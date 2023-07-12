Jackery’s Entire Line of Portable Power Stations Is Up to 45% Off for Prime Day

Jackery, a SPY-favorite brand of portable power stations and solar panels, is having a massive sale for Prime Day. These compact stations can power large appliances and charge up cellphones and tablets simultaneously, and they recharge quickly via a wall outlet or a solar panel. They’re excellent additions to gear for camping or a trunk for a music festival, and now you can save up to $1,600 on their best-selling products.
Jackery Explorer 240
Jackery’s 240 portable power station is perfect for small households or two-person camping trips where electricity needs are limited. SPY Wellness Editor Taylor Galla has been using it for years during power outages and outings to the desert and loves how lightweight it is. It has two USB-A ports, one standard AC wall outlet, and a car charging port as well.
Jackery Explorer 1000 + 200W Solar Panel Bundle
This larger bundle from Jackery comes with their Explorer 1000 portable power station and two 100-watt solar panels that can charge it within six hours. The power station has the capacity to charge 90% of home appliances via its eight different power outlets and is designed to run with very little to no noise.
Jackery Solar Generator 2000 PRO With Two 200-Watt SolarSaga Panels
This is Jackery’s newest power station built to fully recharge in two and a half hours with two SolarSaga solar panels and power everything from a refrigerator to a microwave, an air conditioner, and even an electric grill. It has eight different power outlets and 2200 watts of outlet power.