It’s Frigid Outside, Reusable Hand Warmers Keep Your Hands Toasty Without the Bulk

I live in Minnesota so I can say this: we’ve officially entered the part of the year with no redeeming qualities. November and December provide joyous, storybook snowstorms that blanket the ground in a fresh white coat right out of your favorite overrated Christmas movie. But let’s be honest, January, February and March are a miserable tundra where you’re forced to choose between your fingers and wearing huge, bulky gloves that render you no longer part of a genus with opposable thumbs.

The first quarter of the year is nothing but winter’s underwhelming, grueling second act that seems to go on far longer than it should. It still snows, but somehow this frozen precipitation is simply a miserable reminder that everything from driving to walking down the sidewalk is more difficult in winter. Plus, it’s dark all the time which sucks.

You’re probably in your third month of heavy-duty winter gear and getting a tad sick of the bulky, padded getup you have to don just to run to the bodega for a half gallon of milk. Warmth is key during these months, especially for your extremities, but that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice motility. Instead of donning your ski gloves for a simple errand, slip a reusable hand warmer in your pocket and keep your paws toasty without all the unnecessary bulk.

Courtesy of Amazon $14.80 $20.50 28% off For folks who are nostalgic for Zippo lighters this refillable hand warmer is a practical and stylish pick. It has a slim, compact design that’ll fit into even inconveniently small pockets. It does run on lighter fluid, so you’ll need to refill it from time to time but it’s designed to minimize spills so you (most likely) won’t light yourself on fire.

Courtesy of Amazon $24.99 $28.99 14% off These electric rechargeable hand warmers are for you if you don’t need to feel like you’re at a rock show with Zippo and prefer the convenience of not having to deal with lighter fluid. These dual hand warmers weigh only 3.5 ounces and have a battery life of 12 hours.

Courtesy of Amazon $26.99 $49.99 46% off This 2-pack of rechargeable hand warmers are also portable, compact and built with a chip system that heats up in 1 second. They have three different temperate levels and also last for 12 hours.

Courtesy of Amazon $24.99 Looking for something a little sleeker and cuter than the options above? This hand warmer from Karecel comes in rose gold and a few other fun shades if you prefer your entire outfit, down to your in-pocket accessories, bright and colorful. These are built with extra security features like anti-shock and anti-explosion, which is comforting given they’re interacting with bare skin.



It also doubles as a portable battery pack for charging your electric devices, making it perfect for a commute or someone who gets off on anything multipurpose.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST BUDGET $18.88 $24.99 24% off This 4-pack of reusable heat packs is a budget-friendly alternative to the electric ones that generate their own heat internally. Snapping them heats them up upon first use and then you can reheat them by boiling them in water for 10 to 15 minutes. The heat is designed to last for 30-40 minutes, so the heat is shorter lived but they’re still a more eco-friendly alternative to disposable hand warmers.

Courtesy of Amazon $28.99 This sleek electric hand warmer has a smooth silicone exterior that’s comfortable to hold alongside an aviation-grade aluminum interior for seamless heating. It’s designed to last for 8 hours at three different heating levels. It recharges in three hours and comes in two different pastel colors.

Reusable Hand Warmers vs. Disposable Hand Warmers

Disposable hand warmers make a convenient addition to your skiing getup or hiking repertoire if you’re brave enough to adventure in frigid conditions. They work for a few hours and then are as good as a gum wrapper when it comes to helping you avoid frostbite. Reusable hand warmers charge via USB or can be refilled with lighter fluid so you can use them over and over again.

Reusable hand warmers are a bit heavier than the tea-bag sized disposable warmers and are about the size of a slim computer mouse but you’ll save money and create less waste by using them in the long run. They also tend to have long battery life, so you’ll stay warmer for longer, and some double as portable chargers so you can keep your electronics juiced up.

How Do Reusable Hand Warmers Work?

Reusable hand warmers are oval-shaped devices that typically fit in the palm of your hand and like a Lakers fan when the Celtics sweep a series, they generate heat internally. They typically charge via USB and have a long battery life, able to heat your palms for 8-12 hours. Many of them have different temperature levels you can set them to and are a space-saving way to keep your hands warm without needing mountaineering gloves.