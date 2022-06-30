The Best Slip ‘n Slides Are the Perfect Outdoor Summer Activity for Kids (and Adults)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

With summer now right around the corner, coming up with creative ways to enjoy fun in the sun is a top priority. Adding a slip ‘n slide to your backyard will help create an outdoor oasis that the whole family can enjoy. In addition to the best slip ‘n slides, people also buy the best inflatable water slides. Together, they provide an amazing source of entertainment and also help you keep cool on those unbearably hot days.

Slip ‘n slides are awesome because they are simple to use, only needing to be laid out in your yard and a water hose to operate. They’re also amazing for entertaining both adults and children alike. That said, there are a few slip ‘n slide variations and designs that’ll help you optimize your summer fun. Keep scrolling to take a look at some of our faves.

1. Wow World of Watersports Super Slide

BEST OVERALL

This Watersports Super Slide from WOW Sports easily connects to a water hose and has a zigzag sprinkler system its entire length for supreme water coverage. Made of extra-thick, heavy-duty PVC material that’s more than twice as thick as your average slip n’ slide, it’s perfect for sliding down long lawns in the summer. This slide also comes with two inflatable sleds you can use to shoot down the refreshing pathway, and easily connects to other slides to make one giant super slide that’ll have everyone in the neighborhood talking! With nearly 700 ratings on Amazon and an average of 4.4 stars, you know it’s worth the investment.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Sunny & Fun Deluxe Inflatable Water Slide Park

BEST INFLATABLE

This deluxe inflatable water slide for adults packs one noticeable upgrade: a water cannon at the bottom. The fabric is puncture-resistant nylon, and the set comes with its own air pump. Multiple five-star reviews vouch that the 6-foot slide is durable. Still, the slide does have a 250lbs. limit, so keep that in mind before purchasing.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. JOYIN Slip and Slide Water Slide

BEST BUDGET OPTION

Equipped with a bodyboard suitable for kids and adults, this slip and slide features side sprinklers that arch over as you slide through. Perfect for children and adults, it is made of high-quality materials that are safe and durable. Lay this slide out in your yard for hours of refreshing fun.

4. Banzai Triple Racer Slip ‘N Slide

BEST TRIPLE LANE SLIP ‘N SLIDE

Enjoy three times the fun with this triple lane slip ‘n slide. It offers enough length to race friends and features three splash pools at the very end to keep you cool, safe, and entertained. Amply sized for larger families and gatherings, your home is sure to become the neighborhood hang out with this in your yard.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Intex Surf ‘N Slide Shark Water Slide BEST SMALL INFLATABLE

This 15-foot inflatable water slide is made of durable vinyl and comes with extra padding for a safe and secure landing. Hop on and slide through the shark character’s jaws for a quick and fun ride. Durable and simple to use, it comes equipped with two surf riders for maximum enjoyment for the whole family.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Cyclone Splash Park Slip ‘N Slide A SLIP ‘N SLIDE AND POOL COMBO

This curved water slide features a sprinkler and arch that makes it feel like a full amusement park ride. It’s durable, easy to set up, and comes with an inflatable kiddie pool attached, offering an additional space for friends and fam to cool off and enjoy some summer fun.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. T EAM MAGNUS 31ft Water Slide

THE BEST SLIP ‘N SLIDE FOR RACING

Thanks to its extra-long length, this slip ‘n slide is great for both younger children and teens alike. It measures 31-inches in length and over 5 feet in width and comes with an inflatable crash pad for a safe and soft landing. There are two lanes so friends and family can race, offering hours of fun for everyone.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Wahii XL Water Slides

BEST SLIP ‘N SLIDE FOR ADULTS

There’s absolutely nothing this giant water slide can’t handle. The 50-foot by 10-foot sizing makes it ideal for parties, camps, college kids and large family use, hosting both adults and children with major ease. It’s made of strong durable materials that are resistant to damage, holding up to 256 pounds per square foot. Use it to make your very own backyard oasis for the entire family. Because it’s extra-long, this is also the best slip ‘n slide for adults and teenagers.

Courtesy of Amazon Wahii XL Water Slide $109.95 Buy Now on Amazon

9. Sea Cow Blue Giant Slip ‘N Slide

EXTRA-WIDE SLIP AND SLIDE

At 50-feet long, this slip ‘n slide will make your backyard feel like its own waterpark. It comes with three inflatable boogie boards for fun riding and features easy peel and stick fasteners that keep it in place while the whole family enjoys the ride. The durable plastic construction prevents tearing and damage, allowing you to use it year after year without issue.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. BANZAI Homerun Splash Baseball Slide

FOR SMALL BACKYARDS

This baseball slide offers 2-for-1 fun. The 14 feet by 14 feet water slide is shaped into a baseball diamond and comes with a plastic bat and ball so you can play a game while also sliding through the water. Great for parties and everyday use, your family and friends are sure to love every minute spent running and sliding into the bases. Because of its compact size, it’s the best slip n’ slide for small backyards.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Bounce House with Water Slide and Air Blower 10′ x 21′

Finally, we have this inflatable water slide, available with free 2-day shipping via Wayfair. This inflatable slide has over a hundred positive reviews, and it’s made from a UV and puncture-resistant material that’s also backed by a 90-day warranty, which will comfortably see you through the summer season. Once upon a time, parents would rent these slides for special occasions, but make your own childhood dreams come true by buying one of the best water slides any kid could imagine. Parents will also appreciate that it comes with its own air blower, which also makes it one of the best inflatble water slides any parent could imagine.

FREE SHIPPING

Courtesy of Wayfair

Updates: This article was originally published on May 11, 2022. It was last updated on June 30, 2022, at which time we added additional inflatable water slides from Amazon and Wayfair. We also replaced two products from SeaCow and Wahii that were out of stock with similar products from those companies.