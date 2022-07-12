If You Only Buy 1 Thing During Prime Day, Make It This Segway Electric Scooter — $150 Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Have you seen gas prices lately? It’s not cheap, which is why people are looking for alternatives that can save them money. Electric scooters have proven to be the ultimate mode of transportation for commuters, which is why you should know about this Prime Day deal on the Segway Ninebot E22 electric scooter. For Prime Day only, save 27%.

Sure, that discount is nowhere close to the 50% to 70% off savings we see in other devices in the best Prime Day tech deals, but it’s a pretty good Prime Day deal for an electric scooter.

Why the Prime Day Segway Ninebot E22 Electric Scooter Deal Is Great

Originally $549.99, but now $399.99

Instant savings of $150

27% off its regular price

Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

What We Love About the Segway Ninebot E22 Electric Scooter

You’ll be saving a substantial amount on travel and commute, which is notable given the cost of gas nowadays. Given how the average cost of unleaded gasoline is about $4.75/gallon, the 13.7 miles you can achieve with the Segway Ninebot E22 Electric Scooter will pay for the scooter’s cost in no time at all. That’s also certainly true if you explore other sustainable options for charging the scooter, like using a solar panel or a portable battery station.

In addition to its travel reach, the 300W brushless motor is more than powerful enough to propel its 9-inch dual-density tires to tackle hills up to 15% hill grade slopes, so you don’t have to manually do it. We also like how it can achieve a speed of up to 12.4 mph, which is pretty average for a scooter of this caliber. Time is also money. Rather than being stuck in traffic, you’ll be able to get to your destination faster with the Ninebot E22. For commuters, we also like how the entire package collapses and tips the scales at 28 lbs.

Ninebot has a proven track record with its line of electric personal vehicles, including its line of self-balancing scooters, so you can travel in confidence. With the Ninebot E22 specifically, it features a Smart Battery Management System, dubbed Smart-BMS, that ensures optimal power and recharging. The dual-braking system, 2.5W LED headlamp and tail light round out its other safety features. Ride in style, and save money on gas. You can’t beat that for a Prime Day deal.

