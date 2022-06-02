Today Only: These Top-Rated Cooler Backpacks Are Just $26 Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

With the sun, pool and sand becoming everyday things as we head into the warm days of summer, you’re going to need the best cooler to keep your beverages cold and ready to enjoy.

Today, TOURIT coolers, bags, backpacks and cooler packs are 36% off, making this the perfect time to buy for your next outdoor excursion.

TOURIT coolers, bags and backpacks make it easier than ever to tote beer, water, canned cocktails and snacks to your desired destination whenever you’d like. They’re also perfect for traveling with baby formula or medication when needed. Grab one and use it for your next picnic, beach outing or road trip to make life convenient and keep food and drinks cool and fresh.

It really doesn’t get any better than sipping a cold beverage while sitting on your favorite beach chair on the sand or in your backyard, does it?

TOURIT is a top-tier brand, providing cooling products that have garnered near-perfect reviews on Amazon. In fact, SPY recently named it a top choice in our round-up of best backpack coolers and also listed it as one of the best coolers for travel in 2021.

That said, TOURIT offers a great selection of cooler bags and packs and there are so many to choose from that it’s easy to get the shape, style and color to match your individual needs. If you’re in need of a little extra cooling, they’ve even got ice packs that can be inserted into the bags for additional chilling power.

Below, we’ve highlighted a few of our favorites from this epic TOURIT cooler bag deal. You can also view the entire sale selection here.

TOURIT 32 Can Cooler Backpack Bag

Lightweight and durable, this 32-can cooler backpack from TOURIT is leakproof and easy to carry. It features a large main compartment, two side mesh pockets, a front zipper pocket and another zipper pocket on the lid.

Courtesy of Amazon

TOURIT Large Lunch Cooler Bag

This insulated lunch bag has no issue holding cold or warm items and keeping them at an optimal temperature. The outer is made of durable water-resistant materials while the interior is designed to keep drinks cool for up to 12 hours. The wide-open main compartment zips to secure contents and there’s also a mesh pocket inside, two front zipper pockets and two side pockets for extra storage.

Courtesy of Amazon

TOURIT 30 Can Cooler Backpack

TOURIT’S 30-can cooler backpack features a leak-proof insulated liner that keeps drink cold for up to 16 hours. There’s a roomy main compartment, two side mesh pockets, two large front zipper pockets, a zippered pocket on the lid and a beer opener on the strap.

Courtesy of Amazon

TOURIT Ice Packs for Coolers Reusable Freezer Pack, Set of 8

Courtesy of Amazon

TOURIT 24/35/46-Can Insulated Cooler Bag

This large capacity cooler bag is 24L or 6.3 Gallons large with the capacity to hold between 24-46 cans of beer or soda. It’s leakproof and comes insulated so that food or drinks stay cool for up to 12 hours. There are dual compartments so that liquids and dry foods can stay separated. Easy to carry, it comes with padded handles, and a detachable shoulder strap, and can be carried three different ways

Courtesy of Amazon

