Rowing Blazers x Hunter Just Released a Much-Needed Colorful Upgrade To The Classic British Rain Boot

Man pulling on a pair of colorful striped Rowing Blazers x Hunter rain boots
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rowing Blazers x Hunter

Rowing Blazers, a.k.a one of SPY’s all-time favorite brands, just released a colorful collab with Hunter rain boots that brings unique styles to their classic, durable designs. It’s winter and the season for snow, rain and slush — so having waterproof footwear is a must. As much as we love the standard utilitarian men’s snow boots, there’s no reason why we have to choose between practical outerwear and style. Enter: Rowing Blazers x Hunter.

Their new collection includes both tall and short boots for men and women, in colorful striped and zig zag patterns that’ll surely pop with a darker or neutral coat. Each boot is completely waterproof, made of natural vulcanized rubber and other certified vegan materials.

Shop The Whole Rowing Blazers x Hunter Rain Boot Collection
Courtesy of Rowing Blazers x Hunter

Rowing Blazers x Hunter Boots Collection

dark blue Hunter men's boots with red zig zag

Rowing Blazers x Hunter Men's Short Rain Boots — Zig Zag

$225.00

Buy Now

These short rain boots have one of the most neutral patterns of the collection with a dark blue base and a red zig zag stripe. They’re shorter making them easy to layer underneath slacks or joggers and come with Hunter’s reinforced toe and ankle for protection against deceptively deep puddles.

Rowing Blazers x Hunter men's rain boots with colorful stripes

Rowing Blazers x Hunter Men's Short Rain Boots — Croquet Stripe

$225.00

Buy Now

The short men’s rain boots also come in this brighter, more colorful croquet stripe that’s perfect for providing a pop of color against a neutral outfit. They’re made of vulcanized rubber with a matte finish, have a polyester lining on the inside and a metal buckle. The tread pattern on the bottom also gives you a good grip in slippery conditions.

Woman wearing Hunter ankle boots with grey sweatpants on the beach

Rowing Blazers x Hunter Women's Original Chelsea Rain Boots

$195.00

Buy Now

This Rowing Blazers x Hunter collab also includes women’s boots, and these shorter Chelsea rain boots give you a more breathable option for misty days. If you’re not battling the toughest conditions, but still want to avoid wet feet, these ankle boots are a great option for you or the women in your life.

Extra tall dark blue women's Hunter rain boots with red zig zag

Rowing Blazers x Hunter Women's Tall Rain Boots

$250.00

Buy Now

These ultra-tall women’s rain boots are also a classic Hunter design that are included in the collection. Their knee-high giving you tons of protection and coverage during more intense storms. They’re made of the same rubber and vegan materials, and also include a buckle up top for tightening and loosening the upper part. Note: due to their height, these can be harder to layer over pants or jeans if you have larger calves.

