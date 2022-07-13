The Best Smith & Wesson Knives and Self-Defense Prime Day Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking for a great Prime Day deal on hunting gear, you’ve come to the right place. With Prime Day 2022 now fully underway, Amazon has been rolling out the deals left and right. Right now, Smith & Wesson Hunting and Tactical Knives and supplies are up to 49% off. That’s right, Smith & Wesson products such as axes, pistol cleaning kits, handgun cases, knives, and more are as low as $16.

These impressive price reductions even include the brand’s Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops Folding Knife, which was recently named “Best Overall” in our recent roundup of Best Folding Knives. We can’t think of a better time to stock up on tactical, hunting, and survival gear with these price drops. These Prime Day deals are only good until the end of the day, so be sure to act quickly.

Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops S.S. Folding Knife 27% OFF With over 22,000 five-star ratings, the Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops S.S. Folding Knife is a favorite of Amazon users. Made of aluminum and carbon steel, it is both durable and lightweight. The 3.1-inch blade features both straight and serrated edges for versatility and there’s a pocket clip and finger flipper for added dexterity. Courtesy of Amazon Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops S.S. Folding Knife $15.99 $21.99 27% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

Smith & Wesson 4.4-inch Border Guard Folding Knife

40% OFF

This folding knife features an overall length of 10 inches with a blade length of 4.4 inches. It’s made of black oxide high carbon stainless steel and comes with an ergonomically designed aluminum handle for comfortable and convenient use. This design comes with a pocket clip for quick access while hunting and beyond.

Courtesy of Amazon

Smith & Wesson Throwing Knives and Axes Combo

34% OFF

This throwing knife and ax combo comes with three axes with bottle openers and knives, great for hunting, camping, hiking, and more. Each features a balanced design and sharp edges for level throwing that’s great for beginners and experts alike. The set comes with nylon sheaths that hold everything together for easy carrying and storage.

Courtesy of Amazon

Smith & Wesson M&P Pro Tac Padded Handgun Case

OVER 2,100 5-STAR RATINGS

With over 1,900 perfect ratings on Amazon, it’s safe to say that the Smith & Wesson Pro Tac Padded Handgun safe is a favorite. It features three double pistol mag pockets with hook closures to hold magazines securely and is made of durable ballistic fabric with heavy-duty nylon handles. The main compartment additionally comes with a full zipper for convenient storage and easy access to store handguns.

Courtesy of Amazon

Smith & Wesson High Carbon S.S. Fixed Blade Knife

OVER 1,300 5-STAR RATINGS

Use this fixed blade knife for hunting, survival, fishing, and more. It is 10.6 inches in overall length with a blade length of 5.2 inches. Made of high carbon stainless steel, there’s an ergonomically designed TPE handle and a thermoplastic sheath for safety.

Courtesy of Amazon

Smith & Wesson M&P Compact Pistol Cleaning Kit

SAVE $15

Keep handguns in tip-top shape with this compact pistol cleaning kit. Great to have on hand in case of a malfunction or during matches, this kit is compatible with .22, 9mm, .357, .38, .40, 10mm, .44, .45 caliber handguns. This kit is designed to keep things organized, with all parts fitting into a compact case small enough to fit into the small pockets of a handgun case or range bag.

Courtesy of Amazon

