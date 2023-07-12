Skip to main content
Subscribe

Jackery’s Entire Line of Portable Power Stations Is Up to 45% Off for Prime Day

jackery collage for prime day 2023
Photo Credit: Collage created by Tyler Schoeber using Amazon

Jackery, a SPY-favorite brand of portable power stations and solar panels, is having a massive sale for Prime Day. These compact stations can power large appliances and charge up cellphones and tablets simultaneously, and they recharge quickly via a wall outlet or a solar panel. They’re excellent additions to gear for camping or a trunk for a music festival, and now you can save up to $1,600 on their best-selling products.

Shop Jackery’s Entire Prime Day Sale
Prime Day Deal: Jackery's Portable Power Stations for Prime Day
editor favorite

Jackery Explorer 240

$167.99 $299.99 44% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Jackery’s 240 portable power station is perfect for small households or two-person camping trips where electricity needs are limited. SPY Wellness Editor Taylor Galla has been using it for years during power outages and outings to the desert and loves how lightweight it is. It has two USB-A ports, one standard AC wall outlet, and a car charging port as well.

Prime Day Deal: Jackery's Portable Power Stations for Prime Day

Jackery Explorer 300

$219.00 $299.99 27% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Jackery’s Explorer 300 is an amped-up version of the 240 power station, as it comes with two AC outlets instead of one, a fast charge 3.0 port, USB-A, and USB-C ports. It can charge up to six devices at once and is compatible with Jackery’s SolarSaga 100 solar panels.

Prime Day Deal: Jackery's Portable Power Stations for Prime Day
$750 Off!

Jackery Explorer 1000 + 200W Solar Panel Bundle

This larger bundle from Jackery comes with their Explorer 1000 portable power station and two 100-watt solar panels that can charge it within six hours. The power station has the capacity to charge 90% of home appliances via its eight different power outlets and is designed to run with very little to no noise.

Prime Day Deal: Jackery's Portable Power Stations for Prime Day

Jackery Solar Generator 2000 PRO With Two 200-Watt SolarSaga Panels

$1,999.00 $3,599.00 44% off

Buy Now On Amazon

This is Jackery’s newest power station built to fully recharge in two and a half hours with two SolarSaga solar panels and power everything from a refrigerator to a microwave, an air conditioner, and even an electric grill. It has eight different power outlets and 2200 watts of outlet power.

Most Popular

'Sound Of Freedom' Is a Superhero Movie for Dads With Brainworms

Taylor Swift Changes Controversial Lyrics of 'Better Than Revenge' in New 'Taylor's Version' Remake

Prince Harry Will Step Away From Hollywood Projects to Focus More on Charity: Report

MLB Draft 2023: Signing Bonus Slot Values for First Round Picks

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad