The Best Smokeless Fire Pits Let You Have Your S’Mores and Eat Them Too

There’s nothing cozier than cuddling up to a fire with your loved ones, making some s’mores and life-long memories. But in reality, that fantasy is often ruined by uncontrollable smoke that leaves your lungs raw. Smoke can also worsen allergies and cause burning eyes, so it’s more than just a mild annoyance for some folks. Smokeless fire pits offer an elegant solution, a way to have your s’mores and eat them too.

We get it — smokeless fire pits sound like a contradiction. Is fire without smoke even a thing? Smokeless fire pits don’t actually remove smoke from a fire, but they do contain it and distribute it more effectively. This is typically done via a two-part combustion process that essentially “reburns” the material before letting releasing it into the air. Most manufacturers include a double-walled design that lets smoke escape through the gap before it disperses through air vents that are on the surface of the pit.

This blend of a unique combustion mechanism and a high heat output allows you to enjoy high heat while eliminating smoke. (Note: consider placing your pit on top of paver stones to protect your patio from high heat.) We spend a fair amount of time researching and reviewing the best fire pits here at SPY, and so we’ve been carefully watching the smokeless fire pit market over the last two years as it’s grown and evolved.

Keep reading to check out the best smokeless fire pits of 2022. You can find premium options from such as the new Biolite+ and Solo Stove fire pits, as well as lesser-known brands that offer similar features for a whole lot less.

Why Buy a Smokeless Fire Pit?

Benefits of smokeless fire pits include:

Much easier cleanup

A reliable burn each time

The ability to work in windy conditions

Better fuel efficiency (and more eco-friendly)

Can be used in small patios

No sinus or eye irritation

In addition, some smokeless fire pits, like the Biolite, can also use charcoal for grilling purposes, which means they can be used in cities that otherwise prohibit backyard fire pits. Start browsing our list below and find the ultimate smokeless fire pit to curl up next to for some prime marshmallow roasting.

1. Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit

BEST OVERALL

Solo Stove is the best-known brand in the smokeless fire pit market, and their metal fire pits come in a range of sizes. At any size, these firepits are expensive, but they’re also some of the most unique smokeless fire pits for sale in 2022. Solo Stove fire pits feature a double-walled, perforated structure, and this minimalist fire pit sucks in air from the bottom while feeding the heated oxygen to the top of the pit, creating a roaring burn with less of the smoke.

In addition, Solo Stove included an ash pan in the design that collects debris and prevents clogging, so you can say goodbye to half-burnt logs and messy clean-ups. These fire pits are excellent gift ideas for men, and they’re our top recommendation for anyone trying to avoid excess smoke.

ON SALE

2. Biolite+ Smokeless Fire Pit

RUNNER UP

The Biolite is a mainstay in the smokeless fire pit product category, and it was recently updated in the form of the Biolite+. While most smokeless fire pits feature a double-wall construction and a similar airflow system, Biolite+ features some really unique design elements and some cool engineering. For one, this fire pit features a built-in fan that creates a hotter fire and helps minimize smoke. It’s also designed for easy campfire cooking, and you can also use charcoal if you prefer. Not everyone will love the idea of charging their fire pit, and we found it lacks some weatherproofing, but overall, this is another smokeless fire pit that we highly recommend.

Full Review: Biolite+ Is a Performer But Not Without Faults

3. Dragonfire Smokeless Wood Burning Fire Pit Bundle

HONORABLE MENTION

Sold in both black and bronze, the wood-burning Dragonfire pit also contains a spark screen, protecting you and your guests from rogue sparks or embers. It accommodates logs up to 16 inches and even comes with a weatherproof cover, so you can leave it out on your patio if you don’t have sufficient storage space. One buyer mentions that when compared to their old Solo Stove, Dragonfire was a less expensive alternative that left them “very pleased with the output of heat without the smoke.”

4. Breeo X Series Smokeless Fire Pit

BEST DESIGN

This chic smokeless fire pit is made of weathering steel with a gorgeous patina finish, bringing a designer look to your outdoor space. This reddish-brown coating offers an aged and industrial look while protecting your fire pit from the elements (a stainless steel finish is also available). Breeo has been one of the first pioneers of the smoke-free fire pit, and once you get your hands on one, you’ll see that their craftsmanship backs up that reputation. Buyers also report that this American-made pit has a heavy feel, which speaks to its high quality. This is definitely a premium product with a price tag to match, which is why we haven’t ranked it more highly in our guide to the best smokeless fire pits.

5. TIKI Stainless Steel Low Smoke Fire Pit

BEST MODERN PICK

While that naked stainless steel look works with a lot of backyard aesthetics, if you’re looking for something a bit more sophisticated, the luxurious TIKI smokeless fire pit gets the job done. As a satisfied buyer puts it, “this isn’t the old school black, wire pit from your teens.” Sitting on hairpin legs with a chic slotted black exterior, this Edison award winner of 2021 also comes with a complimentary wood pack that provides up to a 30-minute burn time.

6. Solo Stove Mesa Tabletop Smokeless Fire Pit

BEST TABLETOP PICK

The most compact smokeless option out there, this tabletop smokeless fire pit by Solo Stove is the brand’s latest release. On sale right now for a reasonable price, this tabletop fire pit takes up zero floor space and elevates the aesthetic of any area. With a Dual Fuel capability, we love that it’s available in several chic, minimalist colors including Deep Olive, Mulberry and Bone. Great for date nights or s’mores hangs.

ON SALE

7. Inno Stage Smokeless Fire Pit

BUDGET PICK

At just over $85, this is by far the most functional and affordable smokeless fire pit you can get your hands on, and it’s available in three different sizes. Experience all those smokeless benefits without the triple-digit price tag in this Innostage model, which is powered by either firewood or pellets and comes in either matte black or stainless steel. With built-in handles and a carrying bag, it’s also perfectly portable.

8. Cuisinart COH-800 Cleanburn Smokeless Fire Pit

ALSO CONSIDER

With plenty of useful bells and whistles and a clean, streamlined look, this black and steel smokeless fire pit from Cuisinart performs especially well in windy conditions. Complete with an easy-to-clean ashtray and a locking base, this wood-burning pit doesn’t require any assembly and uses a classic double-walled design combined with a high-heat, enamelled outside bowl. A must-have that maximizes coziness in any space and is more cost-effective than premium brands.

9. STBoo Smokeless Fire Pit

BEST PICK WITH HANDLES

This matte black offering from STBoo happens to be one of the best smokeless fire pits that’s also incredibly portable. Still, it will look impressive set up at home — it’s just a lot less of a headache to move it around when you need to. Sold in a range of sizes and shipping with a carry bag, this budget-friendly portable fire pit keeps your clothes and hair smelling clean and doesn’t require the cleanup of a traditional fire pit.

10. Hampton Bay Crossridge 50,000 BTU Antique Bronze Gas Fire Pit

BEST PROPANE PICK

If you want a propane fire pit that can go from a smokeless fire pit to a dining table, this one features a removable slate top, making it one of the best smokeless fire pits for al fresco diners. It also has an adjustable flame, but the overall cost will be higher than our other models since buyers do have to think about the additional price of propane. That being said, it is weatherproof and has a timeless, slightly antiqued look that will work with a range of personal styles.

11. Titan Corten Steel Smokeless Fire Pit

COOLEST LOOK

With an industrial look, this steel piece by Titan is one of the coolest designs that you can get your hands on for under $300. Fueled by wood, this corrosion-resistant smokeless fire pit is one of the best options if you want a statement piece rather than a more utilitarian, portable model like the Ranger. It’s also one of the most durable outdoor fire pits on the market. Over time, a gorgeous patina will develop.

12. Blue Sky Outdoor Living Round Steel Fire Pit

MOST DURABLE PICK

Blue Sky’s round steel patio smokeless fire pit features an infused airflow design that keeps smoke and burns holes away from your clothes. It has an impressive heat output, but its sturdy and long-lasting construction is what makes this pit a winner. It has a simple, contemporary style with a focus on function, turning roaring fires into tiny white piles of powdery ash. Although many brands claim to do the same, based on reviews, this is one of the only pits to fully back up that claim and even exceed expectations.

13. Elite Bon 2000 Dual Purpose Smokeless Bonfire/Grill

BEST MULTIFUNCTIONAL PICK

While this dual-purpose smokeless fire pit is available from major retailers, it’s often sold out due to its popularity. As an alternative, you can always check out their site, which frequently has sales and offers their products at competitive prices. The reputable Elite Bon 2000 acts both as a cozy fire to warm you, and a grill to cook your favorite BBQ delicacies, from veggie kabobs to bratwurst. This versatile three-in-one device allows for charcoal cooking or wood-fire grilling and comes with its own grill grate.

This post was last updated on Friday, May 3, when we added the Biolite+ after reviewing it for SPY readers. In addition, we removed the Fireside Pop-Up Fire Pit after further review. We also added additional information about the design and benefits of smokeless fire pits. For this update, we also considered the Burly SCOUT smokeless fire pit, but ultimately decided not to include it based on the excessive price tag.

