Let The Light In: Weatherman Just Released Neon Umbrellas to Get Us Through This Dark Winter

Weatherman umbrella being held by a man in a jean jacket over a green and orange background
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Weatherman

Weatherman, one of our favorite brands for windproof umbrellas, has just released a neon line of their famous Travel Umbrellas a.k.a the perfect winter accessory if cold days get you down.

Not only are these umbrellas built durable and made for severe weather, like all of Weatherman’s products, but the neon colors serve as a spirited port in the storm for a season that can be overwhelmingly malaise. They can make you easier to spot on a busy, rainy street, will stick out for easy grabbing in your suitcase or backpack and come in neon orange, yellow and pink so you have your choice of colors.

Shop Weatherman’s Whole Neon Collection
Weatherman travel umbrella in neon yellow
Courtesy of Weatherman

The Travel Umbrella – Neon Yellow

$69.00

Buy Now

Weatherman’s Travel Umbrella is built for the everyday commuter weighing under a pound and less than 12 inches in length. It has auto-open and auto-close capabilities for seamless use in less-than-ideal conditions, and the compact size make it perfect for throwing in a backpack or purse in case of sudden changes in weather.

Weatherman neon pink umbrella
Courtesy of Weatherman

The Travel Umbrella — Neon Pink

$69.00

Buy Now

This neon pink version of the Travel Umbrella is perfect for those trying to embrace Barbie-core in 2023 who also want to be weather-conscious. It’s been wind-tunnel tested to stay in place under 45 mile per hour conditions. It also has a wrist strap for easy carrying.

Weatherman travel umbrella in neon orange
Courtesy of Weatherman

The Travel Umbrella – Neon Orange

$69.00

Buy Now

This neon orange color is the last bright shade in the bunch, likewise able to be spotted even on the darkest days in the middle of a storm. In addition to the vibrant color, it has a 360-degree reflective trim along it for visibility in the dark and has a sturdy frame and water-repellent canopy for top performance in rough conditions.

