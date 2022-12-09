Rowing Blazers x Hunter Just Released a Much-Needed Colorful Upgrade To The Classic British Rain Boot

Rowing Blazers, a.k.a one of SPY’s all-time favorite brands, just released a colorful collab with Hunter rain boots that brings unique styles to their classic, durable designs. It’s winter and the season for snow, rain and slush — so having waterproof footwear is a must. As much as we love the standard utilitarian men’s snow boots, there’s no reason why we have to choose between practical outerwear and style. Enter: Rowing Blazers x Hunter.

Their new collection includes both tall and short boots for men and women, in colorful striped and zig zag patterns that’ll surely pop with a darker or neutral coat. Each boot is completely waterproof, made of natural vulcanized rubber and other certified vegan materials.

Courtesy of Rowing Blazers x Hunter

Rowing Blazers x Hunter Boots Collection

$225.00 These short rain boots have one of the most neutral patterns of the collection with a dark blue base and a red zig zag stripe. They’re shorter making them easy to layer underneath slacks or joggers and come with Hunter’s reinforced toe and ankle for protection against deceptively deep puddles.

$225.00 The short men’s rain boots also come in this brighter, more colorful croquet stripe that’s perfect for providing a pop of color against a neutral outfit. They’re made of vulcanized rubber with a matte finish, have a polyester lining on the inside and a metal buckle. The tread pattern on the bottom also gives you a good grip in slippery conditions.

$195.00 This Rowing Blazers x Hunter collab also includes women’s boots, and these shorter Chelsea rain boots give you a more breathable option for misty days. If you’re not battling the toughest conditions, but still want to avoid wet feet, these ankle boots are a great option for you or the women in your life.