Anticipate a Snowy Season Ahead With Rumpl’s New Whiteout Collection

Ready for a snowy season ahead? Well, you might be a little disappointed. It’s anticipated that this winter will be less snowy than normal, so we’re finding other ways to indulge in that pure, snowy white color without the potential of seeing snow whatsoever.

Thankfully, Rumpl has come to the rescue today with the release of its new Whiteout Collection, a drop of two new festively bright white products to add to your growing collection of Rumpl goodies.

After the Rumpl x Carhartt collaboration that hit stores a few months back, we thought Rumpl couldn’t get much better before the holiday season. But, boy, this collection is proving otherwise. Whether you live in frigid cities like Chicago or warmer territories such as LA, this collection offers up two pure white must-haves for tracking snow inside without, well, ever tracking snow inside.

Courtesy of Rumpl

The first of the two within this release is the all-new Whiteout NanoLoft Puffy. This is a Rumpl classic that’s taking a classic design into a whole new realm. Featuring a warming recycled synthetic insulation, a fabric made with water bottles, a totally waterproof exterior and a machine-washable consistency, this is probably one of the best blankets you can purchase, period. Plus, a pure, white-as-snow look? Get out of town. We want 20.

Courtesy of Rumpl

But, that’s not all Rumpl dropped today. In addition to the blanket, Rumpl released one of the best jackets of the year. The Whiteout Chillmono is a jacket complete with sleeves, a zipper and a hood for all-day wear in or outside of your home. It has a rather lightweight feel to it that makes it feel like somewhat of a puffy robe. This is a reintroduction from the Rumpl brand after being previously released, but this is the first time we’re seeing it in such a pure color.

If you’re looking for one of the best Christmas gifts of the year, we’re pretty sure you just found one. Shop the all-new Whiteout Collection from Rumpl below and let cozy times come to you.