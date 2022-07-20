The Best Running Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis Will Keep You on Your Feet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If your feet ache regularly, you probably already know about Plantar fasciitis. Also known as “policemen’s heel,” it occurs when the strong band of tissue that connects your heel to your toes becomes inflamed and irritated. According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, about 2 million people are treated annually for this condition. One main culprit that can make plantar fasciitis worse? Running.

Don’t worry — your running career isn’t over. Running (along with stretching and proper rest) has also been shown to help the condition. There are extra-cushioned shoes made just for you. The best shoes for plantar fasciitis offer more support in the arch to protect your heel while you run, plush ankle collars to protect your Achilles tendon and a broader base for more comfort. Avoid minimalist shoes that don’t provide support and consider adding orthotics. Check out SPY’s list of the best shoes for plantar fasciitis to help reduce the pain and stop your dogs from barking.

1. Hoka One One Clifton 8

BEST OVERALL

Hoka One One Clifton 8’s are our top pick for the best shoes for plantar fasciitis. Hokas have an enormous amount of comfort throughout the shoe, from the heel to the toes to the overall length of the shoe. This pair is the widest on our list, so you may want to double-check the sizing if you have wide feet. The cushion and comfort these Hokas provide make them well worth the price. The Clifton 8’s are available in 8 colorways.

2. Brooks Ghost 14

RUNNER UP

The Brooks Ghost 14 is a spectacular choice of running shoes for plantar fasciitis. With a cushioned heel, it’ll make your running routine a breeze. Give your feet the relief they need with the Brooks Ghost 14 and its solid rubber outsole, which will keep you out on your feet for many more miles than its competitors.

3. New Balance Fresh Foam 880v11

BEST FOAM SOLE

The New Balance running shoes have a great foam sole that will help protect your heel from any pain and make your exercise routine just a little bit easier. This style will make you run safer on your heels so you can keep running for the long term, despite your plantar fasciitis. These shoes have a molded external heel to help control heel movement and a molded footbed to increase comfort.

4. Hoka Bondi 7

THICKEST SOLE

Whether you’re looking to add a little height or typically run through thinner soles, the Hoka Bondi 7 running shoe is the thick-soled running shoe for plantar fasciitis. With its breathable mesh upper and substantial rubber sole, this neutral shoe is a little expensive, but it’ll last for years and prevent excessive wear on the outsides of the soles. It also has a very plush collar that cradles the Achilles better.

5. ASICS Gel-Kayano

BEST GEL TECHNOLOGY

The multi-directional mesh on the upper portion of this shoe provides runners with extra stability and ventilation, making it a comfortable choice for long summer runs. The redesigned external heel counter will provide stability for a comfortable stride. Keep your feet cushioned with these shoes for plantar fasciitis with all of these perks in the ASICS Gel-Kayano. Did we mention the gel? The rearfoot and forefoot have gel technology to help cushion your foot. It attenuates shock during impact and toe-off phases and allows movement in multiple planes during the foot’s transition in the gait cycle.

6. Brooks Glycerin 19

BEST ARCH SUPPORT

The Brooks Glycerin has a soft internal fit and will help you continue to run despite your plantar fasciitis; you might end up running more because it’s so comfy. The internal stretch material moves with you as your gait propels you forward. With engineered mesh to expand your upper fit, these shoes will keep you comfortable as you tackle your daily run.

7. ASICS Gel-Contend 7 Running Shoe

BEST DEAL

The ASICS brand has managed to make a very comfortable shoe for a budget price. While it’s not the best shoe on our list, it’s a solid and cushy cushy shoe for the price. It will help support your heel while you’re running and provide ample support for your plantar fasciitis. Keep this shoe in mind if you’re looking for a good budget choice with plenty of support.

8. Brooks Adrenaline GTS 21

MOST RELIABLE

The Brooks Adrenaline GTS is a reliable, stable shoe for plantar fasciitis sufferers. With its rubber sole and extra padding in the heel, you won’t want to take these off even after you’ve finished your run. Stay in shape and comfortable with these extra comfy shoes that won’t let you down. Other features include the DNA Loft crash pad to cushion each footfall, which works well with the BioMoGo DNA that adapts to your stride. This high-performance shoe has the technology to take you to new levels of comfort.

9. Saucony Cohesion 13 Running Shoe

BUDGET PICK

Being a runner with plantar fasciitis can lead to some pretty expensive shoe shopping. A low-priced running shoe for all kinds of runners, this shoe is a budget contender that checks all the boxes we’re looking for. It’s adequately cushioned, supportive and has a snug heel fit with a removable insole. They’re also incredibly lightweight, making them a smart choice for runners or anyone on their feet all day.

10. Mizuno Wave Inspire 16 Running Shoe Road

BEST FOR OVERPRONATORS

A slightly firmer option for those who dread the overly cushioned, Mizuno’s Wave Inspire shoe is a daily training sneaker focused on stability. This shoe is a no-brainer if you deal with overpronation or your foot rolling inward as you move. Although the forefoot is stiffer than other models, buyers claim they don’t experience toe numbness. It’ll make you nimble and energetic while correcting poor running habits.

11. Saucony Triumph 18

MOST COMFORTABLE

These Saucony Triumph 18 are as comfortable as shoes get. They have a PWRRUN+ midsole cushioning that provides your step more flexibility, durability and springiness. The new midsole geometry provides a better kick to your stride, and you’ll find yourself running for longer. Treat your feet to comfort with the Saucony Triumph 18’s for a better feel and overall support throughout the shoe.

12. ALTRA Torin 4.5 Plush Road Running Shoe

BEST FOR LONG RUNS

You’ll love ALTRA’s Torin 4.5 plush road running shoes if you’re more about distance runs than sprints. One buyer says, “Altras are the only shoe that keeps my plantar fasciitis in check. I’ve worn them now for almost eight years.” They’re just as effective as more famous brands and have a lightweight, moderately cushy feel with a tongue that dips in just the right place.

13. New Balance 940v4 Running Shoe

BEST FOR SPRINTING

New Balance is always reliable when it comes to supportive and comfortable shoes. These understated sneakers by them add stability to the running experience. While they can be worn to your everyday outings, they’re powerful and light enough to help you sprint as fast as possible. Suitable for heavier people and those with flat feet, it doesn’t provide as much lateral stability as other shoes like Mizuno’s Wave Inspire line.