ll want to give them plenty of time to cool off before moving them to a new location.

Solo Stove makes a few different models of their popular smokeless fire pits, but if you’re looking for the best portable fire pit, then their most popular Bonfire is our favorite option. It even comes with a carrying case, making the Bonfire an effortless bring along.

Courtesy of Solo Stove

2. Radiate Portable Campfire

RUNNER UP

No matter how portable a fire pit is, you still need to carry it back from your trip. But if you only need a bonfire once in a while and want a trip home that’s as cargo-free as possible, consider the Radiate portable campfire, which you may have seen on Shark Tank. It burns up to five hours and doesn’t require any ember cleanup. It’s also completely eco-friendly, made from recycled paper briquettes and recycled soy wax, so your carbon footprint can stay as small as possible.

Courtesy of Radiate

3. Fireside Outdoor Pop Up Fire Pit

BEST FOR CAMPING

Lugging around a fire pit isn’t ideal when you’re camping or day-tripping somewhere. Instead, invest in a pop-up fire pit like this extremely portable one that expands to a full 24 inches. Set it up in under a minute without tools — it can accommodate charcoal or wood, with a mesh base that can hold significant weight and doesn’t let ash through. Most skeptics were converted after the first use, but it’s worth noting that a fire shield does not come with this pit.

$10 OFF COUPON

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Snow Peak Pack & Carry L Fireplace

BEST SPLURGE

Snow Peak is a Japanese outdoor company known for its elegant, minimalist designs (and high prices). All Snow Peak products are designed to last a lifetime, and if you love camping, then the brand’s premium outdoor goods and camping gear is worth the splurge. The Snow Peak Pack & Carry Fireplace looks deceptively simple. Made from durable stainless steel, this portable campfire folds down for easy transport and is a great option for cooking in the great outdoors. The price will put some people off, but for serious camping enthusiasts, this is easily one of the best portable fire pits for sale in 2022.

Courtesy of Snow Peak

5. Biolite Firepit+

BEST ELECTRIC

There are lots of gas fire pits for sale in 2022, but there aren’t as many electric fire pits, which is what makes the highly portable Biolite Firepit such a popular option to pick up. Like the Solo Stove, the Biolite features a really unique smokeless design. This product uses 51 air jets to supply the fire with plenty of oxygen, resulting in a hot-burning fire. A USB rechargeable powerpack powers fans to keep the fire going all night long, and it can even be used to charge phones when you’re done roasting s’mores.

Full Review: Is the Biolite Firepit+ Worth the Price?

Courtesy of BioLite

6. Ebern Designs Parson Outdoor Fire Pit

SOLO STOVE ALTERNATIVE

Just like the Solo Stove, the Ebern Designs Parson Outdoor Fire Pit is a portable fire pit with that almost magic, smokeless charm. It burns small pieces of wood or wood pellets, making it easy to find something to burn in just about any location. What makes this one so portable? Well, it comes apart and nests together in a small carrying pack, so you won’t feel like you’re lugging a monstrous fire pit around to the beach or your neighbor’s BBQ. And, let’s keep it real for a second, this fire pit gets hot. You’ll surely have a stellar warming experience when gathering around the campfire on chillier nights. Just make sure it fully cools down before putting it away.

Courtesy of Wayfair

7. Camp Chef Sequoia Fire Pit

SOLID OPTION

With adorable tree cutouts and a sturdy base, this attractive little fire pit by Camp Chef will tend to all your camping needs. As s’mores lovers, we’re also partial to the included extendable roasting sticks. A heat control knob allows you to adjust the flame, and its size is substantial enough for three to four people to sit around. A shopper comments, “Easy to light, consistent flame, and great heat. Because it doesn’t get hot on the bottom of the unit, we are able to use it safely on our wooden deck.”

Courtesy of REI

8. Heininger Portable Propane Gas Fire Pit

BEST PORTABLE PROPANE

For a propane pit that burns clean and doesn’t break the bank, look to Heininger’s top-rated portable fire pit, which is lightweight enough to be brought on camping trips, tailgating, or to someone else’s patio. If you’re traveling somewhere where there’s a campfire ban but still want to recreate that warm and cozy energy, consider this all-season fire pit. Some buyers even use it as a center for a stone fire pit in their backyards.

Courtesy of Home Depot

9. Bond Manufacturing Portable Steel Propane Gas Fire Pit

BEST PORTABLE GAS

When you want the luxury of a gas fire pit but not the bulky size that can often come with it, consider this compact pick that includes a gas hose, regulator, tank holder, and stones. It also comes with a lid and is safe to use on wood decks. It’s also surprisingly ergonomic, according to this reviewer who says: “I like that the lid attaches to the base so that you can carry it around.”

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Sunnydaze Decor Steel Portable Folding Wood Burning Fire Pit

BEST PORTABLE WOOD PICK

There’s nothing like the crackling sound or nostalgic scent of wood burning in a fireplace. Sunnydaze lets you recreate that experience, but makes it a whole lot more convenient, and easier to clean up. It even comes with its own carrying case. This fire pit is collapsible (thanks to foldable legs) and a breeze to store — it comes with a screen that doubles as a lid, as well as a fire poker and a stand. Because who says the best portable fire pits can’t look like traditional metal options?

Courtesy of Home Depot

11. Bessemer 01471 Patio Fireplace on Wheels

BEST FIRE PIT ON WHEELS

If you’re tired of carrying around your portable fire pit, consider a model on wheels, which you won’t ever have to lift. It comes wrapped in two screens so you don’t have to worry about flying embers, while the porcelain enamel bowl and lid make it easy to clean. Just open it via the center door and position it wherever you desire. Get a dreamy (and spark-protected) 360-degree view of your fire with this wood-burning beauty.

Courtesy of Amazon

12. Tiki Brand Portable Fire Pit

GAMECHANGER

You might be wondering, what makes this portable fire pit any different from the others? Sure, it’s low smoke, can pick up a pretty serious flame and has a nice look to it, but that trio isn’t the only thing that places this pit above others. It also comes with an ash pan to make cleaning up some of the easiest you’ll ever experience. Simply pull and dump. It’s that simple. Each unit has a four-foot heat radius in every direction to keep folks toasty on all sides. It weighs around 41-lbs total so you might need a hand when lugging it into the truck if you plan on bringing it elsewhere, but it’s definitely a solid portable option to consider.

Courtesy of Tiki Brand

13. Odoland Folding Campfire Grill

HONORABLE MENTION

This affordable wood or charcoal fire pit that also doubles as a grill allows you to warm up, and cook your food. Whether you’re heading to the beach to BBQ, packing for a road trip, or going on a hike, this camping fire pit offers amazing value for pretty much any adventure that you can think of. Due to the lightweight nature of its base, you can carry it around anywhere without it being a hassle.

Courtesy of Amazon

