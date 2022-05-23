Summer Is Almost Here — Save Up to 40% on Target’s Outdoor Furniture Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

As we gear up for the unofficial kick-off of summer, the editors here at SPY have a Memorial Day Sale to share that’ll help you get your backyard, patio, balcony or deck ready for the warm weather. Right now at Target, you can get up to 40% off patio furniture, outdoor decor, grills and grill accessories — and the timing couldn’t be any better with the holiday weekend now just days away.

This up to 40% off Target outdoor furniture deal is one of the best Memorial Day Weekend sales we’ve seen so far this week. So there’s no better time to stock up and save on some of summer’s must-have items than now.

This year’s Target Summer Savings Event runs until Monday, May 30, so you’ll have just a few days to decide on the best outdoor furniture pieces to suit your space and have them delivered in time for the warm weather.

From bistro sets, patio chairs, outdoor dining tables, and full outdoor dining sets to throw pillows, tabletop accessories and more, Target is undoubtedly the premier one-stop-shop for getting your summer decor necessities at affordable prices. And, at 40% off, some of these outdoor decor selections are definitely going to be hard to resist. But, at least you’ll be saving big on items you need the most.

If you’re looking for more of the best Target deals to help you get prepared for summer, there’s no need to look any further than Target’s deal section this week. Target’s Summer Savings Event is also offering 30% off Target bathing suits for women and 50% off toys and outdoor play items for kids, helping you get the most bang for your buck in the lead up to the Memorial Day holiday weekend. A sale like this is definitely one of the best hacks for shopping Target and saving money in the process, so let this be your guide to finding all of your outdoor decor needs.

Without further ado, we share our favorite pieces from the 2022 Target outdoor furniture sale.

Opalhouse Calla Canopy Patio Accent Chair

Get 40% Off

Project 62 Boda 2pk Caning Patio Dining Chairs

Get 40% Off

Christopher Knight Home Manila Acacia Wood Picnic Set

Get 10% Off

Opalhouse 6’x6′ Arbor

Get 40% Off

Costway 3PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set

Get 16% Off

Project 62 Oval Indoor/Outdoor Terracotta Planter Red

Get 40% Off

Project 62 Fisher Deep Seating Patio Chat Set

Get 40% Off

Threshold Woven Sunset Lumbar Outdoor Throw Pillow

Get 40% Off

Project 62 Apex 6′ Patio Daybed with Canopy

Get 40% Off

Project 62 Fisher 3pc Patio Bistro Set

Get 40% Off

Cuisinart Perfect Position Outdoor Patio Heater

Get 40% Off

Project 62 Henning 2pk Patio Club Chairs

Get 40% Off

nuLOOM Ranya Global Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Get 36% Off

