Solo Stove Released a Wood-Burning Tower Patio Heater — And It’s $400 Off Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s October, which means every day from here on out until next year will only get chillier and chillier. Whether you love sweater weather or hate it, the time has come to turn the heat up, light that fireplace and invite all of your buddies over to your backyard for some beers and s’mores.

If you’re lucky enough to already own a Solo Stove (the world’s best smokeless fire pit, you’ve probably had your fair share of fall hangouts already. Of course, not every night calls for a whole bonfire. Sometimes, you just want to keep warm with one of the best outdoor patio heaters instead. Lucky for you, Solo Stove recently released its very own version of the outdoor tower heater. The best part? It’s currently on sale for $400 off.

Courtesy of Solo Stove

About Solo Stove’s New Patio Heater

During the stay-at-home era of the pandemic, patio heaters were impossible to find. They’re much easier to find in 2022, but this year saw the debut of a unique, wood-burning alternative to the traditional tower heater.

Solo Stove’s Tower Patio Heater is the brand’s newest addition to its growing collection of toasty must-haves. But, unlike the majority of outdoor patio heaters, there is no propane tank.

So, how does it work? Wood pellets.

That’s right, using standard wood pellets for fuel, the Solo Stove Tower produces 72,000 BTUs of heat while simultaneously diminishing almost all smoke. The unit can hold up to 25lbs of wood pellets to diminish the need to constantly refill. Pellets are thrown into the burn chamber automatically when the heater recognizes it needs more for up to three hours of consistent heat. And, when the night dwindles, simply pull the shutoff lever and the Tower will no longer feed new pellets into the chamber, slowing the fire down and putting a stop to it in the process.

Courtesy of Solo Stove

Worried that the pellet design will only heat up the chamber? Don’t be. The 80-inch Tower produces heat from head to toe to ensure you won’t only be heated up at your legs. Of course, this device is only meant to be used outdoors, so refrain from placing it anywhere with a roof above.

Each Tower comes with wheels for easy movement across your patio, making it perfect for stowing in the garage when it rains. In addition, it’s built to last a lifetime with 304 stainless steel makeup.

Courtesy of Solo Stove

Typically, the brand-new Solo Stove Tower Patio Heater retails for $1,000 — except for right now. As mentioned, you can currently get the Tower at a $400 price drop, bringing the price all the way down to $600. Sounds like a steal if we’ve ever heard one.

Interested in Solo Stove’s other products such as the Bonfire and the Pi Pizza Oven? Well, you’re in luck. Solo Stove is also currently offering 25% off all fire pits and $200 off pizza ovens for the time being. Time to pick up the best Christmas gifts of the season! Shop everything from Solo Stove below and get shopping.