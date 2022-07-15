Protect Yourself: Smith & Wesson Self-Defense Tools, Knives and EDC Gear 50% Off at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

There is a small but very vocal group of people who are in denial about rising crime rates. Maybe some of your more liberal friends and family are in this cohort. This faction insists that reports of rising crime are really just privileged people overreacting to the increased visibility of homeless people and poverty. Yet the latest violent crime statistics paint a very clear picture — the worst types of crimes, such as murder and carjackings, are on the rise in many places. In addition, a lot of people have personally experienced frightening incidents in their own neighborhoods. There are also daily reports of mass shootings, random attacks, and other heinous crimes. Taken together, this makes crime denialism feel a lot like a particularly ridiculous form of gaslighting.

As we said in our guide to the best self-defense weapons earlier this year, the great crime decline seems to be coming to an end, or at least temporarily reversing. Americans have taken note, and majorities of Americans say that crime is rising in their region.

Here at SPY.com, we’ve seen a marked increase in the number of readers searching for self-defense weapons. In particular, we’ve seen rising interest in Smith & Wesson products. Many of Smith & Wesson’s most popular products are currently discounted on Amazon, and so we wanted to put together a brief shopping guide for anyone interested in gearing up to protect themselves. As with any type of weapon, we recommend that readers exercise extreme caution, and that’s true whether you’re buying pepper spray or tactical knives. If you aren’t trained to properly use these self-defense weapons, you are more likely to hurt yourself than an attacker.

Below, you can find a variety of Smith & Wesson products that are currently on sale at Amazon. Some of the items below are discounted by up to 59% for a limited time.

Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops S.S. Folding Knife

27% OFF

This Smith & Wesson folding knife has more than 22,000 five-star ratings, and it’s a favorite among Amazon shoppers. We should note that knives like this are not available to ship to some locations (such as New York, which has restrictions on mail delivery for certain self-defense items). This knife is made from sturdy aluminum and carbon steel, and it’s a lightweight blade that can fit in your pocket or clip to your pants.

Smith & Wesson Duty Series Tactical Padded Gun Cases

Smith & Wesson makes padded gun cases for securely transporting both handguns and rifles. For hunting trips or visits to the gun range, these cases can be extremely useful, and they also hold a number of other important tools and accessories. All of these carry bags are made from ballistic fabric.

Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops CK105H 7.3in S.S. Folding Knife

SAVE 59%

This steel knife is currently just $10 via Amazon Prime, and it comes with a pocket clip for everyday carry. The blade itself is made from High Carbon Stainless Steel.

Smith & Wesson M&P Special Ops High Carbon Fixed Blade Survival Knife

SAVE 52%

We’re going to repeat our warning in the introduction to this shopping guide: if you aren’t trained to use a blade like this, then it’s not for you.

Smith & Wesson 4.4-inch Border Guard Folding Knife

40% OFF

When fully extended, this Smith & Wesson folding knife is 10 inches in length, with a blade length of 4.4 inches. The blade is made from high carbon stainless steel; the handle is made from aluminum.

Smith & Wesson M&P Pro Tac Padded Handgun Case

2,100+ 5-STAR RATINGS

With more than 2,100 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers, this handgun case is another popular item among shoppers. This padded handgun case features three magazine pockets and is made of durable ballistic fabric .

Smith & Wesson M&P Delta Force 215 Lumen Pocket Flashlight

SAVE 25%

A mini flashlight is essential for any EDC setup, and this small but mighty flashlight is durable and long-lasting.

Smith & Wesson 6.1in Aircraft Aluminum Refillable Tactical

EDC PICK

This tactical pen and survival tool is a great EDC item that will slip easily into your pocket, pack, or survival kit. The entire pen weighs just 1.4 ounces, and it’s crafted from ultra-durable T6061 aircraft-grade Aluminum.

Smith & Wesson M&P Compact Pistol Cleaning Kit

SAVE $15

Finally, we have this pistol cleaning kit from Smith & Wesson, which is compatible with .22-.45 caliber handguns. Inside, the kit includes a variety of wire and plastic cleaning brushes. For a limited time, this kit is 49% off for Prime members.